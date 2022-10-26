Read full article on original website
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Colts C Ryan Kelly on QB Change: 'I Think Everybody's a Little Bit Surprised'
The Indianapolis Colts made a bold move this week, benching starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of backup Sam Ehlinger. Evidently, the decision shocked both fans, and Colts players alike, particularly veteran center Ryan Kelly, who didn’t exactly voice his support. “Everybody’s got their opinions about it,” said Kelly....
Patrick Mahomes Appears to React to Kadarius Toney Trade
After Kansas City reportedly landed the wideout, he tweeted just a single gif.
Tom Brady Sounds (And Looks) Like Broken Man As Bucs Flounder
Tom Brady is no stranger to heartbreaking losses, which is the cost of doing business for playing so many big games over the course of a historic career. But this might be the most frustrating stretch of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s entire NFL career. Brady and the Bucs...
Broncos Announce Russell Wilson's Week 8 Status
After watching the Denver Broncos' Week Seven loss to the New York Jets from the sideline, quarterback Russell Wilson is going to be back on the field Sunday. Broncos' head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced that Wilson will start when his team faces the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Wilson missed ...
NFL Survivor League Picks: Teams To Consider, Avoid In Week 8
This NFL this season has seen mind-boggling inconsistency, and bettors and survivor league players certainly have felt the impact of the league’s parity through the first seven weeks of the campaign. Most recently it was the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers who let down NFL survivor league...
Ex-Patriot James Harrison, 44, Can Still Push Mind-Blowing Amount Of Weight
James Harrison is someone you probably don’t want to get into a fight with. The ex-NFL linebacker, who had a short stint with the New England Patriots in 2017, always has taken his workouts seriously and showcased just how strong he remains in retirement on his social media accounts.
Does This Jets Roster Move Hint At Game Plan Vs. Patriots?
The New England Patriots’ Week 8 opponent made a curious roster move ahead of Sunday’s AFC East showdown at MetLife Stadium. On Saturday, the New York Jets elevated quarterback Chris Steveler from their practice squad despite already having three QBs (starter Zach Wilson and backups Joe Flacco and Mike White) on their 53-man roster. None of those three are listed on the Jets’ injury report, so Streveler’s elevation doesn’t appear to be health-related.
Streaking Jets are trading places with Patriots (PHOTOS)
The New York Jets and New England Patriots are trading places this season. The Jets, with a 5-2 record and second-year quarterback Zach Wilson at the helm, are challenging for AFC East supremacy. It’s their best start since 2010 and the Jets have their first four-game winning streak since 2015.
Bill Belichick Finally Offers (Some) Clarity On Patriots QB Situation
FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones was removed from the Patriots injury report Wednesday, meaning Bill Belichick really had nowhere to hide Thursday. New England’s head coach had to either confirm that Jones will start Sunday’s road game against the New York Jets, or leave open the possibility for performance, rather than health, to result in rookie Bailey Zappe getting a start at MetLife Stadium.
NFL Week 8 Picks: Making Sense Of Jaguars; Vikings Overrated?
The weekly NFL picks are back. Week 8 is here, and with it, comes Halloween. The 2022 NFL season has been, in some ways, a lot like a Halloween candy bag. Sure, you’ll get a couple of full-sized candy bars from the rich folks down the street (Bills, Chiefs, Eagles). But you’ll also have to suffer through an apple or two (Lions, Texans). And if you’re not careful, you might find a razor blade in the middle of a candy bar that looks good on the outside but is incredibly dangerous (looking at you, Bucs and Packers).
Celtics Reportedly Exercise Payton Pritchard’s 2023-24 Option
After dropping their second consecutive game and having their defensive voids continuously exploited, the Boston Celtics reportedly exercised their team option on guard Payton Pritchard for the 2023-24 season. “According to a league source, the Celtics have picked up Payton Pritchard’s 2023-24 team option,” The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported...
