Leggett & Platt's Earnings: A Preview
Leggett & Platt LEG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Leggett & Platt will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49. Leggett & Platt bulls will hope to hear the company...
CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity For October 27
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
What's Going On With Intel Shares
Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading higher by 9.54% to $28.78 Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS. The Santa Clara, California-based company's Q3 revenue was $15.3 billion. That's down 20% year-over-year. The revenue total missed a Street estimate of $15.43 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Why Gilead Sciences Stock Is Rising After Hours
Gilead Sciences Inc GILD shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its full-year outlook. Gilead said third-quarter revenue decreased 5% year-over-year to $7.04 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $6.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly...
10 Analysts Have This to Say About WEX
WEX WEX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, WEX has an average price target of $185.5 with a high of $220.00 and a low of $145.00.
Dow Jumps 600 Points; Crude Oil Down Over 1%
U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 600 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.92% to 32,648.16 while the NASDAQ rose 1.74% to 10,979.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.60% to 3,868.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed 4%...
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
US GDP Might Increase By This Much In Third Quarter, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Thursday
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points amid gains in Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Data on durable goods orders for September will be released...
Carter's Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates; Cuts FY22 Forecast
Carter's Inc CRI reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 8.1% year-on-year to $818.6 million, missing the consensus of $853.58 million. Lower sales were driven by declines in the U.S. Retail, International, and U.S. Wholesale sales of 12.3%, 6.7%, and 1.9%, respectively. U.S. Retail comparable net sales declined by 11%.
Nasdaq Climbs 275 Points; S&P 500 Rises Over 2%
U.S. stocks extended gains toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite surging more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.44% to 32,814.96 while the NASDAQ rose 2.56% to 11,068.96. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.24% to 3,892.40. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares...
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
Congresswoman's Spouse Purchases 2 Dividend Stocks, Sells Amazon And Comcast Shares
Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Manning has filed over 450 trades in the past three years, according to Capitol Trades. Congress members, in general, have made thousands of trades over the past three years. Benzinga continues to keep track of these events. Here are two dividend stocks Manning's spouse traded. AbbVie Inc....
Dogecoin Surges, Bitcoin And Ethereum Prepare To Soar: A Look At The Cryptos Into The Weekend
Bitcoin BTC/USD was spiking up about 1.8% higher during Friday’s 24-hour trading session in tandem with the S&P 500, which was surging over 2%. Ethereum ETH/USD was also rising more than 2%, while Dogecoin DOGE/USD was skyrocketing almost 12% higher after Elon Musk’s deal to purchase Twitter closed.
Expert Ratings for Magellan Midstream
Magellan Midstream MMP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Magellan Midstream has an average price target of $53.75 with a high of $58.00 and a low of $49.00.
Where Cullen/Frost Bankers Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Cullen/Frost Bankers. The company has an average price target of $152.0 with a high of $165.00 and a low of $140.00.
These 2 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Above 10% And Have Gone Unnoticed Trading At A Steep Discount
The iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF REM has 50 holdings diversified evenly across small, mid, and large-cap equities, also allocating less than half of its assets to the financial services sector. The iShares Mortgage ETF is down nearly 31% year-to-date, as rising mortgage rates cratered the market price of real estate firms.
Where Pioneer Natural Resources Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 15 analysts have published their opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources PXD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Ethereum Versus The S&P 500 - Where Should You Focus?
The answer if you consider yourself an investor is both. The mistake people often make is obsessing over a single asset or asset class, drastically reducing their chances of making consistent returns. I understand the recent crypto craze. Before that, it used to be forex. 2022 should have (hopefully, but...
First Business Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends
First Business Financial Services, Inc. (the "Company", the "Bank", or "First Business Bank") FBIZ announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.1975 per share which is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.24% based on Thursday's market close price of $35.29. The quarterly dividend is the same as the quarterly dividend declared in July 2022, and based on third quarter 2022 earnings per share, represents a dividend payout ratio of 16%. This regular cash dividend is payable on November 17, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 7, 2022. The board of directors also declared a dividend on the Company's 7% Series A Preferred Stock of $17.50 per share, payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022.
OFG Bancorp Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend
OFG Bancorp OFG today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The dividend is payable January 17, 2023, to holders of record at December 30, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of December 29, 2022.
