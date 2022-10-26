ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Literally Sets The Stage On Fire With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X4qPV_0inf6GQQ00
Scott Gries/Getty Images

With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years.

From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.

And today, I want to talk about Miranda Lambert’s very first appearance on the CMA stage back in 2005.

She’s the most nominated female act in the history of the show, the the third-most nominated artist of all time, and she has a grand total of 14 CMA awards under her belt. She also currently holds the record for most wins for Female Vocalist of the Year at seven.

This year, she’s nominated for the coveted Entertainer of the Year award, Female Vocalist of the Year, as well as Album of the Year for her new album Palomino.

And, she’ll be taking the stage as a performer, singing her fan favorite “Geraldene.”

But, this specific CMA performance is really what put her on the map in mainstream country music. She came out absolutely guns blazing and lit the stage on fire (pun very much intended), jumping around with some incredible pyro behind her and putting it all out there in terms of who she was as an artist from the jump.

As a result, she completely shook up the industry at a time when there really weren’t a whole out woman at the forefront of the genre.

In a mainstream genre that still seemingly tends to discourage women from displaying those types of emotions and sentiments so openly, it took guts for her to get up on that stage and sing a song about lighting her ex’s shit on fire and threatening to kill him as her official introduction to the genre.

A co-write with Steve Earle, it was the third single and title-track to her debut album and peaked at #15 on the Billboard U.S. Hot Country Songs chart. It was also her first Top 20 country hit and led to her very first Grammy nomination for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

When you watch this video back now, it’s easy to see how badly the industry needed someone like her and why she resonated so deeply with so many people, especially young women.

If this ain’t what it means to bring the house down, I sure as shit don’t know what is:

With Luke Bryan taking on hosting duties this year alongside Peyton Manning, you can check out the showon Wednesday, November 9th, live from the Bridestone Arena again in Nashville.

And yes, we will be live-tweeting the entire thing.

“Kerosene”

Comments / 10

Tammy Taylor
2d ago

Miranda is the best of country there should be more like her. love ya

Reply
13
Related
OK! Magazine

Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Are 'Still Trying' For A Baby After Overcoming Marital Woes

The country sensation seems to have patched up recent relationship issues with her "ride or die" husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and is eager to start a family of her own. According to a source, “Miranda and Brendan are still going strong" despite small hiccups over the former police officer and award-winning singer's conflicting jobs. “He’s super supportive of her career and is with her every step of the way.”
The Boot

Miranda Lambert’s Luxurious $3.98 Million Nashville Mansion For Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]

Miranda Lambert's former mansion in an exclusive part of Nashville is currently up for sale, and pictures reveal a stunning luxury home with gorgeous views. The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 6,261-square-foot house in the Forest Hills section of Music City is currently on the market for $3.98 million, which, according to online real estate sites, breaks down to $636 per square foot and a monthly payment of $24,849.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Reveals the One Song That Should Have Been a Single

For many artists, having a record deal is a give-and-take relationship. The label gives musicians funding and pushes their music to the masses. However, labels have a long history of taking creative control from artists which comes in many forms. For instance, some labels will tell a musician which songs will be singles and which will remain album cuts. Miranda Lambert has experienced this more than once.
Prevention

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok

Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson Posts Rare Family Photo at CMT Artists of the Year Event

Prior to the CMT Artists of the Year Event on Friday (October 14th), country music legend Alan Jackson posted a rare family photo on his social media accounts. “Gather your family and watch Alan on CMT as he receives the ‘Artist Of A Lifetime Award,’” Jackson’s post reads. He also performed during the big event.
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Releases Statement On The Passing Of Her “Sister” Loretta Lynn: “She Was A Wonderful Human Being, Had Millions Of Fans And I’m One Of Them”

From one country queen to another. The iconic country legend Loretta Lynn passed away earlier this morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Her family confirmed she died peacefully in her sleep, and the tributes to one of the greatest musicians to ever do it have been pouring in.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

218K+
Followers
13K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy