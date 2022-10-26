Read full article on original website
Related
WIFR
Anderson Japanese Gardens Spook-tacular event welcomes residents to enjoy a thrilling afternoon
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Spook-tacular returned to Anderson Japanese Gardens on Saturday afternoon, attracting people of all ages. The spook-tacular is a popular area tradition for families. Given the chance to interact with animals from wildlife Sanctuary Hoo Haven, tour the garden graveyard and of course, trick-or-treat throughout the gardens. Children could also sit down with members from the Rockford Public Library for some scary stories.
WIFR
Bucciferro McDonald’s flies in ‘marvelous’ guests for it’s annual Great Pumpkin Giveaway
BELOIT, Wi. (WIFR) - Members of the Beloit and South Beloit communities had the chance to get their paws on some pumpkins at the Great Pumpkin Giveaway at the Bucciferro family McDonalds in Beloit. Sponsors included Winnebago County and Beloit first responders, Stateline Boys and Girls Club, the Beloit Sky...
WIFR
Touch-a-Truck event offers a sweet treat for kids and energy saving tips for adults
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Moving from a Rockford Halloween celebration to a Machesney Park celebration as thousands of people attended the 6th annual Touch-a-Truck event. Guests had the chance to participate in Trunk-or-Treat, enjoy great food from Napoli Pizza and J and C Ice Cream. If your children are lovers of hot wheels or techno mobile they would’ve loved exploring the firetrucks, construction trucks and emergency vehicles the event had on hands.
WIFR
Furry friends dress in their scariest outfits to win it all
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline residents who were in the mood for a good scare Saturday had the chance to witness some of the most menacing animals on the planet dress up in Halloween costumes. Guinea pigs, rabbits and ferrets were all dressed to the nines at Norm’s Piggy Pen...
WIFR
Beautiful Weekend Ahead
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunny skies today with a high around 60. Middle 60′s through Halloween. We could push 70 on the first day of November.
WIFR
YMCA Rock River Valley to expand in old Lutheran Church
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Senator Dick Durbin (D) visited Rockford’s Rock River Valley YMCA Thursday to announce a $750,000 federal fund that will go to renovating the old Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd. The church will be a youth center which will include a remodeled kitchen which will...
WIFR
Capri building condemned after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next course of action as the building is condemned until further notice. Eric Neubauer owns Ground Floor Skateboards across the alley from Capri. He was devastated to see what happened to the...
WIFR
A Swedish-engineered fire pit makes its way to the U.S.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With cold weather approaching, you might be looking for different ways to keep warm while enjoying mother nature. Here’s one unique idea. The Fireigloo (pronounced Fire-Igloo) was created in Sweden back in 2018. Now, it makes its way to America. It’s a portable fire stove...
WIFR
Village of Durand to unveil million-dollar downtown renovation project
DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - The village of Durand is getting ready to “cut the ribbon” following the full renovation of its downtown district. The $1.7 million undertaking covers improvements from pedestrian safety, lighting, and storm drainage to ADA-compliant access to local properties on the square. Funding for the...
WIFR
Sunshine for Saturday, but rain is headed toward Rockford which could bring cooler temps
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Great short sleeve and jeans kind of weather today, but rain is slowly making it’s way over to the Rockford region. How long will this rain last?. Normal high for today is 57 degrees, but we experienced temperatures as high as 66 degrees. Which makes for a beautiful and enjoyable Saturday. Dew points are sitting at a cool 42 degrees. A bit dryer outside but still comfortable enough to enjoy some early trick-or-treating or whatever you have planned.
WIFR
A Few Clouds and Less Wind Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few more clouds today with highs in the middle 50′s. 60 tomorrow with more sunshine. A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs in the low to middle 60′s. Slight chance for showers on Sunday. Low 60′s and dry Monday for Halloween.
WIFR
Pecatonica American legion investigates missing funds as village president resigns
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Thousands of dollars have vanished from the American Legion 197 in Pecatonica, and according to the legion’s commander, the former village president Bill Smull is connected to the missing funds. Smull resigned from his position as village president this week. According to Pecatonica trustee Bill...
WIFR
City of Rockford reaffirms commitment to battling antisemitism
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thursday, the City of Rockford reaffirms a proclamation it made last year. On October 18th, 2021, Mayor Tom McNamara officially made October 27th the Day of Action to Combat Antisemitism. In the document, the Mayor outlines the fact that antisemitism remains a major issue in the...
WIFR
Adult male shot at Auburn Manor with life threatening injuries
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Adult male is shot with life threatening injuries at Auburn Manor at the intersection of Auburn St. and N Johnston Ave, in Rockford, according to Rockford police. Police are advising residents to avoid the area at this time as they investigate. More details to come.
WIFR
Stateline hospital beds fill up as RSV cases in children rise
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pediatric doctors across the Midwest say they’re swamped, and hospital beds are filling fast with an unprecedented number of children testing positive for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). In fact, a twelve year old student from Carl Sandburg Middle School in Freeport, just died Tuesday from complications of the virus.
WIFR
Stadelman to hold worker’s rights presentation in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local workers will get an opportunity next week to learn how the state of Illinois protects their rights at the workplace. Senator Steve Stadelman (IL-34) along with the Illinois Attorney General’s office will host a presentation by the Worker’s Protection Bureau on workplace discrimination, protection from minimum wage and overtime violations and more.
WIFR
10-year-old Oregon boy hit while riding bicycle; driver accused of DUI
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at home after being hit by a suspected DUI driver Thursday afternoon. Police dispatched just after 3 p.m. to the 300 block of S. 5th Street in Oregon, Ill., for a report of a pedestrian vs. a vehicle. According to police,...
WIFR
Freeport man charged in Xbox robbery
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Police served a warrant to a man already in custody Friday for robbery on September 29. Travon Tibias, 20, of Freeport is lodged at the Stephenson County jail. He was determined as a suspect after a police investigation of an attempted Xbox sale turned robbery. On...
WIFR
CFNIL accepting applications for youth-led projects focused on mental health
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - From now until November 28, youth-led groups or organizations in Boone, Ogle, Stephenson, or Winnebago counties can apply for up to $3,500 in grant funding. The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois is now accepting applications for the In Youth We Trust (IYWT) youth grant program until...
WIFR
Ring doorbell program could catch criminals right at your front door
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local lawmakers are pushing to make Winnebago County neighborhoods safer. On Saturday morning, county board member Burt Gerl hosted the first Ring doorbell camera giveaway. Doorbell videos are being used more and more in recent years to catch people who are committing crimes. As the cameras...
Comments / 0