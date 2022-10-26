ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Anderson Japanese Gardens Spook-tacular event welcomes residents to enjoy a thrilling afternoon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Spook-tacular returned to Anderson Japanese Gardens on Saturday afternoon, attracting people of all ages. The spook-tacular is a popular area tradition for families. Given the chance to interact with animals from wildlife Sanctuary Hoo Haven, tour the garden graveyard and of course, trick-or-treat throughout the gardens. Children could also sit down with members from the Rockford Public Library for some scary stories.
Touch-a-Truck event offers a sweet treat for kids and energy saving tips for adults

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Moving from a Rockford Halloween celebration to a Machesney Park celebration as thousands of people attended the 6th annual Touch-a-Truck event. Guests had the chance to participate in Trunk-or-Treat, enjoy great food from Napoli Pizza and J and C Ice Cream. If your children are lovers of hot wheels or techno mobile they would’ve loved exploring the firetrucks, construction trucks and emergency vehicles the event had on hands.
Furry friends dress in their scariest outfits to win it all

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline residents who were in the mood for a good scare Saturday had the chance to witness some of the most menacing animals on the planet dress up in Halloween costumes. Guinea pigs, rabbits and ferrets were all dressed to the nines at Norm’s Piggy Pen...
Beautiful Weekend Ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunny skies today with a high around 60. Middle 60′s through Halloween. We could push 70 on the first day of November.
YMCA Rock River Valley to expand in old Lutheran Church

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Senator Dick Durbin (D) visited Rockford’s Rock River Valley YMCA Thursday to announce a $750,000 federal fund that will go to renovating the old Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd. The church will be a youth center which will include a remodeled kitchen which will...
Capri building condemned after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next course of action as the building is condemned until further notice. Eric Neubauer owns Ground Floor Skateboards across the alley from Capri. He was devastated to see what happened to the...
A Swedish-engineered fire pit makes its way to the U.S.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With cold weather approaching, you might be looking for different ways to keep warm while enjoying mother nature. Here’s one unique idea. The Fireigloo (pronounced Fire-Igloo) was created in Sweden back in 2018. Now, it makes its way to America. It’s a portable fire stove...
Village of Durand to unveil million-dollar downtown renovation project

DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - The village of Durand is getting ready to “cut the ribbon” following the full renovation of its downtown district. The $1.7 million undertaking covers improvements from pedestrian safety, lighting, and storm drainage to ADA-compliant access to local properties on the square. Funding for the...
Sunshine for Saturday, but rain is headed toward Rockford which could bring cooler temps

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Great short sleeve and jeans kind of weather today, but rain is slowly making it’s way over to the Rockford region. How long will this rain last?. Normal high for today is 57 degrees, but we experienced temperatures as high as 66 degrees. Which makes for a beautiful and enjoyable Saturday. Dew points are sitting at a cool 42 degrees. A bit dryer outside but still comfortable enough to enjoy some early trick-or-treating or whatever you have planned.
A Few Clouds and Less Wind Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few more clouds today with highs in the middle 50′s. 60 tomorrow with more sunshine. A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs in the low to middle 60′s. Slight chance for showers on Sunday. Low 60′s and dry Monday for Halloween.
City of Rockford reaffirms commitment to battling antisemitism

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thursday, the City of Rockford reaffirms a proclamation it made last year. On October 18th, 2021, Mayor Tom McNamara officially made October 27th the Day of Action to Combat Antisemitism. In the document, the Mayor outlines the fact that antisemitism remains a major issue in the...
Adult male shot at Auburn Manor with life threatening injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Adult male is shot with life threatening injuries at Auburn Manor at the intersection of Auburn St. and N Johnston Ave, in Rockford, according to Rockford police. Police are advising residents to avoid the area at this time as they investigate. More details to come.
Stateline hospital beds fill up as RSV cases in children rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pediatric doctors across the Midwest say they’re swamped, and hospital beds are filling fast with an unprecedented number of children testing positive for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). In fact, a twelve year old student from Carl Sandburg Middle School in Freeport, just died Tuesday from complications of the virus.
Stadelman to hold worker’s rights presentation in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local workers will get an opportunity next week to learn how the state of Illinois protects their rights at the workplace. Senator Steve Stadelman (IL-34) along with the Illinois Attorney General’s office will host a presentation by the Worker’s Protection Bureau on workplace discrimination, protection from minimum wage and overtime violations and more.
Freeport man charged in Xbox robbery

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Police served a warrant to a man already in custody Friday for robbery on September 29. Travon Tibias, 20, of Freeport is lodged at the Stephenson County jail. He was determined as a suspect after a police investigation of an attempted Xbox sale turned robbery. On...
