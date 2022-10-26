Read full article on original website
Biden connects ‘despicable’ Paul Pelosi attack to Republican talk of stolen elections
President Biden on Friday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at their San Francisco home “despicable” and suggested it was a natural progression from lies Republicans have spread about the 2020 election.
Federal judge confirms DA candidate is not accused of illegal involvement with client
A case in which a couple goes missing and a candidate for district attorney is accused of conspiring with her client, gets some clarity from a federal judge.
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
The jury found Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico and Paul Bellar guilty of providing material support for terrorist acts, gang membership and carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges have already started
More than 100 lawsuits have been filed this year around the upcoming midterm elections. The suits, largely by Republicans, target rules over mail-in voting, early voting, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers.
Jan. 6 committee to seek interviews with Secret Service officials
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack is planning to seek interviews with a half-dozen current and former Secret Service officials, according to a source familiar. Dates for the interviews have not yet been set but come after the committee was given more than 1 million electronic communications from the Secret Service […]
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball. The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23. The increased jackpot will be the second-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
