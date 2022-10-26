ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

KFOR

Jan. 6 committee to seek interviews with Secret Service officials

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack is planning to seek interviews with a half-dozen current and former Secret Service officials, according to a source familiar. Dates for the interviews have not yet been set but come after the committee was given more than 1 million electronic communications from the Secret Service […]
The Associated Press

Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball. The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23. The increased jackpot will be the second-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
FLORIDA STATE

