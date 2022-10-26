ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheektowaga, NY

tonyitalian
3d ago

There’s no way I’d spend 95$ on a sheet pizza and 50 wings even if I was stoned

96.1 The Breeze

Take a Look Inside The New Chick-fil-A in Hamburg

Buffalo isn't exactly the mecca of national fast food chains. Let's be honest about that. This is a region which loves and supports local restaurants, while a vast majority of the national fast food chains consist of McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, Taco Bell, KFC, etc. However, Chick-fil-A came to Western...
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino early Saturday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police responded to the call to the parking garage just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, where two males and one female, all in their early to mid 20’s, all from Buffalo, were transported to ECMC and […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Four Buffalo Restaurants That Should Get Locations Nationwide

Outside of the Bills, Sabres, snow and the people, the biggest claim to fame for Buffalo is the amazing food you can find here. Western New York is not a place that you go to for fine dining or those fancy things like you can find on every corner in New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, but it is a place with outstanding bar food. That is perfectly okay with Buffalonians too.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Secrets About Buffalo Only Known By Western New Yorkers

Western New York is full of amazing things, many of which people outside of the 716 have no idea about. Now some people want to keep Buffalo a secret, (Just look at the mural feature at the top of the page) but this list will spill the beans on some amazing things about Western New York that everyone and their mothers should know about.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Shooting At Downtown Casino Leaves 3 Hurt

Shots rang out in the early morning hours in the parking lot of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. After a large number of calls to 911, officers from the Buffalo Police Department were called to the scene of a triple shooting outside of the popular downtown entertainment venue. Officers found...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration

Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Town of Tonawanda pushes back winter parking ban

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda announced Friday that its yearly overnight winter parking ban has been delayed until at least Nov. 15. The Town made the decision thanks to the forecasting of favorable weather throughout early November, as the ban was scheduled to go into place Nov. 1. When the […]
TONAWANDA, NY
wnypapers.com

Maguire family of dealerships moves into Buffalo area, adds Grand Island Chevrolet, Toyota & Hyundai outlets From Fuccillo Auto Group

The Maguire Family of Dealerships on Thursday announced its acquisition of Fuccillo Chevrolet of Grand Island, Fuccillo Toyota of Grand Island, and Fuccillo Hyundai of Grand Island from the Fuccillo Auto Group, marking the Maguire family of dealerships’ first entrance into the Greater Buffalo market. A press release said,...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

[PHOTOS] Check Out This Beautiful House For Sale On Buffalo’s Westside

While inflation has really caused the housing sales market to begin to slow down there are still quite a few amazing, and expensive, houses on the market in Buffalo. Housing prices across New York State are starting to fall a little from the all-time highs that we saw during the middle of the summer. That's great news for people who are still in the housing market and looking to get their hands on a great house at a more affordable price.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 28 - October 30

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Halloween is coming up on Monday and there are plenty of Halloween-themed events taking place across the region this weekend. University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt is hosting a "Halloween on Bailey" event on Friday in partnership with Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. It will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and feature pumpkin painting, face painting, bowling, roller skating, a live DJ, and free hayrides. You can find more information here and here.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

Murphy sues Shea's over termination

Michael Murphy has filed a lawsuit against Shea’s following his dismissal last week. The theater says the suit is without merit. Shea’s announced the personnel change after reports of a toxic workplace.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Local store hasn’t had milk in stock for months in some locations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For some time now we’ve been telling you about Rochester’s food deserts, and the problem people are having getting access to fresh fruits, and vegetables. You can now add milk to the list. News10NBC talked to one local leader that says the City is working on the problem.
ROCHESTER, NY
newyorkupstate.com

4 Upstate NY cities named among the best places to live in U.S.

Upstate New York is one of the best places to live, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

8 Halloween Costumes You Can’t Wear in Buffalo

These 8 costume ideas are off-limits in Western New York. Halloween is a fun time in Buffalo and Western New York. Like many places in the United States, the streets are filled with kids trick or treating, adults having Halloween parties, and costumes that are everything from horrific to hilarious.
BUFFALO, NY

