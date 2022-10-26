Read full article on original website
Shan123
6d ago
I personally know the mother of this baby and I can't imagine what she's going through. May the Lord cover her in his blood and give her peace 🙏🏾❤️
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
Police searching for 5 suspects after North Carolina Lowe’s robbery
The photos also included images of two vehicles -- a minivan and an SUV -- that were driven to Lowe's Home Improvement, where the thefts took place, police said.
Suspect charged in connection to Glenwood Avenue homicide, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made a month after a 19-year-old was shot and killed. According to Greensboro Police Department, they have arrested Deonte Javon Neal, 19, in connection to the shooting death of Camren Cole in September. Neal has been charged with first-degree murder. Cole was shot on September 29 and […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Child Shot in Kannapolis Apartment
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A child was taken to the hospital on Monday after what is believed to be an accidental shooting. Officials tell WCCB that police and an ambulance were called to the West Green Apartments on Wilkes Drive before noon on October 31. Police say a juvenile, whose...
Video shows motorcycle rider shouting racial slurs at driver in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A social media influencer from Charlotte posted a video on TikTok that shows a motorcycle rider yelling and spewing racial slurs at a driver in Gastonia. The video shot on East Franklin Boulevard got about 250,000 views. In the video at the top of this webpage,...
3 hurt in machete attack in Gastonia; 1 in custody, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 36-year-old man is in custody after three men were hurt in a machete attack in Gastonia Tuesday, police said. Officers were called to Redding Street off East Long Avenue at 10:30 a.m. for a stabbing that had happened outside. Investigators said the officers found three...
cbs17
2 women who died are identified after Durham crash Friday night
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people who were killed in a vehicle crash late Friday have been identified. Police said 24-year-old Corisha Shaw and 23-year-old Courtney Simms, both of Durham, were killed after the driver of the 2017 Audi they were passengers in, crashed into a tree. Speed was...
Winston-Salem police investigate Halloween party shooting
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Halloween party in Winston-Salem ended early after shots were fired injuring two adults and one teen. Yellow crime scene tape still hangs outside a gate at the Amer Center on North Patterson Avenue. The manager tells FOX8 she left the party venue to check on her kids. When she […]
WBTV
Hundreds turn out for grand opening of Food Lion in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County town of Cleveland was without its own grocery store for about a month. Residents said they had to drive to Salisbury, Statesville, or Mooresville to buy groceries. That all changed at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday when a new Food Lion store opened in the Third Creek Marketplace.
2 NC children from Amber Alert are now safe, Asheboro police say
They are possibly heading to Florida in a black 2019 Dodge Durango with N.C. license plate JMY-3236, officials said.
Motorcyclist dead after crash involving 2 other vehicles on NC 87 in Graham, troopers say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A motorcyclist died after a crash involving two other vehicles in Graham, according to Highway Patrol. At 6:16 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a crash on N.C. 87 near Southern High School Road. Trooper say Curtis Brad Reed, 48, of Snow Camp, was riding a Hardley Davidson motorcycle north on N.C. […]
WXII 12
Inmate found dead in her cell, officers say
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate was found dead in her cell Monday, officers said. A 41-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her cell while officers were making rounds. Officers then began lifesaving measures. EMS was notified and arrived shortly. The woman was then pronounced dead by EMS. The...
WBTV
WBTV digs into Clover Schools rumor about incident in bathroom, district’s investigation reveals what happened
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - You can see a lot online and some of it is far removed from the truth. WBTV is digging deeper tonight into a situation around Clover High School in South Carolina after a rumor made the rounds across social media in the Clover community. The district...
WBTV
North Carolina man charged in connection with fatal Charlottesville shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A man from Charlotte, North Carolina is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Authorities announced Monday, October 31, that Marcel Darell Washington was taken into custody without incident in Tennessee last Friday. The charges stem from a shooting...
WBTV
Iredell County man arrested for machete assault while breaking into home
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who broke into the home and attacked a victim with a machete. Deputies responded to a 911 call about a fight on the 100 block of Big Forest Drive on Oct. 29. According to authorities, Antonio...
WBTV
Salisbury man faces drug charges in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury man has been charged following an investigation by deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic and Criminal Enforcement Unit, assigned to the Special Investigations Division, arrested Jordan Reece Hiatt while conducting an ongoing drug investigation in the area of Trading Ford Way near Sowers Road, Linwood.
WBTV
Police dispel social media posts connecting serial killer with deaths of women in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department dispelled rumors circulating on social media that the recent deaths of four women in Charlotte might have been connected to a serial killer. According to police, they were made aware of social media posts spreading that a serial killer was targeting women...
Juvenile shot, man hit by vehicle on Sherrill Avenue, High Point police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile was shot and a man was hit by a car Monday night in High Point, according to police. Police say that officers responded to shots fired call at an apartment complex on Sherrill Avenue around 9 p.m. Sometime after that a juvenile arrived at an area hospital with […]
WBTV
Kannapolis Fire and Police are hosting a winter coat drive
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Fire and Police Departments are holding a new winter coat drive for children in grades K-12 in the community. Anyone wishing to make a donation is asked to bring new coats to these three locations by December 1:. Kannapolis Police Department lobby...
Teen dies after SUV hit her while trick-or-treating with friend, North Carolina cops say
Another 14-year-old was injured in the crash on Halloween night, officials said.
WBTV
Tyler Terry, Adrienne Simpson appearing in court
The new store is located at 11745 Statesville Blvd. The CMS Varsity esports and STEM League will officially kick off on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Officials say the vaccine could come as early as next year. Winner gets to tour the Dream Home. Updated: 6 hours ago. The winner reported he...
