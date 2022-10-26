Read full article on original website
Utah Rep. Owens, McDonald agree on little in only debate
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens and Democratic challenger Darlene McDonald agreed on none of the issues addressed Friday in their only debate before the midterm elections, with each largely echoing their party’s talking points on inflation, abortion and infrastructure spending. In an untelevised debate...
Paul Pelosi attack highlights rising threats to lawmakers
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s something that goes along with being a member of Congress, no matter your party or your status: constant threats to your life, and the unshakeable feeling that they’re only getting worse. In the almost two years since the Capitol insurrection, in which supporters...
Murkowski faces Tshibaka and Chesbro in Alaska Senate debate
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Alaskans want results, not “partisan political rhetoric,” as she faced her Donald Trump-backed Republican rival Kelly Tshibaka in a televised debate Thursday. Tshibaka questioned the value of Murkowski’s seniority and said it’s time for a change.
EXPLAINER: Why does The Associated Press call US elections?
Why has The Associated Press tallied votes and declared winners in U.S. elections since the middle of the 19th century? Because no one else does. Unlike the case in other democracies, the Founding Fathers didn’t establish a national clearinghouse for counting the vote, and the states all do it a little differently.
GOP’s Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday endorsed and plans to campaign for Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, the first time that the critic of former President Donald Trump, who lost her GOP primary, has crossed party lines to formally support a Democrat. Cheney, of Wyoming, announced her support for the...
Why election results may not be known right away
It’s the night of the election. Polls have been closed for hours. Why don’t Americans know the winners?. In 2020, President Donald Trump proclaimed that the lack of final results on election night could be an indicator of something nefarious and used it to assert without evidence that the election was stolen: “We don’t want them to find any more ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list,” he said.
US sanctions Iranian group that put bounty on Rushdie’s life
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is imposing financial penalties on an Iranian-based organization that raised money to target British-American author Salman Rushdie, who was violently attacked in August at a literary event. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned the 15 Khordad Foundation, which issued a multimillion-dollar bounty for...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.
Iran leaders try to link protests to gun attack killing 15
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader and its president tried Thursday to link the nationwide protests roiling the country to an Islamic State-claimed gun attack on a famous mosque that killed 15 people. The comments by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi...
Candidate likely to become Vermont’s 1st woman in Congress
BARRE, Vt. (AP) — In the race for Vermont’s single seat in the U.S. House, Democrat Becca Balint could be on the verge of being elected as the first woman and first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress. Balint, 54, president of the Vermont Senate...
Massive learning setbacks show COVID’s sweeping toll on kids
The COVID-19 pandemic devastated poor children’s well-being, not just by closing their schools, but also by taking away their parents’ jobs, sickening their families and teachers, and adding chaos and fear to their daily lives. The scale of the disruption to American kids’ education is evident in a...
Ex-United Nations employee sentenced for multiple rapes
NEW YORK (AP) — The sentencing of a former United Nations communications specialist to 15 years in prison Thursday was punctuated by the tears and eloquence of some of his 13 sexual assault victims who said being drugged and raped by a man who first won their trust left them shattered and hopeful that justice might help them heal.
