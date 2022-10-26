Read full article on original website
Elon Musk selling Tesla stocks to fund his Twitter takeover is like giving away caviar to buy $2 pizza, Wedbush's Dan Ives says
Elon Musk's revived Twitter takeover is bad news for Tesla, according to Wedbush's Dan Ives. Musk has offloaded Tesla shares this year to fund his $44 billion Twitter bid. "That's like me giving away caviar to buy a $2 slice of pizza," Ives told the BBC. Elon Musk's revived Twitter...
Elon Musk's Reasons For Buying Twitter: 'I Didn't Do It To Make Money. I Did It To Try To Help Humanity'
Elon Musk shared reasons why he is buying social media platform Twitter. A decision to welcome everyone to the platform could see user counts jump or cause more users to leave Twitter. The world’s richest man is nearing the finish line of acquiring social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR. With...
Lebron James said he doesn't know Elon Musk and 'could care less who owns Twitter' but hopes the billionaire will take hate speech seriously
After reports of a rise in hate speech on the app, Twitter responded by saying the platform's content moderation rules on hateful conduct still remain.
Elon Musk Gets A Piece Of Advice From Raoul Pal As He Takes Over Twitter: 'Society Will Break Apart If AI Proliferates'
Economist Raoul Pal on Friday took to Twitter to discuss the need for content moderation and the perils of relying solely on artificial intelligence, or AI. We need blockchain ID and content authentication urgently, Pal said. Incidentally, Elon Musk, suggested after taking over Twitter, Inc. TWTR the social media platform...
'Laugh' At Meta's Crash Now But Zuckerberg Will 'Own Your Eyeballs' In 5 Years, Says Snowden; Is Metaverse A Threat To Humanity?
Meta Platforms Inc. META shares ended Thursday’s session down about 24.6% after the social media giant reported mixed quarterly results and issued weak guidance. More importantly, the company’s determined move to increase investments in the still-hazy metaverse was met with skepticism. What Happened: Self-proclaimed CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden...
5 Things You Might Not Know About Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal
Twitter Inc TWTR co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey announced he was stepping down from the CEO role in November 2021. The news came with the announcement that Twitter’s Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal would become the new CEO of the social media platform company. Agrawal served as the CEO...
People Are Pointing Out The Things That — For Better Or For Worse — Have Disappeared Since The Pandemic
From dating to how late your favorite fast food joint is open, 2022 almost feels like a whole different world, TBH.
Why Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Up 16% Over The Past Week
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is trading higher by some 16.10% to $0.00001151 over the trailing seven days. The timing of the push higher in the meme crypto appears to be highly correlated to Elon Musk's Twitter buyout, and is possibly a sympathy play to rival cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD. So What's Happening?
Skechers Turns Down Kanye West And His 'Skeezy' Shoes In 'SNL' Sketch
The sketch mocked the rapper's visit to the shoe company after Adidas dropped its partnership with him last week.
Elon Musk Reportedly Brings Tesla Engineers Into Twitter Office To Scrutinize Codes After Takeover
Elon Musk has reportedly asked Tesla Inc TSLA engineers to assess Twitter Inc's TWTR internal codes as he begins his makeover of the microblogging firm after closing a $44 billion buyout. What Happened: Tesla engineers visited Twitter's San Francisco headquarters on Thursday and reviewed the codes to assess what the...
Dogecoin Price Doubles In A Week, Analyst Say DOGE Can Hit 50 Cents By End Of 2022
Popular memecoin Dogecoin DOGE/USD has rallied by a staggering 56% over the past 24 hours and has more than doubled its price in the last week, amid Tesla chief Elon Musk’s acquisition of social networking giant Twitter. Interestingly, Musk is widely touted to be the "Dogefather" — as he...
Why Dogecoin Is Up 113% Over The Past Week
Dogecoin DOGE/USD is trading higher by some 113% to $0.1269 over the trailing seven sessions. The timing of the push higher in the meme crypto appears to be highly correlated to Elon Musk's Twitter buyout. So What's Happening?. Traders and investors who are most familiar with Dogecoin and peer meme...
Adidas Channels Homer Simpson, Goes Back Into Hedges After Ending Kanye West Deal
Adidas AG ADDYY recently joined a host of companies to cut ties with controversial rapper Ye — formerly known as Kanye West — over his string of antisemitic comments. The company is out with a new shoe design that could be viewed as a bit of awkward humor, mixed with perfect timing.
