Centralia’s parade master ready for city’s two Halloween Parades Saturday
Everything is set for two parades in Centralia on Saturday. The Fall Festival which runs from nine to three on Saturday will feature the Children’s Halloween Parade. The big parade will follow at seven Saturday night. Butch Mathus is coordinating both and is excited by what he expects to...
Family floats take top honors in 95th Annual Centralia Halloween Parade
Two family floats won top honors in the 95th Annual Centralia Halloween Parade. The Harley Queen Trophy was presented to an elaborate float by the Cushman Family honoring the Wizard of Oz. Grand Marshal Patty Williams selected the Timmons Family Spooky Spectacular for the Grand Marshal’s award. Two other...
WVC Bass Team Signs Hunter Russell of Salem, Illinois for the 2023-24 Season
Wabash Valley College’s Bass Coach, Todd Gill, is excited to announce the signing of Hunter Russell for the 2023–2024 collegiate bass season. Russell signed on Monday evening, October 17th. Hunter is the son of Mike and Stacey Russell of Salem, Illinois. He is a senior at Salem Community...
2022 10/31 – Beverly ‘Bev’ Caudill
Beverly “Bev” Caudill, 68, of Walnut Hill, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. She was born September 30, 1954, in Mt. Vernon, the daughter of Ernest Piper and Regina (Stelmazewski) Piper. She married Ralph Caudill on December 22, 1972, and he survives.
SC v. NC For 1a Farina Regional Title – Prep Volleyball
The South Central Lady Cougars improved to 28-7 with their Regional Semifinal victory over St Elmo/Brownstown in Farina last night 25-13, 25-11. Sierra Arnold had 14 digs, Olivia Brauer 14 assists, Brooke Cowger 10 kills and Emma Jenne added 8 and Brooklyn Garrett had 4 kills and 13 digs. They will play tonight in the regional final on Gary Shirley Court starting at 6pm against NTC rival North Clay after their 25-19, 25-17 win over Patoka.
Boil order issued for all of Edgewood Lane North
Due to a water main break, the City of Centralia has issued a boil order for all of Edgewood Lane North including Park Forest, Nottingham, and Sherwood. Please contact the Centralia Public Works Department with any questions or concerns.
Police Beat for Friday, October 28th, 2022
A 37-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police on three counts of disorderly conduct and a single count of criminal damage to property. Johnathan Hiltibital of North Locust is accused of throwing rocks through two windows of a neighboring relative’s home on Thursday causing $700 damage. In each of the disorderly conduct charges, he’s accused of turning off power to the Caddy Shack on North Poplar Street on three occasions in the past week.
Althoff Into 1a Soccer Final Four With Super Sectional Shutout
Belleville Althoff advanced to the Class 1a IHSA Final Four after winning the Virden North Mac Super Sectional over Sacred Heart Griffin 1-0. They will advance to the EastSide Center in East Peoria on Friday to play in the first semifinal at 5pm against Wheaton Academy. The other semifinal at 7pm will feature Timothy Christian and Quincy Notre Dame.
Police Beat for Saturday, October 29th, 2022
Two people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding felony warrants. 50-year-old James Garner of South Locust in Centralia was transported to the Marion County Jail after being released from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Garner had a warrant issued against him while in prison on a burglary charge. The bond is set at $25,000.
Police Beat for Thursday, October 27th, 2022
A 69-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license. Ronald Leek of North Beech was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 43-year-old Jose Vargas of Glenda Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
Salem man sentenced to two years in prison for possession of meth
A 26-year-old Salem man has been sentenced to two years in prison in Marion County Court after earlier pleading guilty to possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. Dustin Taylor of Hotze Road earlier had charges of obstructing identification and resisting arrest that were filed at the same time as the meth charge dropped. A separate burglary charge for entering a building in the 200 block of South Castle had also been dropped.
Pennypacker, Dulaney Late Heroics Lift Salem, Lady Crusaders Over .500 — Jr High Girls Basketball
Pennypacker’s Late 3, Dulaney’s FT Lifts Salem Over Albion. Franklin Park saved their best for last. Trailing by 3 points in the final seconds of the game, Brylee “Money” Pennypacker hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to tie it. Maddie Dulaney then stole the ball and was fouled hitting the game winning free throw with 2 seconds left to win 37-36. Quinn Wolfe had 10 along with Pennypacker and Mya Russell added 9.
Man brandishing gun removed from Amtrak train in Centralia
Centralia Police removed a 24-year-old Chicago man from an Amtrak train Friday morning after he was allegedly brandishing a gun at others on the train. Robert King was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of weapons without a FOID card and disorderly conduct. He has been taken to the Marion County Jail.
Salem Police say reports of man with gun and four later ‘shots fired’ calls all found to be unsubstantiated
Salem Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl says reports of a man with a gun in the area of the west side industrial park and four later shots fired complaints were all found to be unsubstantiated. Ambuehl says around five Wednesday afternoon the department began to receive information on Social Media messages...
