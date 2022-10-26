Read full article on original website
‘Ultimate Threat’: Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Details Why Giants RB Saquon Barkley is Elite
Two of the NFL's biggest surprises clash on Sunday at Lumen Field, as the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) host the New York Giants for an NFC battle. A pair of teams thought to be league bottom-feeders are now squarely in the playoff hunt as Week 8 begins. The Giants have gotten to this point with relatively little star power, but it's the electric presence of running back Saquon Barkley that is clearly the exception.
Bears Keys to Upsetting the Cowboys
One of the most overdiscussed topics this week at Halas Hall is how the Bears will ever replace the leadership they received from Robert Quinn. One of the most overdiscussed topics this week at Halas Hall is how the Bears will ever replace leadership they received from Robert Quinn. It's...
Turf Wars: Pete Carroll & Seahawks Angry About Injuries at Chargers’ SoFi Stadium, Demand Change
The Seattle Seahawks walked away with an impressive 37-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 ... but it came at a cost. Seahawks star wideout DK Metcalf narrowly avoided what could have been a severe knee injury on Sunday, while not being the only player to go down in the contest. Chargers cornerback JC Jackson tore his ACL in the loss to Seattle, effectively ending his season. Meanwhile, wideout Mike Williams is now expected to miss at least the next four weeks due to an ankle injury for the Chargers as well.
Bengal Bets: Three Picks Ahead of Bengals v. Browns on Halloween Night
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals were hitting a nice stride on offense after a 35-17 win over Atlanta, and then the worst part of the sport happened. Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is reportedly out for at least a month with a hip injury. He changes the calculation for...
JUST IN: Nolan Smith Injured Against Florida
Georgia's starting edge rusher Nolan Smith has exited the game with what appears to be a shoulder injury following a major TFL on a second down midway through the first half of Saturday's contest against the unranked Florida Gators. A senior for the Bulldogs, Smith has been a vocal leader...
Always Ready to Play, Moll Approaches College Game No. 60
Kris Moll will take this Saturday off, enjoying a bye week with the rest of his University of Washington football teammates. OK, he'll actually run through a Husky practice while others across the country are playing for real. For Moll, a break in the action has been rare over his long-winding, six-year career at two schools.
George Paton Breaks Silence on Nathaniel Hackett’s Job Security
Denver Broncos GM George Paton knows his decisions will be critiqued more intensely than ever — simply because his team sits at 2-5 and is embroiled in a four-game losing streak. Teetering on the brink of full collapse is an accurate description of the perilous cliff the Broncos now...
Broncos Should Resist the Temptation to Hold a Fire-Sale
With the Denver Broncos disappointing for yet another year, fans are calling for the team to tear it down and start over. While there are a few players who could be traded for draft capital, it would be unwise to strip the team of valuable pieces completely. This team is...
Packers vs. Bills Injury Report: OT Spencer Brown OUT; Who Replaces Him?
The Buffalo Bills are exiting their bye week relatively fresh and healthy ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, but one key player won't suit up. Starting offensive lineman Spencer Brown, who left the team's Week 6 contest early against the Kansas...
Receiver Injuries Add to Challenge vs. Bills
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers really only has strong chemistry with two of his receivers: Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. Chances are, neither will be on the field for the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. Lazard on Thursday said he didn’t...
LOOK: Broncos Unveil New Uniform Combination for Jaguars Game
The Denver Broncos are in London, England, set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 8 throwdown at Wembley Stadium. With the Broncos being embroiled in one controversy and rumor after another this week, the team decided to shake things up and roll out a unique uniform combination for Sunday morning's tilt across the pond.
John Walker, Jaylen Heyward, Spencer Fano, and Rueben Bain in the News
Four-star recruits were on hand this weekend for big games. Read here to see where John Walker, Spencer Fano, and DL Rueben Bain were on Saturday
NFL Draft Profile: Javion Cohen, Offensive Lineman, Alabama Crimson Tide
Javion Cohen is coming back to Alabama as a starting offensive lineman in 2021 with fourteen starts to his name. In 2020, his freshman season, he was on the SEC All-Freshman Team. Cohen was from Phenix City, Alabama, and was a four-star recruit for his high school, Central High School. He was a part of the top fifteen player rankings in the entire state of Alabama and was on the Second Team Class 7A All-State as a junior at Central. Fast forwarding to 2022, Cohen will be a key piece of the Crimson Tide’s offense in 2022.
Report: Chiefs Trade for Former First-Round Wide Receiver
The Kansas City Chiefs went all-in on rebuilding their wide receiver group during the offseason and despite seeing the group come together nicely over the last few weeks, the team is adding even more talent to the room. Per Jordan Schultz of theScore, Kansas City is sending a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the New York Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
