Senior Social Security gets thrown under Illinois & US bus
Senior Social Security gets thrown under Illinois & US bus. Although politicians in the Republican and Democratic Party pander to the senior vote, the Democrats did the most damage to the Social Security system fear mongering that if they don’t impose changes the system will collapse. But if the system were to collapse, it is because government, Republicans and Democrats, have borrowed money from the Social Security Trust Fund to pay other bills without ever paying it back. It was Democrat Dan Rostenkowski who proposed taxing social security in 1982 and convinced the Democrats and many Republicans to go along. Seniors have been ignored, abandoned and abused by politicians.
fox32chicago.com
Federal lawsuit threatens validity of Illinois mail-in, military ballots
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A federal lawsuit may threaten the validity of potentially tens of thousands of Illinois mail-in and military ballots. The suit was brought by a downstate Republican congressman and two GOP officials. At issue is a 2015 state law that allows vote-by-mail ballots to be counted if they...
1470 WMBD
Tulsi Gabbard to headline Darren Bailey GOP rally in Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. — It seems to suggest major change is ongoing within the American body politic. A woman who once ran for President as a Democrat and then later supported a Democratic-socialist candidate for the White House, is now slated to show up in support of a top Illinois Republican candidate for Governor.
Republicans challenge Illinois law allowing mail-in ballots to be counted after Election Day
Under Illinois law, ballots postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 8, can legally be counted if received by Nov. 22.
fox32chicago.com
On the ballot: Illinois voters to decide on Workers' Rights Amendment
CHICAGO - Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth was in south suburban Will County Friday afternoon, urging support for a proposed amendment to the state constitution that's at the top of the fall ballot. It's the so-called Workers’ Rights Amendment that would prohibit the passage of anti-union, right-to-work laws. "The first...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois business groups oppose proposed amendment to enshrine collective bargaining rights
(The Center Square) – Labor groups support the proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution that would enshrine collective bargaining rights. Business groups are opposed. Voters will see the question at the top of the ballot Nov. 8, asking to add collective bargaining rights to the state constitution. Labor groups are using millions of dollars in ads to promote the amendment, saying it will increase workers’ wages and job safety.
Illinois quick hits: Gabbard to rally for Bailey; mountain lion captured in Springfield
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the “high” community level for the virus rose from three to five, and there are another 33 at a “medium” level, per guidelines set by the CDC.
wsiu.org
Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings's unsealed divorce file shows another domestic abuse accusation
Newly released court records show the ex-wife of powerful Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings accused him last year of elbowing her in the face in the presence of their small children and harassing, intimidating and threatening her in a series of text messages during their highly contentious divorce. The accusations...
'Abortion is on the ballot': Illinois Planned Parenthood launches campaign for midterm elections
CHICAGO - Planned parenthood is declaring November, "Roe-vember." "Make no mistake about it, abortion is on the ballot in November," said Jennifer Welch, Chair of the Planned Parenthood Illinois Action PAC. The nationwide campaign is in response to the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, which had protected abortion...
advantagenews.com
Pritzker defends Illinois’ education system despite dismal data
As the latest math and reading scores show a drastic decline among U.S. school children, the debate continues on the state of Illinois schools even before the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonprofit Wirepoints reported on Illinois’ dismal education outcomes. The Wall Street Journal picked that up and said the “Land of...
wglt.org
McLean County and Illinois see weekly rise in COVID cases
COVID-related hospitalizations are at a near two-month high in McLean County. New cases also are up in the county and statewide. The McLean County Health Department (MCHD) on Friday reported the death of a man in his 70s. He is the county's 403rd COVID-related death since the start of the pandemic.
wsiu.org
State Week: Countdown to the election
With less than two weeks to go before the election, our panel looks at the latest poll numbers. Which way are voters leaning and how do they feel about the direction of the state? We also discuss disturbing allegations against two current Illinois lawmakers. Host Sean Crawford is joined by...
aledotimesrecord.com
Who is financially supporting, opposing the Workers' Rights Amendment in Illinois?
Illinois' Amendment 1 has attracted millions of dollars into campaigns both for and against it with two weeks to go before Election Day. Commonly known as the Workers' Rights Amendment, the ballot issue would codify workers' right to organize into the Illinois Constitution's Bill of Rights and further enshrine the right to collective bargaining for "negotiating wages, hours, and working conditions, and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work."
Pritzker, Duckworth see leads shrink in Illinois: poll
Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) have seen their leads shrink in Illinois, though both are still expected to prevail in their respective races, according to a new poll. An Emerson College Polling-WGN-TV-The Hill survey released on Wednesday showed 50 percent of very likely voters voting for...
WSPY NEWS
Illinois State Police Will Be Conducting Patrols in District 5
Illinois State Police announced they will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols n District 5 during November. STEP allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic Driving Under the Influence; Safety Belt and Child Restraint use; Speeding; and Distracted Driving. The ISP will increase our daytime and nighttime patrols to ensure the safety of vehicle travelers through enforcement of all traffic safety laws. Distractions can increase a driver’s risk of being in an accident and officers will be on the lookout for drivers who disobey Illinois’ distracted driving laws, especially the following: All drivers are prohibited from reading, sending, or receiving text messages or communication, and from browsing the internet. All drivers are prohibited from using handheld electronic communication devices.
wmay.com
Two Illinois Lawmakers Face Disturbing Allegations
Two Illinois lawmakers are dealing with allegations of mistreatment against women. Democratic state Senator Michael Hastings had already faced allegations of bullying by lobbyists and former staffers… but now unsealed documents in his divorce case show that his ex-wife accused him of intimidation, threats, and physical violence, including an incident where she says he elbowed her in the face in front of their children. A spokesman for Hastings says the allegations are false.
Polls tighten in Illinois Governor's Race
The Illinois gubernatorial race is heating up and polls are showing a narrowing gap between incumbent J.B. Pritzker and GOP challenger Darren Bailey. Part of the reason for this tightening of the polls is Pritzker’s heavy-handed COVID response.
Illinois taxpayers paying more during Pritzker administration
(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker comes to the end of his term before the November election, one economic analysis shows how taxes have increased during his time in office. Pritzker was elected in 2018 to be the state's 43rd governor. Since taking office the following January,...
Illinois REAL ID vs. Passport: What Forms of Identification Do I Need For Each One?
With changes on the horizon next year that will require a REAL ID or passport in order to board domestic flights and enter federal buildings, many are wondering what forms of identification they need to make sure they have one of the two. Starting in May 2023, a standard Illinois...
25newsnow.com
Report cards are out for Illinois school districts, where do local schools rate?
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois State Board of Education released ratings and statistics for public schools statewide for the first time since the pandemic. ISBE took a break from measuring the schools during the 2020-2021 school year, citing the COVID-19 pandemic caused too much disruption to learning. Now there’s a window into where schools are at after the pandemic upended daily life and learning.
