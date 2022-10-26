Read full article on original website
Blue Ivy Buys an $80,000 Pair of Diamond Earrings at Auction
Blue Ivy may only be ten years old, but she already has very expensive taste. The young Grammy winner attended the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles with her parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z on Saturday where, much to the surprise of everyone, she joined in on the auction portion of the evening. In a clip shared on Quinta Brunson's Instagram Stories, Blue bids $80,000 on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, much to the shock of her grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson and Keke Palmer who were emceeing the evening and stared back at the child open-mouthed from where they were leading the auction on stage.
Fans Think Kim Kardashian Received a Telling Birthday Gift from Pete Davidson
What are fans for if not to endlessly scour your social media for clues that you and your ex may secretly be getting back together?. Kim Kardashian is the latest to fall prey to amateur social media detectives, who are speculating that she and ex Pete Davidson might be heating up again after the Skims founder shared pics of her birthday arrangements on her Instagram Stories. Among the dozens of bouquets of white and pink roses was a single Diptyque candle. The fragrance? Jasmin. She captioned the image with a single white heart emoji.
Maya Jama looks unrecognisable in 'bad grandma' Halloween costume
Maya Jama looked unrecognisable as she dressed up as a “bad grandma” for her annual Halloween party on Friday night (October 28) at Oslo Hackney.The 28-year-old presenter, donned a grey wig, calf-length pink nightie, a knitted cardigan, large reading glasses and a pearl necklace.Ms Jama completed the look with aged facial prosthetics and a walking stick.When posting an animated clip of her dancing in the costume to Instagram, she captioned it: “Bad Grandma is ready to party.”Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Porcupine munches on pumpkin treat for Halloween at Cincinnati ZooFlorence Pugh plans to release solo music albumWhy has Adele stripped back her Las Vegas residency?
Avril Lavigne Got a Drastic Haircut From Another Celebrity…on a Toilet
As a beauty writer, part of my job is keeping an eye out for celebrities’ new haircuts and hair colors, no matter how minimal the change is. Though I’ve seen plenty of hair transformations, I was not prepared to see singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne getting her latest haircut on a toilet from British singer Yungblud, who also perched atop said toilet.
Travis Barker Just Shared Multiple Bathtub Pics of Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Angel Feet’
Travis Barker is posting Kourtney Kardashian feet pics on main. On October 27, Barker shared an Instagram slide show dedicated to his wife’s “angel feet” while promoting some of his Barker Wellness skin care products. In the first of three Kardashian foot pics, the reality star holds a bottle of the brand’s new Kourtney x Barker body oil between her thigh and her calf. In the second and third pics, Kardashian chills in a bubble bath with all 10 toes hanging out. “My wife @kourtneykardash has angel feet,” Travis Barker captioned the images.
Here’s Why Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Are Getting Divorced, According to Gisele
After months of speculation, Gisele Bündchen announced her divorce from Tom Brady on October 28. In an Instagram Stories statement, the supermodel explained that the couple had “grown apart” after 13 years of marriage. The exes wed in 2009 and share two children: 12-year-old Benjamin and nine-year-old Vivian. He also shares a 15-year-old son named Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
Angela Bassett on Parenting Twins With Courtney B. Vance: ‘Mama’s Your Good Time’
There’s always a fun parent, right? In the Bassett-Vance household, the “fun” one is Mom—at least according to Angela Bassett herself. “He is the definition of a helicopter parent,” Bassett explains of her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance, in her 2022 Women of the Year profile for Glamour. Bassett and Vance wed in 1997 and welcomed 16-year-old twins Bronwyn and Slater in 2006.
Rihanna’s Red-Carpet Comeback Has a Message
Boom. Rihanna is back. After announcing her long-awaited return to music with the lead single in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the world’s most prolific multihyphenate made a red-carpet comeback that showed fashion is still very much a top priority. Joining her Black Panther colleagues, including Lupita Nyong’o, Michaela Coel,...
Angelina Jolie Just Attended Her Daughter Zahara's Homecoming Celebration at Spelman College
Angelina Jolie is clearly loving her life as a Spelman mom. Just a couple of months after dropping off her 17-year-old daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt at the HBCU, the Eternals star is back in Atlanta. On October 22, Jolie was spotted visiting Zahara during Spelman's Homecoming celebration wearing a casual black ensemble with a beige coat and aviator glasses.
Jennifer Hudson Reveals Whether She Thought She’d Win American Idol
The whole world was rightfully shocked when powerhouse singer Jennifer Hudson was eliminated from American Idol season three in 2004. After a series of stellar performances, Hudson was placed in the bottom three with fellow contestants LaToya London and eventual winner Fantasia Barrino in week six after performing Barry Manilow’s “Weekend in New England.” While Elton John called the votes “incredibly racist,” judge Simon Cowell recently blamed the song choice during an appearance on Hudson’s new daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show.
Gigi Hadid Channeled ’90s Gwyneth Paltrow in Her Velvet Tux
The velvet suit belongs to one woman: Gwyneth Paltrow. In 1996 the actor attended the VMAs wearing a now iconic red suit designed by Tom Ford for Gucci, and she attended the house’s Love Parade fashion show in LA last year in a remake of the ensemble, made by Alessandro Michele to mark Gucci’s centenary.
Kim Kardashian and the KarJenners Express Support for the Jewish Community Amid Kanye West's Anti-Semitism
Nearly every KarJenner has expressed their love and support for the Jewish community amid the recent anti-Semitism coming from Kim Kardashian's ex, Kanye West. On Sunday, October 23, Khloé Kardashian shared a post from comedian Amy Schumer to her Instagram Story. The post has a black background and blue text, which reads, “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people.”
Beyoncé Served in Gucci at the ‘Harlem Nights’-Themed Wearable Art Gala
No one does a theme like Beyoncé. The “Break My Soul” singer attended the “Harlem Nights”–themed 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, October 23, wearing a fitted black Gucci gown with white sequins across the bust and two strategically placed silver stars. Bey, who was an honorary chair for the event, paired the gown with ruffled pink satin opera gloves, black cat-eye sunglasses, and silver statement earrings. She carried a black cylinder bag and wore her hair side-parted in loose, soft curls synonymous with Old Hollywood. See the full look here.
Rihanna Just Released Her First Song In Six Years—and Fans Are Emotional
After six long years, the wait for new Rihanna music is over. At midnight on October 28, Rihanna dropped her first song since releasing Anti in January 2016. The Fenty Beauty mogul announced her new track, “Lift Me Up,” which will be featured in the Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever. “Tonight…MIDNIGHT EST," she captioned the striking promotional image on October 27.
Megan Fox Has Red Hair Now
Just like every other girl you follow on Instagram, Megan Fox is a redhead now. The actor debuted her new hair color at the Time100 Next Gala on Tuesday, October 25, in New York City, with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly—clad in a sparkly see-through corset—at her side.
Miranda Cosgrove Channeled Kim Kardashian in Pink Pant Boots, and Nobody Recognized Her
Miranda Cosgrove seems to be channeling Kim Kardashian in season three of the iCarly reboot. On October 21, Josh Peck shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Cosgrove and director (and former Suite Life of Zack and Cody star) Phill Lewis with the caption “Season 3.” In the photo Cosgrove sports an all-pink ensemble, complete with Barbiecore pant boots reminiscent of the Balenciaga look Kardashian wore in October 2021.
'SNL' flays Kari Lake: 'Just a regular hometown gal ... lit like a ’90s Cinemax soft-core'
The show took its time getting there, but “Saturday Night Live” finally went after Kari Lake — and it was brutal. The cold open Saturday featured a takeoff on “PBS Newshour,” with Heidi Gardner playing Judy Woodruff. She interviewed Republican candidates Herschel Walker (Keenan Thompson), Dr. Mehmet Oz (Mikey Day) and Lake (a spot-on Cecily Strong). ...
Nicole Kidman Posted a Sweet Happy Birthday Message to Keith Urban
Well, this is nice! Nicole Kidman took to her Instagram to wish her husband of 16 years, Keith Urban, a happy birthday on October 27. The star of the AMC Theatres commercial uploaded an adorable picture of herself and Urban sharing a little smooch with a short and sweet caption. “Happy Birthday my love,” Kidman wrote, adding four red heart emojis and, “4ever.”
Jennifer Hudson Has Always Been the Winner
Jennifer Hudson can’t get enough of the heat. Relentless, inert, encompassing heat that would send most people sprinting for the nearest air conditioner, which, for Hudson, is less than 20 paces away from the outdoor picnic table we’ve just settled into on stage three of Burbank’s Warner Bros. lot. Ninety-one degrees and climbing be damned. We will sit outside. “Is this okay?” she asks me when I slide in next to her at the table. It was. I’d already been told by her team to “dress for the Valley.”
Hailey Bieber Called Out Ye for Promoting Hatred While Claiming to Be a Christian
Hailey Bieber has a message for her fellow Christians: Theirs is a God of love. The Rhode skin care founder took to Instagram Stories on Monday, October 24, to denounce antisemitism, which many are taking as a response to Ye's (f.k.a. Kanye West) recent comments. “You cannot believe in God and be anti-Semitic. You cannot love God and support or condone hate speech,” she wrote. Hailey, who, along with her husband, Justin Bieber, is a devout Christian, continued, “To love God is to love people. ALL people.”
