Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
WETM
Follow Along: Penn State host no. 2 Ohio State
Follow along with our Nittany Nation team as they bring you details from Penn State and Ohio State. The live blog will chronical the game, or check out our curated feed of Nittany Nation friends through out Twitter List feed.
WETM
Penn State and Indiana to kickoff at 3:30 on ABC
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s week 10 matchup at Indiana will kickoff at 3:30 pm on ABC. The Nittany Lions will look to rebound after a 44-31 loss to Ohio State, while the Hoosier head into the game coming off their bye and look to end their five game losing streak.
WETM
Game Day Primer: Ohio State travels to Happy Valley
2. Ohio State (7-0) at 13. Penn State (6-1) When: 12:00 p.m., Saturday, October 29. It’s best on best as Ohio State’s receivers meet Penn State’s secondary, and grab your popcorn this could be a good one. Penn State’s corners are flashy, flapping bird wings in their “no fly zone” and they back it up. Joey Porter Jr. is a future first round pick, Kalen King is one of the highest graded corners by Pro Football Focus. Penn State leads the country in pass breakups, and has held opposing quarterbacks to just 50-percent passing, second in the FBS. But this is the best receiving group it’s faced, and probably will face. Sophomore Emeka Egbuka is second in the Big Ten with 735 yards, sophomore Marvin Harrison Jr.’s 10 receiving touchdowns is second in college football, and the best receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has struggled to find the field as he deals with a hamstring injury. After being limited to 21 snaps against Iowa, Smith-Njigba is expected to be limited again Saturday. Both teams heavily game plan around their strength and whoever wins this battle will likely come out on top.
WETM
1-on-1 with Jerod Smalley: Ohio State Preview
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) –Andrew Clay talks with NBC4 Sports Director Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) to discuss Penn State’s matchup with no. 2 Ohio State. Penn State is coming off a 45-17 win over Minnesota in the White Out. ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) — Andrew Clay talks with Neil Rudel from...
WETM
Nittany Nation Gameday: Ohio State
A week after blowing out Minnesota, Penn State host to harness it’s fans an upset no. 2 Ohio State. Check out our game preview with Nittany Nation Gameday. This week’s show features a one-on-one interview with NBC 4’s Jerod Smalley, and a feature on TikTok star Katie Feeney.
WETM
Nice weather for the Penn State Stripeout Game Saturday
It’s a late-October matchup against Ohio State this Saturday at noon. By this time in the season, the odds of harsher weather normally increase, but this week will be an exception. If you are going to have a breakfast tailgate, it will be quite chilly Saturday morning with temperatures...
WETM
WETM
