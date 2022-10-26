2. Ohio State (7-0) at 13. Penn State (6-1) When: 12:00 p.m., Saturday, October 29. It’s best on best as Ohio State’s receivers meet Penn State’s secondary, and grab your popcorn this could be a good one. Penn State’s corners are flashy, flapping bird wings in their “no fly zone” and they back it up. Joey Porter Jr. is a future first round pick, Kalen King is one of the highest graded corners by Pro Football Focus. Penn State leads the country in pass breakups, and has held opposing quarterbacks to just 50-percent passing, second in the FBS. But this is the best receiving group it’s faced, and probably will face. Sophomore Emeka Egbuka is second in the Big Ten with 735 yards, sophomore Marvin Harrison Jr.’s 10 receiving touchdowns is second in college football, and the best receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has struggled to find the field as he deals with a hamstring injury. After being limited to 21 snaps against Iowa, Smith-Njigba is expected to be limited again Saturday. Both teams heavily game plan around their strength and whoever wins this battle will likely come out on top.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO