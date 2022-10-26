Poll: Illinois Democrats maintain large leads in race for governor, U.S. Senate, Sec Of State, Comptroller, Treasurer

Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Agritourism tax credit announced for Illinoisans
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) announced on October 27 the Agritourism Liability Insurance Tax Credit program, which could give people in the agritourism business tax credits. Governor JB Pritzker said, “As we continue to build back our state’s tourism industry… this tax credit program will...
Central Illinois Proud
Drought snarls Mississippi River transit in blow to farmers
ALONG THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER (AP) — Adam Thomas starts harvesting soybeans on his Illinois farm when the dew burns off in the morning. This year, dry weather accelerated the work, allowing him to start early. His problem was getting the soybeans to market. About 60% of the Midwest and...
Central Illinois Proud
2022 Illinois report card
The Gospel Jubilee takes place Sunday, Oct. 30 at Promise Academy in Peoria. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the jubilee starts at 6:30 p.m. WMBD/WYZZ got to speak with Come From Away cast member Kevin Carolan about the upcoming performances at the Peoria Civic Center. The 35th Annual Stuff-A-Bus...
Central Illinois Proud
Unemployment rates down, jobs up across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) reported Thursday that the unemployment rate has decreased for the fourth consecutive month. According to a State of Illinois press release, the unemployment rate decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan...
Central Illinois Proud
IDPH reports increased COVID-19 levels in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting elevated levels of COVID-19 around the state Friday. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 38 Illinois Counties are at an elevated COVID-19 level, this is up from 26 counties last week.
Central Illinois Proud
Colder temperatures and winter weather may be on our minds, but don’t forget Illinois’ second severe weather season
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – After our spring and summer severe weather season winds down, it’s easy to become complacent in late summer as the risk of severe weather decreases in Central Illinois. It’s not unusual for our storm readiness to take a backseat as we head into the holiday season.
Central Illinois Proud
3 arrested in Wisconsin after shooting at ISP officer
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — An interstate police chase led to the arrest of three individuals who fled after shooting at an Illinois State Police (ISP) officer Thursday. According to an ISP press release, officers initially responded to a report of an interstate shooting on I-39 northbound near Hope Township at milepost 40 in LaSalle County.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Zoo | Pumpkin Bash | Good Day Central Illinois
Peoria Zoo | Pumpkin Bash | Good Day Central Illinois. Peoria Zoo | Pumpkin Bash | Good Day Central Illinois. Shelbey Roberts recognized as one of ’40 Leaders …. Shelbey Roberts recognized as one of ’40 Leaders Under Forty’. Surge of EVs fuels need for more charging. Surge...
Central Illinois Proud
Safe Sleep Support program to address IL infant deaths
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Officials say the expansive Illinois Safe Sleep Support program aims to address Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID), one of the leading causes of infant mortality. Officials say Illinois Safe Sleep Support will focus on outreach and education to expand community-based promotion of safe sleep practices, promote...
Central Illinois Proud
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
