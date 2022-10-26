ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jalen Carter update: Status of Bulldogs’ DL for Georgia vs. Florida

Georgia football could get some help for Saturday's game against Florida as defensive lineman Jalen Carter is hoping to play, according to On3. Carter made the trip to Jacksonville with the Georgia team and is "hoping to suit up today," according to the report. The team will make a final...
ATHENS, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 10

As the dust settles around the latest slate of games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the next AP top 25 college football rankings. Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll. College football...
ALABAMA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFL Draft Profile: Javion Cohen, Offensive Lineman, Alabama Crimson Tide

Javion Cohen is coming back to Alabama as a starting offensive lineman in 2021 with fourteen starts to his name. In 2020, his freshman season, he was on the SEC All-Freshman Team. Cohen was from Phenix City, Alabama, and was a four-star recruit for his high school, Central High School. He was a part of the top fifteen player rankings in the entire state of Alabama and was on the Second Team Class 7A All-State as a junior at Central. Fast forwarding to 2022, Cohen will be a key piece of the Crimson Tide’s offense in 2022.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

JUST IN: Nolan Smith Injured Against Florida

Georgia's starting edge rusher Nolan Smith has exited the game with what appears to be a shoulder injury following a major TFL on a second down midway through the first half of Saturday's contest against the unranked Florida Gators. A senior for the Bulldogs, Smith has been a vocal leader...
ATHENS, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bowles Addresses If Brady’s Divorce Impacted His Play This Season

Hours after Tom Brady confirmed on Instagram that he and Gisele Bündchen recently finalized their divorce, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles faced a question many are likely wondering. How has the looming split impacted the star quarterback’s play this season?. “I can’t say for sure. You know Tom is...
TAMPA, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Chiefs Trade for Former First-Round Wide Receiver

The Kansas City Chiefs went all-in on rebuilding their wide receiver group during the offseason and despite seeing the group come together nicely over the last few weeks, the team is adding even more talent to the room. Per Jordan Schultz of theScore, Kansas City is sending a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the New York Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Packers vs. Bills Injury Report: OT Spencer Brown OUT; Who Replaces Him?

The Buffalo Bills are exiting their bye week relatively fresh and healthy ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, but one key player won't suit up. Starting offensive lineman Spencer Brown, who left the team's Week 6 contest early against the Kansas...
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bubba Wallace accepts penalty, wants consistency

Bubba Wallace returned to NASCAR competition Saturday and said last week's one-race suspension was difficult, but he recognizes that the penalty was warranted. Going forward, though, Wallace wants NASCAR to be consistent in officiating. Wallace was suspended one week under NASCAR's behavioral policy for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson, walking on...
VIRGINIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Receiver Injuries Add to Challenge vs. Bills

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers really only has strong chemistry with two of his receivers: Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. Chances are, neither will be on the field for the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. Lazard on Thursday said he didn’t...
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Colts, Commanders Injury Report: Improvement Seen on Thursday

The Indianapolis Colts hit the practice field once again on Thursday as they prepare for their upcoming battle this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium against the visiting Washington Commanders. The injury report brought great news, as it saw players upgrade their participation level as well as the return of a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

