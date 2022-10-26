Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensOhio State
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
BJ's Wholesale Club Opens Locations In New York and OhioBryan DijkhuizenNew Albany, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jalen Carter update: Status of Bulldogs’ DL for Georgia vs. Florida
Georgia football could get some help for Saturday's game against Florida as defensive lineman Jalen Carter is hoping to play, according to On3. Carter made the trip to Jacksonville with the Georgia team and is "hoping to suit up today," according to the report. The team will make a final...
John Walker, Jaylen Heyward, Spencer Fano, and Rueben Bain in the News
Four-star recruits were on hand this weekend for big games. Read here to see where John Walker, Spencer Fano, and DL Rueben Bain were on Saturday
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 10
As the dust settles around the latest slate of games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the next AP top 25 college football rankings. Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll. College football...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Javion Cohen, Offensive Lineman, Alabama Crimson Tide
Javion Cohen is coming back to Alabama as a starting offensive lineman in 2021 with fourteen starts to his name. In 2020, his freshman season, he was on the SEC All-Freshman Team. Cohen was from Phenix City, Alabama, and was a four-star recruit for his high school, Central High School. He was a part of the top fifteen player rankings in the entire state of Alabama and was on the Second Team Class 7A All-State as a junior at Central. Fast forwarding to 2022, Cohen will be a key piece of the Crimson Tide’s offense in 2022.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
JUST IN: Nolan Smith Injured Against Florida
Georgia's starting edge rusher Nolan Smith has exited the game with what appears to be a shoulder injury following a major TFL on a second down midway through the first half of Saturday's contest against the unranked Florida Gators. A senior for the Bulldogs, Smith has been a vocal leader...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bowles Addresses If Brady’s Divorce Impacted His Play This Season
Hours after Tom Brady confirmed on Instagram that he and Gisele Bündchen recently finalized their divorce, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles faced a question many are likely wondering. How has the looming split impacted the star quarterback’s play this season?. “I can’t say for sure. You know Tom is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengal Bets: Three Picks Ahead of Bengals v. Browns on Halloween Night
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals were hitting a nice stride on offense after a 35-17 win over Atlanta, and then the worst part of the sport happened. Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is reportedly out for at least a month with a hip injury. He changes the calculation for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Chiefs Trade for Former First-Round Wide Receiver
The Kansas City Chiefs went all-in on rebuilding their wide receiver group during the offseason and despite seeing the group come together nicely over the last few weeks, the team is adding even more talent to the room. Per Jordan Schultz of theScore, Kansas City is sending a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the New York Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers vs. Bills Injury Report: OT Spencer Brown OUT; Who Replaces Him?
The Buffalo Bills are exiting their bye week relatively fresh and healthy ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, but one key player won't suit up. Starting offensive lineman Spencer Brown, who left the team's Week 6 contest early against the Kansas...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bubba Wallace accepts penalty, wants consistency
Bubba Wallace returned to NASCAR competition Saturday and said last week's one-race suspension was difficult, but he recognizes that the penalty was warranted. Going forward, though, Wallace wants NASCAR to be consistent in officiating. Wallace was suspended one week under NASCAR's behavioral policy for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson, walking on...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Receiver Injuries Add to Challenge vs. Bills
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers really only has strong chemistry with two of his receivers: Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. Chances are, neither will be on the field for the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. Lazard on Thursday said he didn’t...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts, Commanders Injury Report: Improvement Seen on Thursday
The Indianapolis Colts hit the practice field once again on Thursday as they prepare for their upcoming battle this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium against the visiting Washington Commanders. The injury report brought great news, as it saw players upgrade their participation level as well as the return of a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
I’m Not ‘Soft!’ Ezekiel Elliott OUT for Practice Again - Injury Update for Cowboys vs. Bears
FRISCO - Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys are presently engaged in an exercise with which the two-time NFL rushing champion has great experience: The differences between "pain,'' "hurt,'' "injured'' and "out.''. “I think pain is temporary and I need to be out there with my guys,'' said Elliott after...
Comments / 0