Read full article on original website
Related
Pharmacies Are Reporting Shortages of the Widely Used Antibiotic Amoxicillin
Pharmacies across the United States are reporting shortages of one of the most widely used antibiotics, raising concerns that the medication will be in short supply for the upcoming winter season. Independent pharmacy owners in Kansas, Georgia and New York confirmed to NBC News that supplies of amoxicillin — commonly...
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Defends Controversial Clawback Rule, Saying It Won't Stop Companies From Going Public
SEC Chair Gary Gensler defended the clawback rule Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." The agency head said the SEC was following through on a rule first approved by Congress. Gensler also said Congress has mandated much of the SEC's regulatory agenda. A new Securities and Exchange Commission rule that would...
U.S. Consumer Spending Seeing a ‘Mitigation' in Growth Not a Slowdown, Says Bank of America CEO
"You're seeing a mitigation of the rate of growth, not a slowdown. Not negative growth," Brian Moynihan told CNBC. Consumers still have strong credit, unemployment is low, wage growth is strong and corporations are still in good shape, he said, though there are recessionary risks. The Fed will take the...
Comments / 0