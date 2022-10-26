ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byram, MS

WJTV 12

Man shot multiple times after fight on Prentiss Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot multiple times after a fight that happened in Jackson on Friday, October 28. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the fight broke out around 6:30 p.m. near Prentiss Street and Capital Street. One man was shot multiple times. According to Hearn, the suspect ran down Prentiss Street […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

NO BONES ABOUT IT: Mississippi couple turns 12-foot skeleton into neighborhood icon

In one Mississippi neighborhood, there is a sight so grotesque and surprising that it’s stirred up quite the polarized public opinion over the last year. Owned by Vicksburg residents Rob and Teresa Barnett, the 12-foot Home Depot skeleton, Skelly, with his custom holiday wardrobe has been on display in their front yard for the last 12 months for a simple reason.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

1-year-old in critical condition after falling into day care pool

BYRAM, Miss. — The Mississippi State Department of Health has closed a day care in Byram after a 1-year-old fell into a pool at the facility. A sign has been posted on the door of Little Blessings from Heaven on Davis Road telling parents that the day care is closed until further notice.
BYRAM, MS
WAPT

Firefighters find body after putting out fire at abandoned mobile home

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters are trying to determine what started a fatal fire on Thomas Catchings Drive overnight. They got the call just after 3 a.m. "When (firefighters) first arrived, I'm thinking this is a trailer from what's left of it, and it was fully involved, meaning that there was fire throughout the entire structure," said Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon.
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Crash Involving Loaded School Bus in Leake

On Thursday, October 27th at approximately 3:25 p.m., Leake County Deputies, Carthage Police, Carthage Fire Department, and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Red Dog Rd. near Hwy 25 involving a car and a school bus loaded with children. Reportedly, the bus driver swerved to avoid hitting the...
CARTHAGE, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies in crash on Highway 472 in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a single-car crash on Highway 472 in Copiah County on Friday, October 28. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said the crash happened around 7:34 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway. They said C.J. Jackson, 46, of Georgetown, was driving a 2011 GMC […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police officer killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 80

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An off-duty Jackson police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday. Police said the crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Highway 80 near Battlefield Park. According to investigators, Cpl. Michael Tarrio was on his personal motorcycle when a pickup truck crashed into him. Officials said Tarrio had been with […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

FACES OF THE FLOODS: 91-year-old South Delta man reflects on lifetime of running from water

When Fitler native Percy Chocolate is asked how many floods he’s lived through in the South Mississippi Delta, his answer is, “All of them.”. Born in 1931 and now a healthy 91 years old, he’s not far off from the truth. The only flood he missed is the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927. What floods he didn’t see with his own eyes, now clouded with age, his parents and grandparents — and great-grandparents — saw in their lifetimes on the same plot of land where Chocolate was born and raised.
FITLER, MS
WLBT

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple vehicles had their windows busted while parked for the Jackson State versus Southern football game Saturday. The incident occurred near Peachtree Street across from Ida. B. Wells APAC School. The suspect(s) have not been identified at this time. Jackson police and the Mississippi Highway Patrol...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A senior at Provine High School died in a car wreck in Jackson just days before her birthday. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Terry Road and Dona Streets. Shamerria Smith, 18, was killed after a Ford Explorer hit her Nissan Altima, JPD says.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Court upholds conviction of man who robbed store at gunpoint, then entered hospital wounded claiming he was the one who was robbed

The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction and sentencing of a Meadville man for a 2018 armed robbery. James Davon O’Quinn, age 26 in 2018, was convicted in April 2021 before Judge David H. Strong Jr. in Lincoln County Circuit Court. O’Quinn appealed his case, arguing his trial counsel provided ineffective assistance by failing to object to multiple instances of hearsay.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Meet Jaden Ford: A young man with a mighty voice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News met Jaden Ford earlier this month at a Jackson neighborhood National Night Out. Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church hosted the outdoor event, and Jaden was busy helping to set up the event. One of our reporters asked him why he thought this crime prevention program was so important. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

3 men, 1 woman killed in separate Jackson homicides

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened within a span of two days. The first shooting happened in the 200 block of Parcel Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 23. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Kajarvis Amos, was taken to the University of Mississippi […]
JACKSON, MS

