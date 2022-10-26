Read full article on original website
Related
Kojima Says His Next Project Could Change Video Games Forever
Hideo Kojima is one of the most accomplished and prolific directors working in the video game industry today. The auteur behind the "Metal Gear Solid" series and "Death Stranding," Kojima has been a significant influence on video games, challenging the way many look at the medium and evolving the kinds of stories that can be told through games. Since splitting with Konami in 2015 and striking off on his own, Kojima has continued to build on his legacy.
Early Reactions To Modern Warfare 2's Campaign Are Mostly Saying The Same Thing
Though it certainly isn't without its detractors, to deny that the "Call of Duty" series has been one of the most influential first-person shooter IPs in gaming would be grossly inaccurate. This is especially true regarding its "Modern Warfare" subseries, which began with the release of "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" in 2007 and spawned two direct follow-ups in "Modern Warfare 2" and "Modern Warfare 3" in 2009 and 2011, respectively. All of these titles received critical acclaim, ultimately leading to 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot. The latest installment continues the reboot series with several multiplayer modes and a single-player campaign that brings back many of the franchise's familiar faces.
Modern Warfare 2: Exclusive PlayStation Benefits Explained
In early 2022, Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard had the internet going wild. PlayStation players had many concerns about future games not coming to the Sony-owned console, but they were told to not worry. However, some news from September explained that the popular "Call of Duty" games may only be coming out on PlayStation for the next few years. While deals are still being worked on behind the scenes, Sony and Activision are following through on their contract. The "Call of Duty" games have been released with exciting exclusive benefits for PlayStation players for the past few years, and 2022's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" was no different (via Eurogamer).
Dark Souls Fans Furious About Discontinued Online Play
Sorrow ahead. Be wary of death. One of the biggest titles in the "Dark Souls" franchise's venerable PC lineup is losing its online support for good. After roughly nine months with online features deactivated, the "Dark Souls" team announced that "Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition" — the original PC release of the first game in the series — will permanently remain an offline experience.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Announces Season Pass With Hilarious Deadpool Trailer
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" had fans divided when it was first announced because of the deck-building and card mechanics that determine combat. However, while this worried fans, the bad news kept coming with massive delays. After finally getting a release date of Dec. 2, 2022, fans were able to get excited about the game. To add to the already abundant amount of information about the game, Firaxis released a video announcing a season pass with a hilarious comedy bit from Deadpool.
Is God Of War Ragnarök Coming To PC?
"God of War Ragnarök," the sequel to the 2018 "God of War" reboot, arrives on November 9 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Early previews of the title drew nigh universal praise from critics, leaving many PlayStation users eager to return to the violent world of Norse mythology. For PC gamers, however, the upcoming release may raise an important question.
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Hit A Major Production Milestone
The "Dragon Age" series hasn't seen a major release since 2014's "Dragon Age: Inquisition." Since then, it seems the fantasy RPG series developed by BioWare has taken a backseat to other projects, such as the polarizing "Mass Effect: Andromeda" and the ill-fated "Anthem." However, in recent years, fans of "Dragon Age" have been given a few rumors in terms of information on a new title. This slow stream of information all came to head when the new "Dragon Age" game was given its name in June 2022 — "Dragon Age: Dreadwolf."
Valorant's New Premier Mode Explained
Competitive play has always been a core feature of Riot Games' "Valorant." For years, the tactical hero shooter has hosted free-to-enter tournaments where players attempt to prove their mettle against the best in the community. In an effort to expand upon this scene and make it more balanced, Riot Games will introduce a new competitive game mode outside of its traditional ranking system.
The Witcher Fans Rocked By Henry Cavill's Series Exit
Netflix's "The Witcher" has already seen two seasons, with "The Witcher" Season 3 slated to release next summer. Though that offering has yet to air, Netflix has already greenlit a fourth season as well, a bittersweet development due to the other news that broke with the reveal: Henry Cavill will soon leave the series and hand off the role of Geralt of Rivia to Liam Hemsworth.
Disco Elysium's Writer Is Taking The Developer To Court
The lead writer and designer of "Disco Elysium" is suing the developer of the game Studio ZA/UM. It was revealed at the beginning of October that multiple founding members of Studio ZA/UM had left the company in late 2021, including Martin Luiga, Aleksander Rostov, Helen Hindpere, and Robert Kurvitz. At the time this was publicly revealed by Luiga, all four had been gone from the company for several months. In the post Luiga said that the company "no longer represents the ethos it was founded on" and that the founding members had been "involuntarily let go." This left the possibility of a "Disco Elysium" sequel in the air, as it was unclear who owns the rights to the game.
Fallout TV Series' Showrunner Reveals How The Games Changed His Life
The "Fallout" TV series has been well underway for quite some time now. While fans don't know much about when the show will be set within the bizarre story of "Fallout," they do know that there's a perfect lead cast and some serious Marvel talent being brought in. Additionally, the TV series has sparked debate among fans, as some excited viewers used a drone to capture images of the series. Regardless, as production progresses, the team is giving fans bits and pieces of information. The Director and Executive Producer Jonathan Nolan shared a bit about how the "Fallout" games impacted his life.
Modern Warfare 2: Aquatic Maneuvers And Ledge Hang Tactics Explained
The 2022 remake of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" offers a wealth of new content for players to sample. While modes, maps, weapons, killstreaks, and operators serve as some of the more obvious additions, the gameplay itself has received plenty of tweaks compared to 2019's "Modern Warfare." As part of a blog post on the official website, Infinity Ward provided an overview of the "Modern Warfare 2" multiplayer experience. Though in-depth details on some of the game's flashier components took up a large chunk of the post, one segment discussed new tactics related to player traversal.
Bayonetta Actress' Charity List Has Fans Dropping Her Fast
On October 15, former "Bayonetta" voice actor Hellena Taylor accused Platinum Games of offering her too little pay to reprise the titular role, and said Jennifer Hale replacing her was a "betrayal." After the company released a statement supporting Hale, Taylor herself seemingly confirmed reports from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier that she was offered more for the role than she initially implied. Fans felt misled by the former voice actress, who said she was offered $4,000 to come back to the series when that amount was actually just for a cameo — according to Schreier, Taylor was in fact originally offered around $15,000 to return for "Bayonetta 3." She also claimed that the franchise was worth at least $450 million, a figure that some think was fabricated.
The Actress Who Plays Talia Al Ghul In Batman: Arkham City Voiced More DC Characters
Few superhero games have as stellar a cast as "Batman: Arkham City." Often heralded as one of the greatest comic book video games of all time, the "Arkham City: boasts some of the best-known voice actors in the industry, including Mark Hamill, Kevin Conroy, Troy Baker, and Nolan North. The performances of each of these actors elevates their respective characters, helping bring the "Arkham City" story to life as Batman races to stop the Joker's latest scheme. And perhaps the strongest emotional elements in the story are derived from Batman's relationship with Talia al Ghul.
Gotham Knights Ending Explained
"Gotham Knights" is the newest in a long line of Batman-centric video games. However, the game garnered a lot of attention when it was first revealed that it was set after Batman's death. The game instead follows the remainder of the Bat Family as they try to pick up the pieces and start defending Gotham City themselves. Throughout the story, players can swap between all four heroes — Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood — to explore the open world of Gotham and tackle missions. Players can do this together as they team up to play in untethered two-player co-op.
Modern Warfare 2 Fans Are Clowning On The Disc's Tiny File Size
Following the largest beta in "Call of Duty" history, "Modern Warfare 2" has arrived. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" delivers a new campaign and brand-new multiplayer modes that are sure to excite longtime fans of the series, and critics agree that the campaign alone is worth the price of admission. However, the release of "Call of Duty; Modern Warfare 2" has not come and gone without a bit of scrutiny.
Is Star Ocean: The Divine Force Coming To Xbox Series X And S?
Fans of the "Star Ocean" series are finally being rewarded for their patience with the release of "Star Ocean: The Divine Force" on October 27. More than six years after the last entry in the series, "The Divine Force" is aiming to pickup where its predecessor, "Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness" left off with real-time combat and loads of sci-fi settings for players to enjoy and explore. Of course, it remains to be seen if the game will deliver a better and more deserving storyline than "Star Ocean: The Last Hope" this time around.
God Of War: Ragnarok Is Already Being Spoiled On Social Media
Those looking forward to "God of War: Ragnarok" should be careful what they click on for the next few weeks. Numerous outlets are reporting that spoilers for the game have begun appearing on the internet. According to VGC, a Twitter user somehow got access to the game early and posted screenshots from it. The screenshots, the report continued, featured "significant spoilers" that are now being spread online.
Gotham Knights: How To Solve The Align The Frequencies Puzzle
"Gotham Knights" has now hit the shelves, albeit to a disappointed reaction from critics and fans alike. Critics were not impressed with the combat and overall performance of the game, with the characters' respective fighting styles not standing out enough and the game struggling to run optimally even on systems that exceeded the minimum system specs. Meanwhile, players (who were already skeptical about the lack of a performance mode) have voiced their concerns readily on the launch megathread on the R/GothamKnights subreddit.
Is Street Fighter 6 Coming To Nintendo Switch?
"Street Fighter 6" is on its way, and fighting game fans are finding more things to be excited about with every trailer. Between a stunning new art style, unprecedented accessibility through new control styles (via Polygon), and a sheer overabundance of content — including fully-playable retro games like "Final Fight" and "Magic Sword" within the game's hub (via Push Square) — "Street Fighter 6" will change the series in some major ways.
