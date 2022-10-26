The lead writer and designer of "Disco Elysium" is suing the developer of the game Studio ZA/UM. It was revealed at the beginning of October that multiple founding members of Studio ZA/UM had left the company in late 2021, including Martin Luiga, Aleksander Rostov, Helen Hindpere, and Robert Kurvitz. At the time this was publicly revealed by Luiga, all four had been gone from the company for several months. In the post Luiga said that the company "no longer represents the ethos it was founded on" and that the founding members had been "involuntarily let go." This left the possibility of a "Disco Elysium" sequel in the air, as it was unclear who owns the rights to the game.

5 DAYS AGO