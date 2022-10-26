ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Magnolia State Live

New ownership announced for iconic Mississippi gathering spot — Hal & Mal’s

An iconic Mississippi restaurant changing ownership after 37 years of serving up good food and good times in Jackson. Malcolm White is pleased to announce new ownership for his beloved establishment, Hal & Mal’s. This transition is an investment in the preservation of the Hal & Mal’s legacy. Damien Cavicchi and Mary Sanders Ferriss Cavicchi will take the reins of the Jackson staple beginning November 1, 2022, with continued involvement and dedication from Malcolm.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Hal & Mal’s in Jackson under new ownership

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hal & Mal’s, a longtime staple in downtown Jackson, has new owners. Malcolm White announced Damien Cavicchi and Mary Sanders Ferriss Cavicchi will take the reins of the restaurant beginning November 1, 2022. White said he will have continued involvement and dedication for the business. For 37 years, Hal & Mal’s […]
JACKSON, MS
BevNET.com

Cathead Distillery Honors Late Blues Musician with Limited Release Bourbon

JACKSON, Miss.— Cathead Distillery, Mississippi’s first and oldest legal distillery, is proud to support Music Maker Foundation and their mission to tend the roots of American Music with a 2022 limited release of Tintype Old Soul Bourbon, Series 1. Aged for seven years and bottled at cask strength, Tintype Old Soul Bourbon is uncut and unfiltered—just like the blues artist it honors. The bottle’s label features a tintype photograph of blues vocalist legend Captain Luke Mayer and is a 2022 release of the first edition in the distillery’s Tintype series.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Meet Jaden Ford: A young man with a mighty voice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News met Jaden Ford earlier this month at a Jackson neighborhood National Night Out. Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church hosted the outdoor event, and Jaden was busy helping to set up the event. One of our reporters asked him why he thought this crime prevention program was so important. […]
JACKSON, MS
kentuckytoday.com

Waiting List Grows for Mill Street Studios

JACKSON, Miss. - October 27, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) As the waiting list continues to grow with sign-ups from film producers and distributors, the long-awaited dream of Monte and Charlotte Reeves comes closer to fruition. Yes, the twelve solid steel structures of industrial-riveted construction have been abandoned for decades....
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JPD mourns the loss of Cpl. Michael Tarrio, 2019 ‘Officer of the Year’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is mourning the loss of Cpl. Michael Tarrio, who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle accident on Thursday. Tarrio, who joined the department nearly 12 years ago, was named the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Association 2019 “Officer of the Year” for his courage under fire.
WLBT

Jackson city councilman says he and local pastor resolved slander suit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman says he’s resolved a lawsuit with a local pastor that sued him for defamation. “Despite the process of litigation, we met as brothers in Christ and have resolved our differences, without the exchange of money,” Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said in a statement released Friday morning.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Army Corps of Engineers doing dredging work on Mississippi River

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is continuing a dredging operation to assist with vessels traveling down the low Mississippi River. They are temporarily closing navigation near Rosedale through October 29. While it’s closed, the corps will work to clear the channel. Additional closures may...
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

NO BONES ABOUT IT: Mississippi couple turns 12-foot skeleton into neighborhood icon

In one Mississippi neighborhood, there is a sight so grotesque and surprising that it’s stirred up quite the polarized public opinion over the last year. Owned by Vicksburg residents Rob and Teresa Barnett, the 12-foot Home Depot skeleton, Skelly, with his custom holiday wardrobe has been on display in their front yard for the last 12 months for a simple reason.
VICKSBURG, MS
fox8live.com

SU vs. JSU game could bring record crowds

JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies in the Jackson, Mississippi area are preparing for potential record crowds Saturday, Oct. 29. The Southern University Jaguars will take on Jackson State at 1 p.m. in Jackson, Mississippi. In addition to the thousands of fans in town for the actual game, law...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Ingalls receives $2 billion contract to build ship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Department of the Navy awarded a $2.4 billion contract modification to Ingalls Shipbuilding to construct LHA 9, a large-deck America-class amphibious assault ship. Ingalls announced that with the LHA 9 contract modification, the total value of the award from the Department of the Navy comes to $3.2 billion. “This is excellent news […]
JACKSON, MS
madisoncountyjournal.com

Mustard Seed Gift Shop coming to Ridgeland

A Mustard Seed Gift Shop is coming to Olde Towne Ridgeland early next year while a pop up store is coming to Madison just in time for Christmas. Ridgeland’s Gayla Stone, president of the board of the non-profit Christian group home for individuals with developmental disabilities, sees the Ridgeland location as an opportunity to expand their ministry.
RIDGELAND, MS
WAPT

JSU homecoming put strain on Jackson's water system, mayor says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking residents to "be mindful" of the water they use ahead of the upcoming Jackson State University football game. The mayor said last weekend's homecoming game put a strain on the city's already fragile water system. "The high amount of...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Crews respond to deadly house fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Investigators are on the scene of a deadly house fire in Jackson. Jackson Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon has confirmed a body was found inside of the mobile home on South Drive. Armon also said the victim could not be identified by gender because they were heavily burned. A coroner arrived […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JSU football receives championship rings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State University football program received its Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship rings Thursday. The Tigers beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers 27-10 in the 2021 SWAC Championship last December to earn the rings and finished last season with eleven wins and just two losses. “I’m...
JACKSON, MS
Madison County Journal

Here’s what Madison County is doing for Halloween

Madison County cities have officially confirmed their events and trick-or-treating plans for Halloween, including Trunk-or-Treats for the kids and other fun, family friendly activities. Madison. Capt. Kevin Newman of the Madison Police Department said the city is planning to observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, and said officers will be...
MADISON COUNTY, MS

