JACKSON, Miss.— Cathead Distillery, Mississippi’s first and oldest legal distillery, is proud to support Music Maker Foundation and their mission to tend the roots of American Music with a 2022 limited release of Tintype Old Soul Bourbon, Series 1. Aged for seven years and bottled at cask strength, Tintype Old Soul Bourbon is uncut and unfiltered—just like the blues artist it honors. The bottle’s label features a tintype photograph of blues vocalist legend Captain Luke Mayer and is a 2022 release of the first edition in the distillery’s Tintype series.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO