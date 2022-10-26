ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

France denies Canadian extradition request for former priest

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0inf3baW00

The Canadian government said Wednesday that France has denied an extradition request for Johannes Rivoire, a former priest accused of crimes against children in the northern territory of Nunavut.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada made the extradition request for Rivoire, who was in Canada from the early 1960s until 1993 but now lives in France.

Rivoire, who has denied any wrongdoing, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after being charged in February with one count of indecent assault on a female. The alleged victim was a child at the time of the offence, which occurred between January 1974 and December 1979.

The prosecution service said in a news release that French authorities denied the extradition request because French law prohibits the extradition of its own citizens and too much time has passed between the events and the charges being laid. The latter issue also prevents French authorities from prosecuting Rivoire in France, the release said.

“All potential legal recourse to obtain Johannes Rivoire’s extradition from France or prosecution in France are exhausted,” the release said.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller says in a tweet that it is heartbreaking to see "this grave injustice continue.″

Rivoire, who is in his 90s, had previously avoided trial for multiple allegations of sexual abuse linked to his time as a priest in Nunavut.

A 10-member delegation representing Nunavut Inuit traveled to France last month and met with Rivoire hoping to persuade him to return to Canada.

Rivoire refused, delegation members told a news conference at the time.

The prosecution service said it is working with the RCMP for Interpol to issue a Red Notice which would allow Rivoire to be arrested in any other country.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Former US Military Pilot Who Worked In China Arrested In Australia, Faces Extradition

A former American military pilot and flight instructor who worked in Beijing was arrested in Australia and now faces extradition to the U.S. What Happened: Daniel Edmund Duggan was arrested by the Australian Federal Police on Friday in the rural town of Orange in New South Wales, Reuters reported, citing Australian court documents and company records.
104.1 WIKY

Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan’s decision comes after Russia’s FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
BBC

Gay Palestinian Ahmad Abu Marhia beheaded in West Bank

Palestinian police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 25-year-old man after his body was found decapitated in the occupied West Bank. LGBTQ groups in Israel, where Ahmad Abu Marhia was seeking asylum, say he had received threats because he was gay. Video of the murder scene in...
The Independent

Decomposing body of female North Korean defector found ‘after one year’ in Seoul home

A North Korean defector’s body, believed to be decomposing for nearly a year, has been discovered in her Seoul home.The woman, 49, defected to South Korea in 2002 and became an example of successful resettlement after she started working.The badly decomposed body of the woman, who was still wearing winter clothes, was discovered on 19 October, Yangcheon district police said on Tuesday, according to the Korea Times.Investigators believed that she has been dead for nearly a year given the extent to which her corpse had decomposed and also because she was found wearing winter clothes.Her body was discovered after...
Daily Mail

Footage shows Russian conscripts revolt on the border, saying they're 'treated as cattle', given 'zero training' and kept in 'brutal, appalling conditions' as they're sent to Ukraine

Russian conscripts are in revolt after being treated like 'cattle' and given 'no training' as they head to the war in Ukraine. A video shows the men publicly complaining about their treatment in 'brutal, absolutely appalling conditions' after they were mobilised by Vladimir Putin. The shocking footage is just the...
TheDailyBeast

Russian Infighting Peaks With Calls for Suicide and Execution

Just over two weeks since Vladimir Putin’s latest hail mary in his war against Ukraine, things are going so well for the Russian leader that draftees are rioting, his top allies are at each other’s throats over a series of losses, and his defense minister has now been urged by his own team to blow his brains out.“Yes, really, many are saying that… a defense minister who allowed such circumstances to arise could, as an officer, just shoot himself. But, you know, for many the word ‘officer’ is not clear,” one of Russia’s puppet leaders in Kherson said Thursday in...
nationalinterest.org

Belarus Panics Over Alleged U.S.-Poland Nuclear Proposal

Although the U.S. government has not expanded its nuclear arsenal in Europe in recent years, it has continued to station its missiles in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey under pre-existing nuclear-sharing agreements. President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus claimed on Thursday that he regarded a proposed agreement between Poland...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Powerful American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia

A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
CONNECTICUT STATE
BBC

Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?

Rishi Sunak's rise to power has attracted attention in India - and not just because he is the first British Asian prime minister. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country's best known businessmen who has been dubbed the Bill Gates of India.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Jewish Press

Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
Newsweek

Nukes Reported on Route to Ukraine as Fears Grow Putin Will Push Button

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reignited fears that he is about to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine following a viral video and a defense analyst's comments. The video, posted Sunday on Twitter and viewed more than 250,000 times, initially appeared on the pro-Russia Telegram channel Rybar. "Another train with military equipment going to the front by rail somewhere in central Russia," Twitter user NovichokRossiya captioned the video. "At first glance, there is nothing special about it. But upon closer examination, you can see KamAZ-43269 "Shot" standing on the platforms with combat modules "Spoke."
Daily Mail

Putin is warned sabotaging Western targets could trigger retaliation from NATO as defence bloc prepares for nuclear drills and doubles number of warships in the Baltic Sea after 'horrific' Russian bombing raids in Ukraine

Russian sabotage on western targets could trigger retaliation from Nato, Moscow have been warned. Amid suspicions that Putin's army planted explosives on underwater gas pipelines, the alliance's secretary general warned that Article 5 could be triggered - meaning that all members of the NATO alliance could take action in response.
mailplus.co.uk

How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD

WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
TheDailyBeast

Russian Defense Adviser Accidentally Throws Putin Under the Bus in Live Interview

Russia has denied using Iranian-made drones to target civilians in Ukraine and gone so far as repainting some of the weapons to make them appear Russian-made—but a defense adviser just let the cat out of the bag in a disastrous live TV interview. Ruslan Pukhov, a defense analyst and member of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Public Council, sat down with RBC for a segment on the weapons being used in Ukraine and apparently had no idea he was on an open mic. He told the TV hosts not to “rock the boat too much” with questions about the Iranian drones since “we all know they are Iranian but the authorities will not admit it.” The hosts appeared flummoxed and a sudden glint of alarm could be seen in Pukhov’s eyes as he seemed to realize his mistake. In subsequent comments to Russian media, Pukhov claimed to have no memory of making the comments and suggested it may have been a set-up. “Unfortunately, I don’t remember … After COVID my brain is bad.” It was not clear when the interview was broadcast, but Meduza noted that RBC for some reason did not post its Wednesday version of the program online.
Daily Mail

US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ABC News

ABC News

889K+
Followers
187K+
Post
504M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy