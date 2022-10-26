The Dallas Mavericks (2-2) will look to win their second consecutive game on Saturday when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-3) at American Airlines Center. During the Mavs' 129-125 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Luka Doncic had a massive performance. He recorded his third-career 40-point triple-double with 41 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists. He got the job done, scoring at a high level and creating open looks for teammates. Dallas shot 20-40 from 3-point range and received 54 bench points.

DALLAS, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO