Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This AgainIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joel Embiid Feels Time is Already Working Against 76ers
Last year, the Philadelphia 76ers only had the star guard James Harden for 21 games after they struck a mid-season trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Throughout the final stint of the 2021-2022 regular season, both Harden and Joel Embiid made it clear that the Sixers didn’t have enough time to master their on-court chemistry before the playoffs.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Bulls: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
The Philadelphia 76ers are working to get themselves back on track. After striking out with three-straight losses last week against the Celtics, Bucks, and the Spurs, Philadelphia finally got in the winner’s column as they took down the Indiana Pacers. Philly failed to make it two in a row,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Bulls: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Saturday
The Philadelphia 76ers got some much-needed revenge on Friday night. As if their 1-3 start couldn’t look worse after a win against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, the Sixers were dominated by the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night to drop to 1-4 on the year. Sixers head coach Doc...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Raptors: Pascal Siakam’s Reaction to Tyrese Maxey
Doc Rivers felt his team lacked energy against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Mix that in with the idea that the Raptors were out for revenge after last year’s playoffs and the Philadelphia 76ers head coach believed his team completely failed to match the opponent’s energy earlier this week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dallas Mavs vs. OKC Thunder: 3 Big Things to Watch
The Dallas Mavericks (2-2) will look to win their second consecutive game on Saturday when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-3) at American Airlines Center. During the Mavs' 129-125 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Luka Doncic had a massive performance. He recorded his third-career 40-point triple-double with 41 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists. He got the job done, scoring at a high level and creating open looks for teammates. Dallas shot 20-40 from 3-point range and received 54 bench points.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LeBron James Comments On Elon Musk Taking Over Twitter
LeBron James has been vocal on social injustice issues since his days with the Miami Heat from 2010-14. From Trayvon Martin to police brutality to Donald Sterling, James always spoke his mind. He has continued during his post-game Miami stops with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. On Saturday,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Bulls: Joel Embiid’s Injury Status on Saturday
Since the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been in an uphill battle to get fully healthy and in optimal shape. After undergoing two surgeries in the offseason, recovering from a facial injury, and battling plantar fasciitis, Embiid is slowly working his way back to normal.
John Walker, Jaylen Heyward, Spencer Fano, and Rueben Bain in the News
Four-star recruits were on hand this weekend for big games. Read here to see where John Walker, Spencer Fano, and DL Rueben Bain were on Saturday
Comments / 0