Tory MP under fire for transphobic comments about Eddie Izzard

By Aletha AduAubrey Allegretti
 3 days ago
A Conservative MP has been criticised for making transphobic comments that questioned whether female representation in parliament would “increase or decrease” if Eddie Izzard was elected as an MP.

Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, told Talk TV he “would not follow him into the toilets” if she came to parliament, and even said Keir Starmer “is not sure what he’s all about”.

Anderson told the show: “… I think Labour have got 51% of their MPs now, in parliament, are females. Now, if Eddie Izzard gets elected, I don’t know whether that increases or decreases the percentage.

“Because I’m not sure what he’s all about, Keir Starmer’s not sure what he’s all about. And you know what, the old traditional working-class Labour voters will take a look at Eddie Izzard and think, y’know, really?

“Is that what’s coming to parliament? I think it opens a whole new debate, mate. I’m going to be honest now, controversial as always, if he does get elected and I’m still here, I shouldn’t be following him into the toilets.”

A Tory MP told the Guardian: “Lee needs to remember he is a politician not a comedian, and perhaps Eddie needs to remember he’s a comedian not a politician.”

Another Conservative MP called the comments “vile and disgusting”.

Labour MP Chris Bryant told the Guardian: “Eddie is more than capable of defending herself and has run more marathons for charity than this chap could ever manage, but what I don’t understand is why playground bullies always think they are God’s gift to humanity and that LGBT folk are just waiting to pounce on them in the loo.

“Talk about delusional!”

Izzard, who identifies as female, has faced a barrage of abuse since she launched her campaign to become the MP for Sheffield earlier this month, vowing to “take the fight to the Tories and get Keir Starmer into No 10”.

On Tuesday, her rival candidates for the Sheffield seat launched a joint statement condemning the level of “vitriolic abuse” directed at candidates.

The 60-year-old is understood to have local connections to the city where she studied drama and launched her creative career; she ran through Sheffield in 2009 while completing 43 marathons in 51 days for Sport Relief.

In a message on her campaign website, Izzard wrote that she wanted to “support the city that has supported me”.

“When I’m faced with a challenge, I work my hardest to deliver,” she wrote.

“This next challenge is the most important of my life and I need your help.”

The next general election will be held in December 2024 – five years after the 2019 election in which the Conservatives won a landslide victory – unless a snap election is called by the prime minister, Rishi Sunak.

Eddie Izzard made a statement alongside the candidates longlisted for the Sheffield Central seat.

Izzard said: “As longlisted candidates to be Labour Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Sheffield Central, we are appalled by the significant amount of vitriolic abuse that has been directed towards candidates, including racism and transphobia.

“Nobody should be subjected to persistent and targeted abuse because of who they are, how they identify or their race or ethnicity.

“Sheffield has a proud history as an open, inclusive and anti-racist city. As prospective Labour candidates we champion these values and condemn the abuse directed at anyone, including those putting themselves forward to be the next Labour MP for Sheffield Central.”

The Guardian

The Guardian

