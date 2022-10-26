BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan offered words of condolences for the husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a Baltimore native.Paul Pelosi was brutally assaulted by an intruder at his home in San Francisco Friday morning."The First Lady and I are praying for Paul Pelosi's recovery after the vicious assault on his life," Hogan said. "There is absolutely no place for violence in our politics. Anyone who calls themselves a leader must show zero tolerance for it."According to reports, Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer. He underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO