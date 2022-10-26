Read full article on original website
At Georgia debate, challenger Stacey Abrams and Gov. Brian Kemp clash on abortion, crime
Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams painted different visions for the future of Georgia, clashing on the economy, crime, voting and education as they debated Monday night after more than 100,000 Georgians swarmed to the polls of the first day of early voting. Kemp issued perhaps...
Murray and Smiley spar over abortion, crime in Senate debate
SPOKANE, Wash. — U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley argued over abortion, crime and inflation on Sunday in their only scheduled debate before the Nov. 8 election. Smiley made numerous references to Murray's 30 years in the Senate during the hour-long debate televised from Gonzaga...
Maryland governor condemns attack on husband of U.S. Speaker, Baltimore native Nancy Pelosi
BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan offered words of condolences for the husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a Baltimore native.Paul Pelosi was brutally assaulted by an intruder at his home in San Francisco Friday morning."The First Lady and I are praying for Paul Pelosi's recovery after the vicious assault on his life," Hogan said. "There is absolutely no place for violence in our politics. Anyone who calls themselves a leader must show zero tolerance for it."According to reports, Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer. He underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries...
Second woman says Ga. Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for abortion
An anonymous woman said Walker was a "hypocrite" for running an anti-abortion campaign after allegedly pressuring her to terminate a pregnancy.
Christian leaders object to VP Harris' claim they don't have to 'abandon' faith to support abortion
Several Christian faith leaders are objecting to VP Kamala Harris saying again this week that Christians don't need to "abandon" their faith to support abortion.
Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth
The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
Georgia debate moderator accused of 'fan service' for saying Stacey Abrams is on ‘side of public opinion'
Conservatives accused one of the Georgia gubernatorial debate moderators of "embarrassing" "fan service" for his question asking how it’s possible that Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams is down in the polls when she is on the "side of public opinion" on major issues. Critics alleged moderator and local CBS affiliate...
'Partisan hack': Trump snaps back at judge who suggested he lied in court
Former President Donald Trump swiped back at a federal judge who alleged he spewed false information in court. Berating him as a "partisan hack," Trump disputed U.S. District Court Judge David Carter's allegation, countering that the judge peddled "ill informed statements" about him and should focus on the 2020 election instead.
Trump is hesitant to keeping campaigning for Herschel Walker in case the scandals around him get worse, report says
Trump is hesitant to campaign for scandal-hit candidate Herschel Walker, CNN reported. Per The Daily Beast, Walker paid for a woman to have an abortion despite wanting abortions banned. Walker's own son has criticized his campaign and alleged that he abused his mom. Former President Donald Trump is reluctant to...
As a Black American, I believe that we Blacks need to flood voting polls like never before | Opinion
The midterm election day is just days away. And I am concerned about the turnout and about those who are already saying that if they lose the election, it will be because of fraud. It’s like a scene from the presidential election of 2020. Long before election time, Trump was...
Hannity: Raphael Warnock Dealing with ‘Same’ ‘Family Conflict’ as Herschel Walker
Sean Hannity on Tuesday attempted to spin Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker paying for a girlfriend’s abortion—as well as the resulting public rift between him and his son—as an attack on Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). The incumbent Democrat, the Fox News host asserted, is dealing with the “same” “family conflict” as Walker.On Monday, The Daily Beast revealed that Walker, a self-described anti-abortion candidate who opposes exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother, paid for an abortion in September 2009. Hours later, Walker denied doing so to Hannity, who actually pressed his chosen candidate on the details of...
Hannity Stuns Herschel Walker by Pressing Him on Abortion
Barely two hours after The Daily Beast broke the news that Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, the vehemently anti-abortion rights Senate candidate appeared on Fox News’ Hannity for what he thought would be an easy denial. It didn’t go exactly as planned. Sean...
New Herschel Walker Abortion Accuser Steps Forward
Another woman has come forward to accuse Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker of coercing her to have an abortion years ago, calling him a “hypocrite” for his anti-abortion stance. The woman made her claims at a press conference on Wednesday (Oct. 26) held in Los Angeles, California....
Democrats scramble to push Fetterman over the finish in Pennsylvania
Democrats in Pennsylvania are scrambling to flip the script on a less-than-stellar performance from Senate candidate John Fetterman during the state’s first and only televised debate and throwing the kitchen sink at pushing him over the finish line. With just over a week until Election Day, they are hoping...
A MAGA House candidate in Ohio was abandoned by the national GOP after questions about his military service. He could make it to Congress anyway.
JR Majewski still has support among local Republicans. Asked by Insider why he painted a QAnon symbol on his lawn, he replied: "Why does it matter?"
President Biden heads to Delaware to vote early
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will cast his midterm election ballot this weekend in his home state of Delaware, where in-person early voting begins Friday. The White House said Biden will vote alongside his granddaughter Natalie, 18, who is a first-time voter.
Herschel Walker’s Abortion Scandal Might Be Democrats’ Last Hope In the Midterms
Four months ago, when the U.S. Supreme Court issued the Dobbs decision, overturning Roe v. Wade and returning the issue of abortion to the states, it was an unmitigated disaster for American women. For the Democratic Party, it provided a political lifeline. Outraged supporters of a woman’s right to choose...
The caucacity of nope: a brand of white arrogance | Editorial
Let us apologize in advance to Barack Obama, who once wrote a book called “The Audacity of Hope.” You see, our subject today is what might be called the Caucacity of Nope. The word is a new coinage, a portmanteau of “Caucasian” and “audacity” denoting a brand of white arrogance and entitlement that has become tiresomely familiar in recent years. It often plays out in episodes — sometimes fatal — wherein some white person takes it upon themselves to police people of color who are just trying to live their lives.
Drag queen story hour slammed as 'sexualizing children' after Maryland library hosts interactive event
A drag queen story time at a Maryland library near Columbia, Md. has enraged parents according to Manhattan Institute fellow Christopher Rufo.
Baltimore to reveal squeegee worker plan; BPD commissioner believes residents will be 'quite impressed'
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's new policy for squeegee workers will be announced next week, a city representative said at a hearing for the Baltimore police consent decree Thursday morning. WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren was present at the hearing and reports the representative said that how the city enforces the law is just as important as whether the law is constitutionally enforceable, and that the new policy won't just be about removing washers from public visibility. Judge James K. Bredar, who oversees Baltimore City's consent decree, called police after an encounter with squeegee workers in Bolton Hill earlier this month. He...
