KOMO News

Murray and Smiley spar over abortion, crime in Senate debate

SPOKANE, Wash. — U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley argued over abortion, crime and inflation on Sunday in their only scheduled debate before the Nov. 8 election. Smiley made numerous references to Murray's 30 years in the Senate during the hour-long debate televised from Gonzaga...
SPOKANE, WA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland governor condemns attack on husband of U.S. Speaker, Baltimore native Nancy Pelosi

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan offered words of condolences for the husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a Baltimore native.Paul Pelosi was brutally assaulted by an intruder at his home in San Francisco Friday morning."The First Lady and I are praying for Paul Pelosi's recovery after the vicious assault on his life," Hogan said. "There is absolutely no place for violence in our politics. Anyone who calls themselves a leader must show zero tolerance for it."According to reports, Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer. He underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries...
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth

The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Hannity: Raphael Warnock Dealing with ‘Same’ ‘Family Conflict’ as Herschel Walker

Sean Hannity on Tuesday attempted to spin Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker paying for a girlfriend’s abortion—as well as the resulting public rift between him and his son—as an attack on Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). The incumbent Democrat, the Fox News host asserted, is dealing with the “same” “family conflict” as Walker.On Monday, The Daily Beast revealed that Walker, a self-described anti-abortion candidate who opposes exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother, paid for an abortion in September 2009. Hours later, Walker denied doing so to Hannity, who actually pressed his chosen candidate on the details of...
GEORGIA STATE
HipHopWired

New Herschel Walker Abortion Accuser Steps Forward

Another woman has come forward to accuse Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker of coercing her to have an abortion years ago, calling him a “hypocrite” for his anti-abortion stance. The woman made her claims at a press conference on Wednesday (Oct. 26) held in Los Angeles, California....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tampa Bay Times

The caucacity of nope: a brand of white arrogance | Editorial

Let us apologize in advance to Barack Obama, who once wrote a book called “The Audacity of Hope.” You see, our subject today is what might be called the Caucacity of Nope. The word is a new coinage, a portmanteau of “Caucasian” and “audacity” denoting a brand of white arrogance and entitlement that has become tiresomely familiar in recent years. It often plays out in episodes — sometimes fatal — wherein some white person takes it upon themselves to police people of color who are just trying to live their lives.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore to reveal squeegee worker plan; BPD commissioner believes residents will be 'quite impressed'

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's new policy for squeegee workers will be announced next week, a city representative said at a hearing for the Baltimore police consent decree Thursday morning. WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren was present at the hearing and reports the representative said that how the city enforces the law is just as important as whether the law is constitutionally enforceable, and that the new policy won't just be about removing washers from public visibility. Judge James K. Bredar, who oversees Baltimore City's consent decree, called police after an encounter with squeegee workers in Bolton Hill earlier this month. He...
BALTIMORE, MD

