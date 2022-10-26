San Tan financial adviser came from defense industry

After more than 20 years working in engineering for a Fortune 500 defense contractor, James Weinmann decided it was time for a change.

After retiring in 2013, Weinmann decided to become a personal financial adviser. Now he works with Edward Jones in the San Tan Valley.

As for going from a Fortune 500 defense contractor to a financial adviser, Weinmann said he enjoys helping his clients ensure and enjoy their futures.

Your Name: James Weinmann

Business Name: Edward Jones

Town/Neighborhood: San Tan Valley near Banner Ironwood Hospital

Hours of operation: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Saturday by appointment only.

Personal background highlights: Arizona resident for 17 years. My home state is Minnesota. A University of Minnesota graduate: Mechanical Engineering, class of ’84. Registered financial adviser and hold the Accredited Asset Management Specialist designation.

Professional background highlights: Twenty-five years in engineering and program management for Fortune 500 defense contractor. Worked on various ordnance and gun programs, including M1 Abrams and Apache helicopter. Retired in 2013 and embarked on a new career as a financial adviser.

What I do: My driving purpose as a financial adviser is to empower clients with knowledge and understanding, so that they confidently make informed choices and live their lives with clarity and comfort.

What I like most about doing business here: Meeting so many interesting people and learning their stories.

What am I promoting: At our office, we strive to bring an authentic, consistent and ultimately uplifting experience to our clients. They can expect to receive unsurpassed competence and customer service. We tend to work with people who have more complex requirements. For instance, we often partner with clients' tax and legal professionals on strategies that help to protect their wealth, both now and for their legacy.

What I’m excited about and why: Helping people achieve their most important priorities is supremely rewarding.

Favorite community cause and why: Wounded Warriors and Make-A-Wish. Both causes support people who've faced extraordinary adversity with courage and grace, and who make our world a better place.

When and why I started my business/employment here: I decided that my problem-solving and teaching skills, combined with a passion for the markets and personal finance, would be an excellent fit for a career as a financial adviser. I joined Edward Jones in 2014, and it has been a perfect match.

Where was before and why I left: Re-located from Minnesota in 2006 with my former employer to lead a team at a production base in Mesa.

My family: My beautiful senior parents who live in Minnesota.

My interests & hobbies : Trail running, golf, bird hunting, fishing (in my home state of Minnesota), current events and classic rock music.

People who inspire me (and how): Our successful military officers who exude integrity, honor and intelligence. A few retired Navy vets come to mind, including Admiral James Stavridis and David Goggins.

My guiding philosophy: My Christian faith.

My advice to today’s youth: Learn to write and speak well.