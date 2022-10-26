ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Tan Valley, AZ

San Tan financial adviser came from defense industry

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UFhN2_0inf3KmH00

After more than 20 years working in engineering for a Fortune 500 defense contractor, James Weinmann decided it was time for a change.

After retiring in 2013, Weinmann decided to become a personal financial adviser. Now he works with Edward Jones in the San Tan Valley.

As for going from a Fortune 500 defense contractor to a financial adviser, Weinmann said he enjoys helping his clients ensure and enjoy their futures.

Your Name: James Weinmann

Business Name: Edward Jones

Town/Neighborhood: San Tan Valley near Banner Ironwood Hospital

Hours of operation: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Saturday by appointment only.

Personal background highlights: Arizona resident for 17 years. My home state is Minnesota. A University of Minnesota graduate: Mechanical Engineering, class of ’84. Registered financial adviser and hold the Accredited Asset Management Specialist designation.

Professional background highlights: Twenty-five years in engineering and program management for Fortune 500 defense contractor. Worked on various ordnance and gun programs, including M1 Abrams and Apache helicopter. Retired in 2013 and embarked on a new career as a financial adviser.

What I do: My driving purpose as a financial adviser is to empower clients with knowledge and understanding, so that they confidently make informed choices and live their lives with clarity and comfort.

What I like most about doing business here: Meeting so many interesting people and learning their stories.

What am I promoting: At our office, we strive to bring an authentic, consistent and ultimately uplifting experience to our clients. They can expect to receive unsurpassed competence and customer service. We tend to work with people who have more complex requirements. For instance, we often partner with clients' tax and legal professionals on strategies that help to protect their wealth, both now and for their legacy.

What I’m excited about and why: Helping people achieve their most important priorities is supremely rewarding.

Favorite community cause and why: Wounded Warriors and Make-A-Wish. Both causes support people who've faced extraordinary adversity with courage and grace, and who make our world a better place.

When and why I started my business/employment here: I decided that my problem-solving and teaching skills, combined with a passion for the markets and personal finance, would be an excellent fit for a career as a financial adviser. I joined Edward Jones in 2014, and it has been a perfect match.

Where was before and why I left: Re-located from Minnesota in 2006 with my former employer to lead a team at a production base in Mesa.

My family: My beautiful senior parents who live in Minnesota.

My interests & hobbies :  Trail running, golf, bird hunting, fishing (in my home state of Minnesota), current events and classic rock music.

People who inspire me (and how): Our successful military officers who exude integrity, honor and intelligence. A few retired Navy vets come to mind, including Admiral James Stavridis and David Goggins.

My guiding philosophy: My Christian faith.

My advice to today’s youth: Learn to write and speak well.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbex.com

Update on Legacy Cares’ Bell Bank Park Default

An investors conference call by bond trustee UMB Bank provided new details on Legacy Cares, Inc. (Legacy Sports, LLC)’s default at Bell Bank Park in Mesa. The project is now officially in default, with bond payments not made and contractors not having received payment. UMB representative Michael Slade said...
Mother Jones

How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona’s notorious 2021 election “audit”—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
ARIZONA STATE
thefoothillsfocus.com

New business flocking to area

The Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed three businesses to the area with ribbon-cutting ceremonies. Ginny’s Kitchen moved into 32409 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 107, Scottsdale, meanwhile Celestial Artisan Meads recently opened at 100 Easy Street, Suite 100, Carefree. The Lil Town Butcher celebrated at its store...
CAVE CREEK, AZ
azbigmedia.com

2 Metro Phoenix cities among Top 20 best cities for families

Not much has changed when it comes to what families see as essential to raising children: safe communities, good education, affordable housing and a thriving community. What has changed is the relationship between families and places. Freed from the tight-knit relationship between jobs and the location, many families have found that working from home has allowed them to view the two separately, widening the pool of choices in terms of places to live. Heading into 2023, what are the best cities for families?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

40-acre development site in Surprise sells for $1,840,000

A 40-acre development site, located at the southwest corner of 171st Avenue and Dixileta Drive in Surprise, Arizona, has sold for $1,840,000. Kidder Mathews Senior Vice President Brian Rosella represented both the seller, Dixileta 40, LLC and the buyers, HOH Investments and Dixileta171, LLC. The buyers are both privately held real estate investment firms focused on value-add assets.
SURPRISE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

3 Metro Phoenix cities rank among Top 20 Millennial hotspots

After years of lockdowns and limited gatherings, millennials are eager for a change of scenery. In a new study, SmartAsset analyzed data for 152 of the largest U.S. cities to determine the Top 20 Millennial hotspots. More specifically, we looked at the number of people between 25 and 39 who moved in and out of a given city last year and our findings show that Scottsdale, Tempe and Gilbert ranked among the top 20 cities where millennials are moving to.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

BREAKING: ASUA Administrative Vice President resigns

Associated Students of the University of Arizona Administrative Vice President Kaleb Nichols will be resigning from his role due to personal reasons. Nichols's resignation letter was received on Oct. 20 and Nichols's resignation will be official on Nov. 1. Current AVP Chief of Staff Lauryn White will temporarily take on...
TUCSON, AZ
statepress.com

ASU professors worry after Kari Lake threatens to 'clean up shop' if elected

After Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's dispute with Arizona PBS and President Michael Crow, professors are worried about threats to academic freedom. After Arizona PBS’s decision to host her opponent, Katie Hobbs, for an interview, Lake publicly feuded with the news organization and ASU, where the station is located. On Oct. 13 Lake tweeted "We’re cleaning up shop at @ASU, starting in January of 2023."
TEMPE, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

On the Market: Fly-in & Fly-out of This Stellar Airpark Estates II Chandler Luxury Home

Imagine having the luxurious ease and convenience of having your private aircraft at home with no airport logistics to bother with. It’s now possible with this rare opportunity to own a fully furnished, brand-new luxury spec home in Chandler’s exclusive Stellar Airpark subdivision that comes complete with your own private airplane hangar.
CHANDLER, AZ
KRLD News Radio

Poll watchers show up toting guns

Included in multiple reports of possible intimidation of early voters in Arizona was one about armed poll watchers in tactical gear. Experts are worried about voter and election worker safety during the midterms.
MESA, AZ
azbex.com

Queen Creek to Restrict Multifamily Development

Despite an ongoing drive to attract employers and a housing shortage causing some of the highest rents and home prices in the state, the Queen Creek Town Council directed staff last week to draft a General Plan amendment that would relegate multifamily development to areas in or near employment or commercial zones.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Chandler approves public housing development project for seniors

PHOENIX — The Chandler City Council on Thursday approved an agreement to co-develop an affordable housing site in the East Valley. A five-acre site located at the southeast corner of McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard will have about 157 housing units once completed by early 2025, the city of Chandler said in a press release.
CHANDLER, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy