ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe Post & Times

Dolphins S Brandon Jones (torn ACL) out for season

By Field Level Media
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oonSJ_0inf3GFN00

Miami Dolphins starting safety Brandon Jones will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left ACL, coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday.

Jones, 24, sustained the knee injury during the third quarter of the Dolphins' 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The third-year player was placed on injured reserve two days later.

"In situations like this, I feel absolutely terrible for a guy that was playing at a high level," McDaniel said Wednesday. "The good news about him in particular is when things like this happen to people like him, they tend to come out finding a way to be better -- somehow, some way."

Jones had 49 tackles, two sacks, three passes defensed and a forced fumble in seven starts this season. He has eight career sacks in 38 games (24 starts), all with the Dolphins.

He was selected in the third round of the 2020 draft. The Dolphins (4-3) already are without starter Nik Needham, who is lost for the season with an Achilles injury.

Fellow cornerback Byron Jones has yet to return after undergoing surgery on his Achilles in March. Cornerbacks Keion Crossen and Kader Kohou could return to action following one-game injury absences against the host Detroit Lions (1-5) on Sunday, McDaniel said. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Ashe Post & Times

Bucs QB Tom Brady confirms divorce is finalized

Tom Brady confirmed Friday that his 13-year marriage with Gisele Bundchen is over. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wrote on Instagram that their divorce was finalized in recent days. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue...
TAMPA, FL
Ashe Post & Times

Dolphins look to crank up offense against Lions

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made it through Sunday's game without any issues. Now, he and his Miami Dolphins teammates want to be more productive as they head to Detroit to face the struggling Lions this Sunday. Tagovailoa returned to action after he was placed in concussion protocols and missed the previous game. The Dolphins' lone touchdown against Pittsburgh came on the opening drive, but they still came away with a 16-10...
DETROIT, MI
Ashe Post & Times

Bucs LB Shaq Barrett, placed on IR after torn Achilles ends season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Shaq Barrett will sit out the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles. The team placed him on injured reserve Friday. An MRI on Friday confirmed the tear of the Achilles for Barrett, who is expected to be sidelined seven-to-nine months, according to multiple reports. Barrett suffered the injury during the third quarter of the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Thursday. This...
TAMPA, FL
Ashe Post & Times

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) to start vs. Jaguars

The Russell Wilson show will perform live at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed on Friday that Wilson sufficiently has recovered from a strained hamstring to start at quarterback for the Broncos (2-5) against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5). Wilson was a full participant in Friday's practice after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. His status as the starter for the Week 8 game is contingent upon...
DENVER, CO
Ashe Post & Times

Jets WR Elijah Moore in, WR Corey Davis out vs. Patriots

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore will draw back in the lineup for Sunday's game against the visiting New England Patriots, coach Robert Saleh said Friday. Saleh also announced that wide receiver Corey Davis would not participate in practice Friday and will sit out Sunday's contest. Davis is nursing a knee injury sustained during the first half of the Jets' 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos last week. Moore...
TENNESSEE STATE
Ashe Post & Times

Patriots QB Mac Jones named starter vs. Jets

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will be under center to start Sunday's game against the New York Jets, coach Bill Belichick announced Thursday. "Mac took a full workload (Wednesday). I expect him to be fully available here for the game and ready to go," Belichick said Thursday. When a reporter asked Belichick to confirm that Jones would be the starter, the coach responded with the following: ...
NEW YORK STATE
Ashe Post & Times

DE Robert Quinn set to make Eagles debut Sunday

Veteran defensive end Robert Quinn is expected to make his Philadelphia Eagles debut on Sunday, four days after being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears. Head coach Nick Sirianni said Friday that the plan is for Quinn to be active when the unbeaten Eagles (6-0) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5). "We're working on getting him up to speed," Sirianni said. "He's a smart guy that's been in a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ashe Post & Times

Falcons CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) out vs. Panthers

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting Carolina Panthers due to his hamstring injury, coach Arthur Smith announced Friday. Terrell has yet to practice this week since sustaining the injury during Atlanta's 35-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. Terrell, 24, has 29 tackles and one fumble recovery in seven games (all starts) this season for the Falcons (3-4). He has 184 tackles, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in 37 games (all starts) since being selected by Atlanta with the 16th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) also was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers (2-5), while cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring) is listed as questionable. --Field Level Media
ATLANTA, GA
Ashe Post & Times

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill out, rookie Malik Willis to start

Rookie quarterback Malik Willis will make his first NFL start for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The team ruled out Ryan Tannehill for the Week 8 game at Houston after he missed Saturday's walkthrough practice with an illness. He is also dealing with a right ankle sprain. Willis, a third-round pick out of Liberty, got all the starter's reps in practice this week as the Titans (4-2) prepared for the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Ashe Post & Times

Lamar Jackson rallies Ravens past reeling Bucs

Lamar Jackson threw two third-quarter touchdown passes Thursday night and the Baltimore Ravens kept Tom Brady's struggles going in a 27-22 win over the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Baltimore (5-3) won its second game in five days and took a half-game lead on Cincinnati in the AFC North, while Tampa Bay (3-5) fell a half-game behind Atlanta for first place in the NFC South. Every team in that division owns...
TAMPA, FL
Ashe Post & Times

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out vs. Falcons

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will miss Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury, the team confirmed Friday. D'Onta Foreman and rookie Raheem Blackshear will handle rushing duties when the Panthers (2-5) take on the NFC South-leading Falcons (3-4). Hubbard, 23, sustained the injury in Sunday's 21-3 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was his first start of the season after Carolina traded Christian McCaffrey...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Ashe Post & Times

Jalen Hurts, Eagles try to remain perfect, host in-state rival Steelers

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has just as many rushing touchdowns as passing touchdowns this season for the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. He has scored six of each through six games, passing for 1,514 yards and rushing for 293 more heading into Sunday's game between the Eagles (6-0) and visiting Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5). "His mobility is definitely a factor," Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith said. "We have to keep him in the pocket. When...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ashe Post & Times

Ravens at Bucs: Preview, Props, Prediction

The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter their Thursday night game tied for first place in their respective divisions. But looks are certainly deceiving in the case of two teams that entered the season with extremely lofty expectations. The Bucs (3-4) have lost four of their past five games, the most recent coming at the hands of a Carolina Panthers team in the midst of a fire sale and starting a third-string quarterback. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Ashe Post & Times

Report: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) to miss 4-6 weeks

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss four to six weeks with a hip injury, ESPN reported Thursday. Chase, 22, met with a hip specialist Wednesday amid getting other opinions, per the report. It's possible he'll be placed on injured reserve. Chase first injured the hip in Week 6 against New Orleans and then aggravated it this past week, a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Ashe Post & Times

Giants, Seahawks square off in battle of biggest surprises

Headlines in New York and Seattle this week have included words like "validation" and "silencing doubters." The Giants (6-1) and Seahawks (4-3), two of the most surprising teams in the first half of the NFL season, will look to remain on that path when they meet Sunday afternoon in Seattle. The game marks the league's only Week 8 matchup between teams that both have winning records. New York is a...
SEATTLE, WA
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
499
Followers
2K+
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy