Former Gov. Batt honored for human rights record

BOISE — Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt was honored Wednesday at a ceremony launching the construction of the new Philip E. Batt Building at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.

Among those paying tribute to the 95-year-old former governor and his human rights record were current Gov. Brad Little, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, Sen. Mike Crapo and more.

“You couldn’t have picked a better guy in the world to name it after than my mentor, Gov. Phil Batt,” Little told the crowd. “Time and time again, he led by example, and Idaho is a better place for his service.”

Dan Prinzing, executive director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, which operates the memorial, recounted how “as a private citizen, Phil Batt resigned from the Elks Club over a whites-only policy.”

As a state senator, Batt sponsored the creation of the Idaho Human Rights Commission, Prinzing said. As governor, he pushed through historic legislation to cover Idaho’s largely Hispanic farm workers under the state’s workers compensation program and established unprecedented new ties with Idaho’s five recognized Native American tribes, personally meeting monthly with tribal leaders.

“He publicly stated that private militias were unnecessary and in some cases unwelcome, condemning any group which meets for the purpose of inciting violence against anybody or inciting racial hatred or bigotry,” Prinzing said. And Batt advocated to “add the words” sexual orientation and gender identity to Idaho’s human rights act, writing, “I would like to have somebody explain to me who is going to be harmed by adding the words to our civil rights statutes prohibiting discriminating in housing and job opportunities for homosexuals.”

“The Philip E. Batt Building will stand in recognition of one who both personally and professionally is committed to human rights,” Prinzing declared, a comment that was greeted by applause, cheers, and a loud shout from former Gov. Butch Otter, who was seated in the front row, of “four more years!”

Batt, in a wheelchair, greeted numerous friends, supporters and well-wishers, both before and after ceremonially signing a giant beam that will be used in the new two-story building next to the memorial, which will house what Prinzing called “a one-of-a-kind human rights education center within the footprint of a one-of-a-kind human rights memorial.”

The Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, which opened in 2002, is the only permanent memorial to young Holocaust victim and author Anne Frank in the United States.

Numerous former Batt staffers and dignitaries signed the beam after Batt, followed by volunteers with the Wassmuth Center and members of the public.

Batt is also a former Idaho Republican Party chairman; former Idaho lieutenant governor; a jazz clarinetist; and a successful onion farmer from Wilder.

Prinzing said the new education center will bring together all aspects of the Wassmuth Center’s daily operations and programming. The center was founded in 1996 to construct a human rights memorial in Boise; it’s since grown to include extensive programming, resources and services along with the popular memorial along the Boise River and Greenbelt. With construction now launched, the new building is scheduled to open in August of 2023.

Fundraising is continuing for the $5.5 million building; $4.8 million already has been raised.

Prinzing said the Wassmuth Center is named for the late Bill Wassmuth, the former Catholic priest from Coeur d’Alene whose home was bombed by the Aryan Nations in 1986 as he helped launch a widespread movement against local white supremacists and neo-Nazis. “We are inspired to carry Bill’s torch to stand up and speak out against hate and discrimination,” Prinzing said.

Said Prinzing, “We strive to foster a climate and culture of upstanders who embrace respect, compassion, equality and justice for all.”