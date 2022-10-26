ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

UofL Health SAFE program gets almost $100K in funding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health's Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner (SAFE) Services program received almost $100,000 in grant funding to reinstate services that were lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. The SAFE program provides victim support at the hospital emergency department. Sexual assault nurse examiners are trained to provide a forensic...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'I've watched 100 people die': Louisville organizations share input on how to spend state's multi-million dollar opioid settlement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Grassroots organizations in Louisville spoke out Tuesday night at a meeting to help determine how the state’s opioid settlement will be spent. Kentucky is set to receive $478 million; of that, Louisville will receive $31.8 million. Louisville joined a national, multi-district litigation in August 2017...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD to resume response to all car crashes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said they are now resuming their response to certain calls for service. A department spokesperson has confirmed that officers will once again respond to all car crashes, thefts over $10,000 and burglaries. The change reverses a previous order put in place in 2020 during...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Hikes Point

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being struck in Hikes Point. Louisville Metro Police said a SUV and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Breckenridge Lane and El Conquistador Place around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The operator of the motorcycle, a man, was taken to UofL...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville elementary schools donates over 4,000 boxes of cereal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville elementary school has donated over 4,000 boxes of cereal to Dare to Care Food Bank's school-based food pantries. Dare to Care invited its Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) partners to participate in a donation drive to support its mission of eliminating hunger. Through this...
LOUISVILLE, KY
