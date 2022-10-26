Read full article on original website
UofL Health SAFE program gets almost $100K in funding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health's Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner (SAFE) Services program received almost $100,000 in grant funding to reinstate services that were lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. The SAFE program provides victim support at the hospital emergency department. Sexual assault nurse examiners are trained to provide a forensic...
'I've watched 100 people die': Louisville organizations share input on how to spend state's multi-million dollar opioid settlement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Grassroots organizations in Louisville spoke out Tuesday night at a meeting to help determine how the state’s opioid settlement will be spent. Kentucky is set to receive $478 million; of that, Louisville will receive $31.8 million. Louisville joined a national, multi-district litigation in August 2017...
Doctor: What parents can do to 'keep their kids safe' against RSV
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Specialists are seeing more cases of RSV as we head into the colder months. RSV is a respiratory illness that causes cold-like symptoms, and usually affects children and older adults the most. This illness spreads like most others, through direct or indirect contact, or through droplets...
Louisville organization works to gain ownership of Russell community land
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Driving down Madison Street in west Louisville, you will see five acres of land filled wit grass and rocks. Residents are on a mission with plans to change that. “They can drive past this site and say, ‘Hey, I had something to do with this! I...
Wade-Braden Peace Park honors late activists, Shively family affected by housing discrimination
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shively community celebrated moving into the future by honoring late activists who fought discrimination and a Louisville family impacted by it. Andrew and Charlotte Wade and activists Carl and Anne Braden were at the forefront of challenging unfair housing practices in the 1950’s. The...
TARC management, TARC Union to meet for new contract negotiations Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday, Transit Authority of River City (TARC) management and union leaders will sit back down at the table to try and negotiate a new contract. Tuesday afternoon, members of the union held an informational picket at Jefferson Square Park and called on TARC to come up with what they call a fair contract.
Former Louisville Congressman Ron Mazzoli dies at 89; funeral plans announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former U.S. Congressman Ron Mazzoli has died at the age of 89. Mazzoli served Kentucky's Third Congressional District from 1971 to 1995. He would have turned 90 years old on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Congressman John Yarmuth (KY-3) called Mazzoli "one of the most thoughtful and honorable...
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott makes multi-million dollar donation to Louisville nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has made another multi-million dollar investment into the Louisville community. In a press release, the Louisville Urban League announced Scott had gifted the nonprofit $5.7 million, one of the largest gifts in the affiliate's 102-year history. President and CEO, Sadiqa Reynolds, called...
'We are in a great spot': Kentucky city named one of best places for veterans to settle down after service
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Veterans Day is a week away, and the Navy Federal Credit Union has ranked Elizabethtown as one of the best cities where veterans can buy a home after service. Driving through Elizabethtown, you’ll see many historical landmarks where some veterans once lived. Elizabethtown Tourism Communications...
Louisville Metro Police arrest 2 men in connection to September murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested two men in connection to a murder that happened near the Poplar Hills neighborhood in September. LMPD arrested 20-year-old Justin Kirk and 19-year-old Gregory Tolbert for the murder of 57-year-old Terry Dedrick. Just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 5, LMPD said...
New ordinance encourages Louisville businesses to hire former convicted felons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Everyone deserves a second chance" is the message Louisville's Metro Councilmembers hope to get across to local businesses. Councilwoman Kiesha Dorsey and others filed a plan Thursday supporting local businesses that hire people who were incarcerated. Dorsey calls the legislation "the second chance ordinance." According to...
Anchorage Middletown Fire launches new program to address first responders' mental health
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the CDC, first responders are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty. A fire department in Eastern Jefferson County is doing something about that. Anchorage Middletown Fire Department (AMFEMS) launched a new program on Wednesday designed to help firefighters...
LMPD to resume response to all car crashes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said they are now resuming their response to certain calls for service. A department spokesperson has confirmed that officers will once again respond to all car crashes, thefts over $10,000 and burglaries. The change reverses a previous order put in place in 2020 during...
Here's how winters in Kentuckiana have changed over the past three decades
La Niña is sticking around this winter, but how does it compare to a normal winter?. Despite recent temperatures being well above normal, colder days are still ahead of us as we continue through autumn and eventually winter. La Niña conditions are forecast for a third winter. Although they...
Woman dies after apparent hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead following a hit-and-run in the Poplar Level neighborhood. Metro Police said Sixth Division officers responded after a woman was struck at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264 just before 8 p.m. Monday. In their preliminary investigation, police said the woman...
'Printing error' causes incomplete ballot, ACLU of KY speaking out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With only one week until Election Day, the ACLU of Kentucky is calling out the Jefferson County Clerk's Office after a voter received an incomplete ballot in the mail. Erran Huber, spokesperson for the Jefferson County Board of Elections, said it was a printing mistake and...
Power restored to thousands in Clarksville after substation issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Duke Energy said power has been restored after an issue left thousands without power Tuesday evening. The company said a substation issue caused about 5,670 customers to be without power for a couple hours. An official said crews worked to restore power quickly and safely. ►Make...
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Hikes Point
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being struck in Hikes Point. Louisville Metro Police said a SUV and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Breckenridge Lane and El Conquistador Place around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The operator of the motorcycle, a man, was taken to UofL...
Russell neighborhood fatal shooting leads to calls for renewed sense of community in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a fatal shooting Friday in the Russell neighborhood, a community-cornerstone is signaling to people that this one incident doesn’t define progress being made in the West End. A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman said one man died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded...
Louisville elementary schools donates over 4,000 boxes of cereal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville elementary school has donated over 4,000 boxes of cereal to Dare to Care Food Bank's school-based food pantries. Dare to Care invited its Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) partners to participate in a donation drive to support its mission of eliminating hunger. Through this...
