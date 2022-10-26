Read full article on original website
City of Casper Plans to Block off Wolcott Street Traffic for Trick-or-treaters Again
Unless you're new in town, you already know Wolcott is the mecca for trick-or-treaters. It's been upping its notoriety for a long time. In fact, it's the only street in Casper that actually shuts down traffic on Halloween for the hordes of ghuols and goblins coming through. With a quick...
Friday Night Sleepover Ends in Structure Fire Near Kelly Walsh High School
The smell of smoke wafted through the air late Friday night, as multiple agencies responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of South Forest Drive. Deputy Chief Devin Garvin with Casper Fire-EMS told K2 Radio News that firefighters were called to the area of South Forest Drive, a few blocks west of Kelly Walsh High School, with reports of a structure fire.
Glenrock Resident Federally Charged With Drug, Gun Crimes
A Glenrock man allegedly involved in an area illicit drug conspiracy heard two felony counts against him during his initial appearance in federal court in Casper on Friday. Chaney Yates Jones is charged with one count possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Shichich said.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Responded to Five Accidents in One Hour on I-25 in Casper
Icy bridge decks caused five wrecks in one hour on Monday. That's according to a release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, who wrote that "On October 24, 2022, WHP Troopers responded to five motor vehicle crashes with injuries within an hour on the Interstate 25 corridor in Casper. Most of these crashes were due to icy bridge decks."
Can You Actually Use The Now Rare Burning Barrel In Wyoming?
When I was a kid, taking our trash out consisted of me carrying the trash to the burning barrel and lighting it on fire. That method of waste management is frowned upon, but since there are so many waste removal companies you really don't need to burn the trash. In...
PHOTOS: Car Totaled After One-Vehicle Rollover on McKinley Street
A woman has been hospitalized, and her car totaled, after a one-vehicle rollover on McKinley Street Thursday night. That's according to reports from dispatch and confirmation from the Casper Police Department and Casper Fire-EMS. Dispatch called in a report at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Thursday evening, directing responders to South...
PHOTOS: Hundreds Turn Out For Downtown Casper Trick or Treating
If you were living in Downtown Casper and looked out your window on Saturday morning, you'd see a procession line of children, walking slowly, smiling broadly, accepting treats from strangers. It was the 2022 Downtown Casper Trick or Treat event and hundreds upon hundreds of little ghosts and goblins gathered...
Find Thrills, Chills, Soaps and Suds at Haunted Car Wash in Casper This Weekend
We love a good haunted house. Truth be told, we love a good haunted anything. Like, put us in a haunted daycare, or a haunted dentist's office, or a haunted anything, really, and we're as happy as a clam. But even we have to admit we've never considered the possibility...
Casper Lawyer Pleads Guilty To Boating Misdemeanors
A Casper lawyer pleaded no contest on Friday to two misdemeanor boating violations in July when she and friends tried to persuade game wardens to not cite a Casper man for boating under the influence, according to a plea agreement. Amy Iberlin -- of the Casper firm Williams, Porter, Day...
WCDA Wins Award for ‘Pay it Forward Home Makeover’ Campaign
The Wyoming Community Development Authority (WCDA) recently announced that they won an award for the 2022 National Council of State Housing Agencies, Annual Awards for Program Excellence. The organization was given the award for their WCDA Home Makeover campaign, in which they completely transformed a Casper woman's home. K2 Radio...
Make Some Moolah Selling Used Glass Jars to the Milk House Farmers Market in Mills
The Milk House farmer's market put out a call on Facebook for used glass pints. Got any glass pints, quarts, half gallons or jam jars stashed away? Maybe they've started encroaching on the Tupperware and spice cabinet's turf?. If you're looking to get rid of your glass, the Milk House...
Wyoming Police On High Alert For Halloween This Year
Every day you worry about your child's safety and every day it seem that more and more things are popping up for you to worry about. Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath, teach them right from wrong and hope they make good choices. I know, easier typed than done.
Natrona County Arrest Log (10/27/22 – 10/28/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper’s Morad Park Ponds Tested For Harmful Cyanobacteria
The City of Casper has closed small ponds along the southeast pathway at Morad Park due to an investigation of potential harmful cyanobacterial bloom in the water, according to a news release from the city. Those ponds are closed to humans and pets, but the trails and the park are...
Property Damage and Burglary Spree at Casper Business
On Tuesday, three people were arrested for ongoing burglary and property damage at a local business, which took place over the last several weeks, according to a recent press release from the Casper Police Department. Police believe the suspects burglarized vehicles in addition to businesses. Detectives received information the suspects...
Don’t Put Candles in Pumpkins: Casper Fire-EMS Offers Halloween Fire Safety Tips
Halloween is almost upon us and, with that, various agencies are releasing 'Halloween Safety Tips' to ensure that the holiday goes off without a hitch. Add Casper Fire-EMS to that list, as the agency posted to their Facebook page a few tips and tricks to make sure that spooky season isn't ruined by, like, your house burning down or something.
Casper Man Charged With Seven Drug-related Felonies
A Casper man could spend decades behind bars if convicted on seven felony drug counts, according to the charges read against him in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. Ryan Harkins, 40, heard the counts read by Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen. The judge agreed with the recommendation by Assistant...
Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill Re-Opening in Casper Under New Ownership
Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill closed its doors earlier this year when owner John Huff announced that he made the decision to close the eatery, due to COVID-19. Huff took to Facebook to make the announcement, stating that the Garage was the hardest business he had ever worked in. Well...
Seasonal ‘Hickory Farms’ Store Set to Open This Weekend in Casper
Although it almost seems a little early this year, one of my favorite seasonal stores is preparing to open again inside the Eastridge Mall. The specialty food and gift retailer, Hickory Farms, is gearing up to open (tentatively), on Saturday, October 29th, 2022. The mall location will be doing business...
Wyoming Supreme Court Dismisses Casper Man’s Prison Sentence Appeal
The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by a Casper man sentenced to prison for killing a man he accused of molesting his granddaughter. Olinza Headd was sentenced to a 17-20 prison sentence for manslaughter by Natrona County District Court Judge Daniel Forgey in April. Headd previously pleaded...
