Alabama extends offer to 2024 multi-sport athlete from Georgia
Alabama’s coaching staff has already hit the recruiting trail for prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle. One of the prospects that recently received an offer from Alabama was tight end, Michael Smith, out of Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia.
Smith plays both basketball and football for his high school. He is listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, according to 247Sports. As of right now, Florida holds the lead on On3’s RPM. He is favored to land with the Gators at 44.1% likelihood.
It is still early on in his recruitment, and the Tide’s track record with producing tight ends could help them in the long run. Not to mention, it is unclear as to how the tight end room will look by then. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how Alabama decides to approach Smith’s recruitment.
Roll Tide Wire takes a look at Michael Smith’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars Overall State Position
247 4 127 22 6
Rivals 4 184 30 6
ESPN 4 187 27 7
On3 Recruiting 4 209 30 10
247 Composite 4 152 24 6
Vitals
Hometown Savannah, Georgia
Projected Position Tight end
Height 6-4
Weight 225
Class 2024
Offers
- Alabama
- Kentucky
- Miami
