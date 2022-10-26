ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Alabama extends offer to 2024 multi-sport athlete from Georgia

By Brody Smoot
 3 days ago
Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News-USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama’s coaching staff has already hit the recruiting trail for prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle. One of the prospects that recently received an offer from Alabama was tight end, Michael Smith, out of Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia.

Smith plays both basketball and football for his high school. He is listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, according to 247Sports. As of right now, Florida holds the lead on On3’s RPM. He is favored to land with the Gators at 44.1% likelihood.

It is still early on in his recruitment, and the Tide’s track record with producing tight ends could help them in the long run. Not to mention, it is unclear as to how the tight end room will look by then. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how Alabama decides to approach Smith’s recruitment.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at Michael Smith’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 127 22 6

Rivals 4 184 30 6

ESPN 4 187 27 7

On3 Recruiting 4 209 30 10

247 Composite 4 152 24 6

Vitals

Hometown Savannah, Georgia

Projected Position Tight end

Height 6-4

Weight 225

Class 2024

Offers

  • Alabama
  • Kentucky
  • Miami

