3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
Babies born on Halloween at IU Health North will receive special gift
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – According to nursing staff at IU Health North, Halloween is a popular holiday for babies to be born. To make it more special, registered nurse Cynthia Schafer has used her crochet skills for 11 years to knit babies born on holidays hats. “Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter,...
WISH-TV
Nightmare on Edgewood offers three haunted attractions, Randall Newsome takes tour
Nightmare on Edgewood (1959 S. Meridian) is now in its 45th season (open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays). The three-part haunted house has expanded to traverse two stories and cover over 40,000 square feet. “All Indiana” host Randall Newsome went for a walk through the haunted house to give viewers...
WISH-TV
Irvington Halloween Festival back for 76th year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of people expected to fill the streets of Irvington for their “Historic Halloween Festival.”. This is the 76th year of celebrations. “Last year, IMPD estimated that 70,000 people showed up,” said Carrie Yazell, director of the festival. “This year, with the nice weather we are expecting that and maybe more!”
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: MKONO Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Amanda Hand, owner of MKONO Farm. According to the MKONO Farm website, they are a family owned and operated by Jason and Amanda Hand. MKONO...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Celebrating National Cat Day with a new book
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with KJ McGlinn, The Kitty Correspondent to talk about a new book that McGlinn wrote.
WISH-TV
IACS seeks foster families as part of new program
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is seeking temporary foster families for a new Safety Net Foster program. According to a release, this is a part of the shelter’s diversion program, Indy CARES, which works to keep pets and families together. The program helps pet owners in...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Keeping kitties fed
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Darcie Kurtz, director of Fido, to talk about the importance of making sure cats are fed during the winter and a food drive they are putting on.
WISH-TV
See the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on its ‘Hallo-weenie’ tour of central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever wished to be an Oscar Mayer wiener? Is that what you’d really like to be? Then make plans to see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile as it travels around central Indiana. As part of its “Hallo-weenie” tour, Hoosiers have the chance to see...
WISH-TV
8 spirited high schools named finalists for 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – During the football season, high schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the eight finalists were announced...
WISH-TV
Butler Blue IV delivers acceptance letter to Ben Davis High School twins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University’s mascot, Blue IV, surprised local twins with an acceptance letter into the university Thursday morning. Didier and Dominique Vohito, 17, attend Ben Davis High School on the west side of Indianapolis. The twins are Liberian and Butler University was their first college choice.
WISH-TV
Tracking showers for Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clouds are starting to increase this evening, but the forecast remains dry for tonight. Better chances at rain arrive on Sunday and Monday. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies hold in place for the night with lows dropping into the mid 40s. TOMORROW: Most start out the day...
WISH-TV
Indy Roof Company build new Isaiah 117 House helping foster children
The Indy Roof Company has a big project currently underway for a house set to become a new Isaiah 117 House location. Christy Kraus, program coordinator for Isaiah 117 House Marion County, and Aaron Christy, founder of the Indy Roof Company, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss their partnership.
WISH-TV
After the Bell: Musk acquires twitter; gas company earnings; job posting update
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Elon Musk finally controls twitter, but the drama is far from over. His first move, fire the top execs running the place. The problem is they all had golden parachutes. In total all three get about $200 million of Musk’s money, through stock sales. Twitter’s now former head of legal policy walks away with $74 million by herself. Also, some twitter employees say additional layoffs have now started.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis named one of top cities in U.S. for sober living
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new survey ranks Indianapolis as one of the best cities in the country for sober living. Researchers at diabetes.org looked at data points in three categories. The first category was temptation which is a measure of the city’s alcohol consumption, the percentage of residents who...
WISH-TV
Mom plans to sue IndyGo after daughter stabbed while riding bus
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mother in Indianapolis says she is taking a stand against IndyGo bus service after her daughter was nearly killed by a woman while riding a bus. “There was blood everywhere, blood everywhere, all over the ground and the bus. There was blood everywhere, and so it’s just tough,” said Nikki Spralls, the mother of 17-year-old Daian Manns.
WISH-TV
After the Bell: Meta earnings tumble, inflation and saving, Buffalo Bills new stadium
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth has fallen more than $100 billion recently. Meta posted disappointing third quarter earnings on Wednesday. On Thursday, Meta’s shares fell 24% to their lowest proce since 2016. Some analysts say Meta is learning too heavily into virtual reality and not...
WISH-TV
Beech Grove opens Thompson Trail for pedestrians
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — The city government of Beech Grove opened its new pedestrian trail Friday afternoon. The 1-mile asphalt Thompson Trail runs along the north side of Thompson Road between Emerson and Ninth avenues in the city in southeastern Marion County. The new addition is in one...
WISH-TV
IPS may ask voters to raise taxes for improvements
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools may ask voters to raise taxes to improve facilities and expand education opportunities, the district said in a news release issued Thursday night. A tax increase of an additional $6 for most homeowners would result if voters approved the two referendums proposed Thursday...
WISH-TV
Jury acquits Indiana man of abandoning adult daughter
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A jury has acquitted a man of neglect charges after he was accused with his ex-wife of abandoning an adopted daughter. The Tippecanoe Superior Court panel deliberated about two hours Thursday before finding Michael Barnett not guilty of three neglect charges and conspiracy to commit neglect of a dependent.
WISH-TV
19-year-old stabbed at home near Indiana University campus, search for suspect underway
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Bloomington are searching for a suspect they say stabbed a 19-year-old man near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning, according to Bloomington Police Department. At approximately 12:35 a.m. officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of N. Dunn Street in...
