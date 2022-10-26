INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Elon Musk finally controls twitter, but the drama is far from over. His first move, fire the top execs running the place. The problem is they all had golden parachutes. In total all three get about $200 million of Musk’s money, through stock sales. Twitter’s now former head of legal policy walks away with $74 million by herself. Also, some twitter employees say additional layoffs have now started.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO