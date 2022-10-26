ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

Newswatch 16

Flames damage several homes in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Flames broke out in Schuylkill County Saturday afternoon, setting several homes ablaze in Tamaqua. Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 that four buildings including homes and businesses were damaged by the fire on West Broad Street. No one was hurt. Crews spent hours extinguishing the flames. They believe...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

3-alarm fire in Tamaqua

Tamaqua Fire Department 64, Tamaqua Rescue and surrounding departments are on scene at a three-alarm fire at an apartment building on 117 West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Smoke can be throughout town. Check back for updates.
TAMAQUA, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Trash pickup

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this edition of Talkback 16, more people weigh in on the seizure of ATVs headed to a fundraiser. And not everyone is on board with the new trash pickup plan in Stroudsburg. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
STROUDSBURG, PA
WNEP-TV 16

The Cranberry Bog Preserve In Tannersville

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — In vivid contrast to the surrounding Pocono Mountains landscape, Tannersville's Cranberry Bog is a remnant of thousands of years ago when a large glacial lake occupied the space of what has since become a thick soup of peat moss. Students, educators, nature lovers and photographers are...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Footprints to guide runners throughout downtown Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Non-profit Valley in Motion will begin painting footprints on sidewalks in downtown Scranton as part of a new 'urban trail' system. The directional footprints will guide walkers or runners toward key recreational sites in the Electric City. Following completion of the walking paths, similar paths will...
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

Paranormal group investigates area sightings

David Wargo remembered the morning his mother called him, telling him that his brother - a newly ordained minister - had arrived on her doorstep in a panic. It wasn’t yet daybreak but Jeffrey Wargo had already spent a harrowing first night at his church’s parsonage in Riegelsville. He was convinced that the old Victorian home was haunted.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Thackary

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Thackary is a hugger; the second he is picked up, he does not want to be put down. It is obvious after what he has gone through, Thackary is adjusting nicely in the safe environment of the Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg. The 5-year-old long-haired cat...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Teaching pedestrians safety in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Officials are urging people to practice pedestrian safety. PennDOT, along with the University of Scranton, hosted the event to educate students and the public about safety. "You should stop, you should look left, you should look right, and you should not walk out into traffic. It...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages home in Lackawanna County

OLYPHANT, Pa. — A fire damaged a home in Lackawanna County. Around 3 p.m. crews were called to Dolph Street in Olyphant. The home has heavy fire and smoke damage. Officials believe it started in the back of the house. No one was injured. A fire marshal is investigating...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Best Haunted Attractions In Monroe County

That time of year for trick-or-treating, jack-o-lanterns, ghosts, ghouls, and goblins is here, and the local attractions have never been spookier. Monroe County, PA | The spirit of Halloween lasts all month long, but with October coming to a close soon, this will be the last chance to check out the haunted hotels, houses, and other scary attractions.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of setting couch on fire with blowtorch

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man set his couch on fire with a blowtorch causing flames to burn through his apartment in Scranton. According to the Scranton Police Department, on September 11, fire crews responded to the West Side residence around 11:30 p.m. for a fire burning through the second floor. Crews […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

2 confirmed dead in plane crash in Hanover Twp.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local and federal authorities are searching for answers after a deadly plane crash. Two people were killed when a small plane crashed just steps from where dozens of families were boarding a hayride in Luzerne County Saturday. The small plane crashed near the entrance to Doran’s Farm in Hanover […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Impaired driving enforcement operations in Lehigh Valley over weekend

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh Valley Highway Safety Task Force will conduct impaired driving enforcement operations during the weekend of October 28 through November 1 to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians during Halloween celebrations. The operations include sobriety checkpoints and roving DUI patrols. In addition to protecting...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

