Flames damage several homes in Tamaqua
TAMAQUA, Pa. — Flames broke out in Schuylkill County Saturday afternoon, setting several homes ablaze in Tamaqua. Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 that four buildings including homes and businesses were damaged by the fire on West Broad Street. No one was hurt. Crews spent hours extinguishing the flames. They believe...
Times News
3-alarm fire in Tamaqua
Tamaqua Fire Department 64, Tamaqua Rescue and surrounding departments are on scene at a three-alarm fire at an apartment building on 117 West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Smoke can be throughout town. Check back for updates.
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Trash pickup
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this edition of Talkback 16, more people weigh in on the seizure of ATVs headed to a fundraiser. And not everyone is on board with the new trash pickup plan in Stroudsburg. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
WNEP-TV 16
The Cranberry Bog Preserve In Tannersville
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — In vivid contrast to the surrounding Pocono Mountains landscape, Tannersville's Cranberry Bog is a remnant of thousands of years ago when a large glacial lake occupied the space of what has since become a thick soup of peat moss. Students, educators, nature lovers and photographers are...
Footprints to guide runners throughout downtown Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Non-profit Valley in Motion will begin painting footprints on sidewalks in downtown Scranton as part of a new 'urban trail' system. The directional footprints will guide walkers or runners toward key recreational sites in the Electric City. Following completion of the walking paths, similar paths will...
Times News
Paranormal group investigates area sightings
David Wargo remembered the morning his mother called him, telling him that his brother - a newly ordained minister - had arrived on her doorstep in a panic. It wasn’t yet daybreak but Jeffrey Wargo had already spent a harrowing first night at his church’s parsonage in Riegelsville. He was convinced that the old Victorian home was haunted.
After blast, fire tears through home on Easton’s South Side (PHOTOS/UPDATE)
A red brick home in the 100 block of Ann Street on Easton’s South Side was destroyed early Saturday morning in a fire, and a neighbor reports hearing an explosion before seeing the flames roar through the structure. “I heard the biggest, loudest boom,” said Angela Vacaro, 62, who...
Residents of condemned motel in Lackawanna County moving out
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Thursday night, Newswatch 16 told viewers about how several people in Lackawanna County were left without a home after an oil spill at Motel 81 in Scott Township. The building was condemned. According to residents, the spill happened because of a missing copper pipe in...
16 To The Rescue: Thackary
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Thackary is a hugger; the second he is picked up, he does not want to be put down. It is obvious after what he has gone through, Thackary is adjusting nicely in the safe environment of the Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg. The 5-year-old long-haired cat...
Teaching pedestrians safety in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Officials are urging people to practice pedestrian safety. PennDOT, along with the University of Scranton, hosted the event to educate students and the public about safety. "You should stop, you should look left, you should look right, and you should not walk out into traffic. It...
Warren County Diner With Fiery Bad Luck Has Successful Opening
A Warren County diner that had its soft opening delayed due to a fire that broke out the morning of is ready to rock and roll. Catch 22, on Route 22 East in Lopatcong, has opened its doors. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. Some customers are raving about...
Fire damages home in Lackawanna County
OLYPHANT, Pa. — A fire damaged a home in Lackawanna County. Around 3 p.m. crews were called to Dolph Street in Olyphant. The home has heavy fire and smoke damage. Officials believe it started in the back of the house. No one was injured. A fire marshal is investigating...
Condemned motel leaves more than 12 homeless
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, more than a dozen people are now without a home after being told to leave a motel because of an oil spill. "I heard a boom boom boom at the door, and I'm like, 'what is this,'" said Jason Egroff. Egroff woke...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From antique furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
Deadly motorcycle crash in Schuylkill County
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Schuylkill County. It happened on Valley Road in Cass Township around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police say a pickup traveling north tried to turn into a parking lot and was hit by the motorcycle. The rider was thrown...
Best Haunted Attractions In Monroe County
That time of year for trick-or-treating, jack-o-lanterns, ghosts, ghouls, and goblins is here, and the local attractions have never been spookier. Monroe County, PA | The spirit of Halloween lasts all month long, but with October coming to a close soon, this will be the last chance to check out the haunted hotels, houses, and other scary attractions.
Man accused of setting couch on fire with blowtorch
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man set his couch on fire with a blowtorch causing flames to burn through his apartment in Scranton. According to the Scranton Police Department, on September 11, fire crews responded to the West Side residence around 11:30 p.m. for a fire burning through the second floor. Crews […]
550 homes planned for Allen Twp. could become Lehigh Valley housing model, LVPC says
Phases three and four of a massive housing development proposed for Allen Township received unanimous support Thursday from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Around 550 new single-family homes, townhomes and apartments would be built over the existing farmland between Bullshead Road and Willowbrook Road, according to a review letter by the commission.
2 confirmed dead in plane crash in Hanover Twp.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local and federal authorities are searching for answers after a deadly plane crash. Two people were killed when a small plane crashed just steps from where dozens of families were boarding a hayride in Luzerne County Saturday. The small plane crashed near the entrance to Doran’s Farm in Hanover […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Impaired driving enforcement operations in Lehigh Valley over weekend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh Valley Highway Safety Task Force will conduct impaired driving enforcement operations during the weekend of October 28 through November 1 to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians during Halloween celebrations. The operations include sobriety checkpoints and roving DUI patrols. In addition to protecting...
Newswatch 16
