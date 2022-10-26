ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dieruff football gets big day from Mekhi Ashby and a win over Allen to even all-time series

Bright sunshine abounded at J. Birney Crum Stadium Saturday afternoon and it shined just a little brighter on Dieruff’s side of the field during a 37-14 Huskies win in the final game of the 2022 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference regular season. The future also seems bright for the Huskies considering the number of players who are slated to return in 2023. One of them is Mekhi Ashby, a junior who ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
