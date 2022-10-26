Read full article on original website
Related
Football: Woodbury shuts out Penns Grove in first round victory
Top-seeded Woodbury scored 26 second half points on its way to a 34-0 victory over eighth-seeded Penns Grove in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 1 playoffs in Woodbury. The only scoring of the first half came at the 11:48 mark of the first quarter on...
Dieruff football gets big day from Mekhi Ashby and a win over Allen to even all-time series
Bright sunshine abounded at J. Birney Crum Stadium Saturday afternoon and it shined just a little brighter on Dieruff’s side of the field during a 37-14 Huskies win in the final game of the 2022 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference regular season. The future also seems bright for the Huskies considering the number of players who are slated to return in 2023. One of them is Mekhi Ashby, a junior who ...
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0