thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Health Commissioner Visits Archbold Rotary
EXPLAINING HEALTH DEPARTMENT FUNDING … Kim Cupp, Health Commissioner of Fulton County, went over the wide range of health services that the county’s health department provides for Archbold Rotarians at Friday’s meeting. She also explained how the department is funded, including two, one-half mill property taxes. One of those property taxes is up for renewal and increase on this fall’s ballot. The proposed millage would be for six-tenths of a mill and collected for 10 years. The program was arranged by Dale Kern. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
thevillagereporter.com
Men’s Mental Health Will Be The Focus Of November 1 Nami Four County Meeting
Men’s mental health will be the focus of the Tuesday, November 1 meeting of NAMI Four County. The program will be presented by Carter Thomas, LISW-S, MSW, who has more than 20 years of experience as a behavioral health counselor in northwest Ohio. He is the founder and executive...
thevillagereporter.com
Habitat For Humanity Continues To Provide The Playhouse Project
FINISHED PRODUCT … Volunteers and the family are pictured receiving the finished playhouse from Habitat for Humanity to take home for their kids. (PHOTO PROVIDED) On October 22, Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County built their fourth playhouse of the year as a part of their new Playhouse Project.
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold Rotarians Learn Details Of Upcoming Giving Tuesday At Founders Hall
GIVING TUESDAY DETAILS … Shari Beck, a financial consultant with Everence Financial Services (a faith-based organization), explained the Northwest Ohio Giving Tuesday event that will be held Tuesday, November 29 at Founders Hall on the Sauder Village complex. Ten local non-profits will be featured and given the opportunity to highlight their goals and services during a panel discussion. Since 2018 when the first northwest Ohio Giving Tuesday event was held, some $6,530,000 has been given to the various non-profits that have been featured. For more information about this year’s 10 featured non-profits and to learn more about registering for the dinner and program, please visit this website: www.everence.com/givingtuesday419. The program was arranged by Caleb Brinegar.
thevillagereporter.com
Planning Underway For Second Christkindl Market Of Bryan With Presenting Sponsor, Bryan Area Foundation Community Impact Fun
The Bryan Development Foundation, an organization dedicated to promoting economic activity, preservation and growth in Bryan, Ohio, is bringing the second Christkindl Market of Bryan back to the Williams County Courthouse Square. This event, held between Thanksgiving and Christmas, is an European style, outdoor Christmas market centered in Bryan’s picturesque...
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon’s North Clinton Church Donates Proceeds From Fulton County Fair
DONATION … THANK YOU FULTON COUNTY for partnering with North Clinton Church to share with those in our community through The Grandstand Diner at the Fulton County Fair. Proceeds of $11,091 were distributed by Lena Kutzli (far right) (Grandstand Diner Co-Chair) to Archbold and Wauseon FISH and Wauseon School Food Pantry.
Local spooky homes working to raise thousands of dollars for St. Jude's Children's Hospital
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two local families are using their Halloween decorations to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Their spooky homes are part of a nationwide effort to raise $150,000 dollars for Skeletons for St. Jude. The best way to describe it, spooky for a cause. The two...
thevillagereporter.com
EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Approves Renewal Of American Municipal Power Contract
CONTRACT RENEWED … Edgerton Village Council members Pam Wampler (left), Leslie VanAusdale (middle) and Jason Gruver (right) get ready to vote on the American Municipal Power contract. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Edgerton Village Council meeting of October 18 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a...
thevillagereporter.com
MONTPELIER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Accepts Resignation Of Darold Moore From Park Board
Montpelier Village Council meeting on October 24, 2022, opened with a moment of silence and Pledge of Allegiance, followed by acceptance of amended agenda for the meeting as well as minutes for October 10 regular meeting and October 17 budget work session. With no comments from the audience, the mayor...
wtvbam.com
Fundraiser to be held Saturday to help family of man who was electrocuted in August
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – A fundraiser will be held Saturday for the family of a man who was electrocuted to death on August 9 after coming in contact with a live downed Consumers Energy power line. 28-year-old Derreck Dobbs lost his life in the incident which took place...
St. Rita’s ‘baby box’ provides safe haven for abandoned infants
LIMA — Outside the emergency department at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center is a non-descript incubator where parents can safely surrender their infants for adoption, a rare but legal option for parents in crisis who may otherwise abandon an infant in the earliest days of the child’s life.
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan Lions Club Welcomes New Local History Manager At WCPL
NEW HISTORY MANAGER … On Tuesday October 25th the Bryan Lions Club welcomed Jared Schnee the new local history manager at the Williams County Public Library (WCPL). Schnee shared a slideshow of archived photos that are on display in the WCPL local history center and explained how the photos are preserved. Shown in the photo are Jared Schnee (middle)-Local History Center Manager WCPL; Bryan Lions Club First Vice-President Denver Henderson (right) and Bryan Lions Club President Benjamin Murray (left).
thevillagereporter.com
The Galbraith Clan To Perform At Zion Church Near Wauseon
The Galbraith Clan, a family music group, will be presenting a concert at the Zion Church on Sunday, November 6, 2022. The concert will start at 4:00 PM. The church is located east of Wauseon, OH at 4533 Co. Rd. 11 between Co. Rds. D and E, 2 ½ miles south of US20A (Airport Hwy.).
13abc.com
Local leaders address Maumee water and sewer billing
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Maumee is looking to address residents’ concerns over water and sewer billing. City leaders provided several video links Friday to answer questions raised by those in attendance at last week’s city council meeting, including a Q & A with the city administrator, the director of finance, and the law director for Maumee.
thevillagereporter.com
EDGERTON SCHOOL BOARD: Bell Engineering’s Design Cost For Proposed Press Box Approved
NEW PRESS BOX … Edgerton Superintendent Kermit Riehle discusses Bell Engineering's cost of $32,000 for professional services in the design of a proposed football press box. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) THE VILLAGE REPORTER. The Edgerton School Board meeting of October 24 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed...
toledo.com
Flag City Honor Flight, All-Vietnam Era Flight Public Encouraged to Attend Homecoming Celebration
Flag City Honor Flight, the Findlay-based hub of the National Honor Flight Network, will fly 182 Vietnam-era Veterans and their Guardians to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. This flight has been sponsored by Ohio Logistics, based in Findlay, OH. “We wouldn’t be making this flight if not for...
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County Schools Participate In Elementary Quiz Bowl
WINNERS … Montpelier Elementary School took first place in the Williams County Elementary Quiz Bowl. Pictured on the winning team in the front row from left to right is Nolan Gibbs, Jayce Feeney and Lilly Owen, in the back row is Nash Miller, Klayton Maugherman, Tyce Fleurkens and Coach Barb Turner. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF)
wlen.com
Downtown Adrian Preparing for Saturday Halloween Event
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County area will have several Halloween activities coming up today, tomorrow, the rest of the weekend…even into Monday night. Downtown Adrian has an event ready to go this Saturday evening, and all the details will be discussed on the Friday night edition of Community Conversation.
Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition
DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
Washington Local Schools plans new middle school to replace Jefferson Junior High
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local Schools has plans for a new middle school. The project has a price tag of about $73 million, but Superintendent Kadee Anstadt said it won't cost residents a dime, because it's going to be paid for exclusively with state funding. Back in 2019, the...
