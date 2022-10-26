GIVING TUESDAY DETAILS … Shari Beck, a financial consultant with Everence Financial Services (a faith-based organization), explained the Northwest Ohio Giving Tuesday event that will be held Tuesday, November 29 at Founders Hall on the Sauder Village complex. Ten local non-profits will be featured and given the opportunity to highlight their goals and services during a panel discussion. Since 2018 when the first northwest Ohio Giving Tuesday event was held, some $6,530,000 has been given to the various non-profits that have been featured. For more information about this year’s 10 featured non-profits and to learn more about registering for the dinner and program, please visit this website: www.everence.com/givingtuesday419. The program was arranged by Caleb Brinegar.

ARCHBOLD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO