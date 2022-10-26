ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams County, OH

thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Health Commissioner Visits Archbold Rotary

EXPLAINING HEALTH DEPARTMENT FUNDING … Kim Cupp, Health Commissioner of Fulton County, went over the wide range of health services that the county’s health department provides for Archbold Rotarians at Friday’s meeting. She also explained how the department is funded, including two, one-half mill property taxes. One of those property taxes is up for renewal and increase on this fall’s ballot. The proposed millage would be for six-tenths of a mill and collected for 10 years. The program was arranged by Dale Kern. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
FULTON COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Habitat For Humanity Continues To Provide The Playhouse Project

FINISHED PRODUCT … Volunteers and the family are pictured receiving the finished playhouse from Habitat for Humanity to take home for their kids. (PHOTO PROVIDED) On October 22, Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County built their fourth playhouse of the year as a part of their new Playhouse Project.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Archbold Rotarians Learn Details Of Upcoming Giving Tuesday At Founders Hall

GIVING TUESDAY DETAILS … Shari Beck, a financial consultant with Everence Financial Services (a faith-based organization), explained the Northwest Ohio Giving Tuesday event that will be held Tuesday, November 29 at Founders Hall on the Sauder Village complex. Ten local non-profits will be featured and given the opportunity to highlight their goals and services during a panel discussion. Since 2018 when the first northwest Ohio Giving Tuesday event was held, some $6,530,000 has been given to the various non-profits that have been featured. For more information about this year’s 10 featured non-profits and to learn more about registering for the dinner and program, please visit this website: www.everence.com/givingtuesday419. The program was arranged by Caleb Brinegar.
ARCHBOLD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Planning Underway For Second Christkindl Market Of Bryan With Presenting Sponsor, Bryan Area Foundation Community Impact Fun

The Bryan Development Foundation, an organization dedicated to promoting economic activity, preservation and growth in Bryan, Ohio, is bringing the second Christkindl Market of Bryan back to the Williams County Courthouse Square. This event, held between Thanksgiving and Christmas, is an European style, outdoor Christmas market centered in Bryan’s picturesque...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Wauseon’s North Clinton Church Donates Proceeds From Fulton County Fair

DONATION … THANK YOU FULTON COUNTY for partnering with North Clinton Church to share with those in our community through The Grandstand Diner at the Fulton County Fair. Proceeds of $11,091 were distributed by Lena Kutzli (far right) (Grandstand Diner Co-Chair) to Archbold and Wauseon FISH and Wauseon School Food Pantry.
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Bryan Lions Club Welcomes New Local History Manager At WCPL

NEW HISTORY MANAGER … On Tuesday October 25th the Bryan Lions Club welcomed Jared Schnee the new local history manager at the Williams County Public Library (WCPL). Schnee shared a slideshow of archived photos that are on display in the WCPL local history center and explained how the photos are preserved. Shown in the photo are Jared Schnee (middle)-Local History Center Manager WCPL; Bryan Lions Club First Vice-President Denver Henderson (right) and Bryan Lions Club President Benjamin Murray (left).
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

The Galbraith Clan To Perform At Zion Church Near Wauseon

The Galbraith Clan, a family music group, will be presenting a concert at the Zion Church on Sunday, November 6, 2022. The concert will start at 4:00 PM. The church is located east of Wauseon, OH at 4533 Co. Rd. 11 between Co. Rds. D and E, 2 ½ miles south of US20A (Airport Hwy.).
WAUSEON, OH
13abc.com

Local leaders address Maumee water and sewer billing

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Maumee is looking to address residents’ concerns over water and sewer billing. City leaders provided several video links Friday to answer questions raised by those in attendance at last week’s city council meeting, including a Q & A with the city administrator, the director of finance, and the law director for Maumee.
MAUMEE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Williams County Schools Participate In Elementary Quiz Bowl

WINNERS … Montpelier Elementary School took first place in the Williams County Elementary Quiz Bowl. Pictured on the winning team in the front row from left to right is Nolan Gibbs, Jayce Feeney and Lilly Owen, in the back row is Nash Miller, Klayton Maugherman, Tyce Fleurkens and Coach Barb Turner. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF)
wlen.com

Downtown Adrian Preparing for Saturday Halloween Event

Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County area will have several Halloween activities coming up today, tomorrow, the rest of the weekend…even into Monday night. Downtown Adrian has an event ready to go this Saturday evening, and all the details will be discussed on the Friday night edition of Community Conversation.
ADRIAN, MI
The Lima News

Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition

DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH

