N.J. should repeal law for college athletes to profit off name and likeness, give schools immediate oversight, top lawmaker says

Why are N.J. lawmakers taking slow drag on casino smoking ban? | Editorial
Listen to the end-of-campaign, get-out-the-vote motivational slogans and you’ll hear, “Democracy is on the ballot,” “Abortion is on the ballot,” “Crime is on the ballot,” “The economy is on the ballot,” etc., etc. Woe to anyone who walks into a polling...
N.J. special elections for state Legislature also on Tuesday’s ballot
Two seats in the New Jersey Legislature previously held for decades by a pair of revered lawmakers are on the ballot in special elections Tuesday. Former state Sen. Ron Rice, a Democrat and the longest-serving Black lawmaker in state history, retired in August amid health issues at age 76 after 35 years representing his Essex County district, which includes parts of Newark, the state’s largest city.
Spotlight on N.J. cannabis businesses: Pure Genesis
With the legalization of cannabis and billions of dollars to be made here, state legislation made promises to allow local New Jerseyans an opportunity to make it in the market with an eye towards economic justice. More than 500 licenses have been awarded to local businesses, and hundreds more should be approved in the coming months.
Murphy longs for the days of N.J. Republicans Tom Kean Sr. and Christie Whitman. ‘We need sanity.’
Evoking the names of former Garden State governors Tom Kean and Christie Whitman, Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday called for the more moderate branch of the Republican Party to “reassert itself” because “we need sanity.”. Murphy made the comments during a television interview on...
Where N.J. congressional candidates stand on inflation, abortion and other big issues
Through speeches, statements, advertising and their websites, New Jersey’s House candidates are announcing to voters what their positions are on the topics they think are most important. And in most cases, those are the topics most important to New Jersey voters, including inflation, the economy and abortion rights. NJ...
N.J. superintendent was suspended in secret vote by school board, lawsuit alleges
Mount Olive Superintendent Robert Zywicki filed a lawsuit against the township’s board of education Friday alleging officials violated the state’s open public meeting law when they suspended him last month. Zywicki, who has headed the Morris County school district since 2018, was secretly suspended with pay on Oct....
BetMGM bonus code Ohio: Sign up early and get $200 free on launch day
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio sports betting is set to arrive on January 1, 2023, and a Ohio BetMGM bonus code is your ticket to a pre-launch...
N.J. dispensary kicks off sales of adult legal weed
The dispensary owned by Curaleaf in Bordentown Township began adult weed sales on Tuesday, becoming the 20th store in New Jersey to sell legalized recreational adult marijuana. The soft opening was confirmed to NJ Advance Media by Curaleaf spokeswoman Meg Kelly. Kelly said the company plans to officially announce the...
A climate governor doesn’t widen highways while neglecting bigger transit issues | Opinion
Gov. Phil Murphy’s continued calls to further delay long-needed congestion pricing and insistence on widening the Turnpike Extension through Jersey City buttress a growing legacy of windshield-perspective transportation strategy. It contrasts with the admirable progress he has made in using his wealth and acumen to push through crucial, unpopular...
Man in ‘Where is Nancy?’ T-shirt, posing with skeleton, is N.J. school board candidate
A candidate running for a school board seat in Hunterdon County, pictured in a photo on social media, said he wore a T-shirt on Saturday saying “Where is Nancy?” for a Halloween party that had a theme of “scary costumes.”. Tom Gregor, who is running unopposed for...
What towns are in Central Jersey? | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. Of course, there’s a Central New Jersey. That issue has been resolved. The issue...
Central, Group 2 football semifinals preview: Is there a rematch in the making?
The first step toward handing out New Jersey state public school football championships occurred last week with quarterfinal games. This week, we move on to 40 NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics sectional semifinals around the state, and NJ.com will break down every single game.We take a look at the road to the semifinals for all 80 teams, the difference makers in every game and what each side needs to do to find itself playing in the final a week from now.
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
N.J. legal weed flavor trends and best-selling strains to try this fall
So many new weed brands and strains have come to New Jersey since the beginning of fall. Of the 19 dispensaries that are currently selling legal weed, all of them have had significant traffic and booming sales. Consumers may ask a budtender for help when they come in to purchase,...
Can Republicans grab multiple N.J. congressional seats on Election Day? Here’s where it may happen.
Just as New Jersey Democrats captured four of the state’s six Republican-held House seats when Donald Trump was president, Republicans hope to flip the script during Joe Biden’s tenure. Granted, the new congressional lines drawn by the state’s independent redistricting commission give Democrats an advantage in nine of...
Central, Group 5 football semifinals preview: Top seeds set to face tough tests
The first step towards handing out New Jersey state public school football championships occurred last week with quarterfinal games. This week, we move on to 40 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics sectional semifinals around the state, and NJ.com will break down every single game.
N.J. high school marching band photos: See 51 bands from across the state!
For the last two months, NJ.com photographers have reached all corners of New Jersey to highlight the state’s most exciting and tireless high school marching bands. Now, as the season is winding down and many bands are in competition mode, here’s a roundup of all the terrific programs we’ve photographed so far, sorted by region: North, Central and South.
2 Powerball tickets worth $150K, 9 worth $50K sold in N.J. Here’s where.
While no Powerball tickets matched all the winning numbers in last night’s huge lottery drawing with a $999.3 million jackpot, 11 tickets sold in New Jersey hit for the third-prize amounts of either $150,000 or $50,000. The next Powerball drawing on Wednesday will offer an estimated jackpot of $1.2...
N.J. Olympics boxing star Shakur Stevenson stood inches from Takeoff before rapper was shot, report says
As police continue to investigate the shooting death of rap star Takeoff, a new angle to the tragedy has come to light. TMZ reports New Jersey boxing legend Shakur Stevenson, a Newark native and Olympic champion, “was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Takeoff right before the rapper was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Houston.”
Girls Soccer: Central Jersey, Group 4 semifinal recaps for Nov. 1
Kayla Wong and Sophie Tonino each scored a first-half goal to lead top-seeded Freehold Township, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over fourth-seeded Rancocas Valley in the semifinals of the Central Jersey, Group 4 tournament in Freehold. Ainsley Moy had the assist on Tonino’s goal...
