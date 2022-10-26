Read full article on original website
SEbeling2
3d ago
and how much will it cost them to charge them, to put in charging stations, and what the hell are you going to do with them in the middle of winter and they don't start up. 🤣🤣🤣
Reply(1)
12
trentonbob
3d ago
complete waste of taxpayers money!!!! stop voting for the liberal progressive democrats, they are destroying our country!!!
Reply
10
The New Joe Biden
3d ago
instead of that why not buy better textbooks or better teachers pay! the stuff that really matters!
Reply(1)
15
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why some NJ highways should raise speed limits beyond 65 MPH (Opinion)
New Jersey has many gripes when it comes to its roadways. Probably one of the biggest ones involves tolls on some of our highways. You know, the ones that were supposed to be removed many, many years ago?. There was also a time when 55 mph was the max you...
New Jersey farmers face ridiculous fines for selling firewood, that could change
If you’re a farmer in New Jersey, it’s illegal to sell firewood at your farm’s retail business unless you grew the tree on your property. Now, this antiquated law, still on the books and being enforced by state officials, is being challenged. New Jersey Assemblyman Hal Wirths and Parker Space have introduced a new bill seeking to end the archaic state law. Under the new law, farmers will be able to buy firewood wholesale and retail it at their farms just like any other business in New Jersey can do. The Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that protects farmers’ The post New Jersey farmers face ridiculous fines for selling firewood, that could change appeared first on Shore News Network.
Voter anger over abortion rights could be big wild card in N.J. and nation at Biden midterm
A job led Amy Bloodworth away from home in Monmouth County to relocate in Texas six years ago. But it was politics — and the freedom to work remotely — that convinced her to move back to New Jersey this summer. Bloodworth said she could no longer tolerate...
wrnjradio.com
Open enrollment at Get Covered New Jersey begins Nov. 1, with more plan options and historic levels of financial help available for 2023
NEW JERSEY — Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride announced Thursday that consumers shopping for 2023 health coverage can start purchasing plans beginning November 1, when open enrollment begins at the state’s Official Health Insurance Marketplace, GetCovered.NJ.gov. Consumers will benefit...
New Jersey dead last in tax analysis for sixth straight year
(The Center Square) – For the sixth straight year, New Jersey finished dead last in the Tax Foundation’s State Business Tax Climate Index. The public policy nonprofit group uses the index to review how each state structures its various tax systems. That includes levies on businesses and individuals as well as taxes on property and sales. Typically, states that do not have income or sales taxes or feature low rates and simple structures across the board fare better in the report.
insidernj.com
Indoor Smoking at NJ Casinos, an Enduring Shame
During the 2005-2006 lameduck period, Trenton lawmakers passed an indoor smoking ban. California was the only state with an indoor smoking back making New Jersey the 2nd state in the nation to make such a move which frankly felt radical at the time. But we adjusted. And now we know that restaurants did just fine without a smoking section and (most importantly) people smoked less.
The N.J. Senior Freeze property tax break deadline is almost here
Stubbornly high inflation is crunching the budgets of residents across the state, especially those of senior citizens who live on a fixed income. In New Jersey, where property taxes take a large chunk out of millions of families’ wallets, more people than before will qualify for some relief, the state said.
N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed
Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
jerseysbest.com
Uncovering N.J.: A portal to the mining past doubles as a haven for bats
Hibernia is rich in its iron mining history because it had the longest outcrop of magnetite deposits in the state of New Jersey. Mining in this area began in 1722. In the early 1760s, Adventure Furnace was constructed near the mine, which smelted the ore that was mined. When the Revolutionary War started in 1775, the furnace played a vital role in producing shots and ordnance for the Continental Army. Adventure Furnace later became known as Hibernia Furnace. Reports indicate that Hibernia Furnace started to deteriorate in 1850.
Vote for Republican, says this NJ city’s Democratic council president
Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt, who has been a prominent registered Democrat for more than two decades, has taken the extraordinary step to formally and publicly endorse Republican Vern Macon for Atlantic County Board of Commissioners in the 1st District. Tibbitt’s announcement came live on the air on Monday,...
Bill introduced to ban Phil Murphy from forcing COVID-19 vaccines for school children
Trenton Republicans are banding together against Governor Phil Murphy in an attempt to preemptively stop the governor from mandating COVID-19 shots to children as young as six months old in New Jersey. Lawmakers are anticipating a Murphy mandate after the CDC issued a guideline suggesting shots for infants and school-aged children. “Parents across the state share my concerns about the Administration’s intentions,” said Corrado (R-40). “This bill makes it clear that we don’t want Trenton bureaucrats bullying New Jersey families with more medical demands.” Corrado’s bill (S-3267) specifically states: “In no case shall the Commissioner of Health or any other The post Bill introduced to ban Phil Murphy from forcing COVID-19 vaccines for school children appeared first on Shore News Network.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
NJ city ranked as one of the most miserable in America
If you've been feeling kinda blah lately, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. A popular website has ranked the 50 most miserable cities in America and one from the Garden State made the list. And to make matters worse, it ranked in the top five. Oof. Editors...
Former Miss New Jersey hired as reporter at local NBC station
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
N.J. reports 1,690 COVID cases, 8 deaths as transmission rate levels off
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,690 COVID-19 cases and eight confirmed deaths on Saturday as the state’s transmission rate levels off. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.98 on Saturday. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
Union representing 6,000 NJ state employees take Gov. Murphy to court
TRENTON – A public worker union announced Wednesday that it is suing Gov. Phil Murphy in state court, alleging racial and gender discrimination for not providing its members the same raises granted by law to state correctional police officers. The lawsuit was filed by AFSCME New Jersey Council 63,...
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
What Google search data says about New Jersey voters ahead of midterm elections
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. New Jersey’s midterm races may not be as contentious as those in other states, like the U.S. Senate races in Pennsylvania and Georgia, but there is a lot at stake when voters head to the polls on Nov. 8.
roi-nj.com
Ramboll picked to build turbine foundations for Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1
Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1 LLC, which is creating a 1.5-gigawatt wind energy project off the coast of Atlantic City, has chosen Ramboll as the design and structural engineering firm for its turbine foundations, it announced Friday. The project, which is a subsidiary of Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind LLC...
New Jersey's First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark's South Ward
NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005195/en/ Adenah Bayoh, co-owner of Southside View LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
