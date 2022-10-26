Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Local Bounti Rises As Insider Charles Schwab Backs PIPE Offering With Significant Equity
Discusses terms of the equity offering, insiders who participated and some additional analysis. Advanced local indoor produce grower Local Bounti’s (NYSE:LOCL) shares marched higher on Wednesday rising 17.09% as the release of several Form 4’s to the SEC for the stock sparked a flurry of buying activity. Worm...
ValueWalk
Boise Cascade Again Surprises Investors With 25% Quarterly Dividend Increase And $1 Special Dividend
Discusses the dividend upgrade, other high dividend stocks and gives a wider update on BCC. On Thursday afternoon post market close, wood product manufacturer Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) announced to investors that they would be increasing their quarterly dividend by 25% (3 cents) to 15 cents per share. This Fund Manager...
ValueWalk
how many jobs are available in real estate investment trusts
Well, there are 326,000 jobs available in the real estate investment trust. In addition, about 3.4 million indirectly related jobs are also available in the U.S. The demand has gradually risen in recent years and is projected to grow further. In this article, we will tell you about some of...
ValueWalk
Shell – Profits Start To Shrink, But Shareholder Rewards Boosted
Shell PLC (LON:SHEL)’s third quarter underlying cash profits (EBITDA) fell 7% from the previous quarter to $21.5bn. This was mainly due to a 17% decline in Integrated Gas as supply constraints and operational issues offset higher prices. Reduced margins in chemicals and refining and a 7% increase in operating...
ValueWalk
Small Stocks: When Cheap Isn’t Enough
This “behind the scenes” conversation is too good not to share…. I recently sat down with RiskHedge Chief Investment Officer Chris Wood. He’s the smartest guy I know when it comes to investing in early-stage disruptive companies. This Fund Manager Thinks ESG Has Failed, And Here’s Why...
