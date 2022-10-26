ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ValueWalk

Local Bounti Rises As Insider Charles Schwab Backs PIPE Offering With Significant Equity

Discusses terms of the equity offering, insiders who participated and some additional analysis. Advanced local indoor produce grower Local Bounti’s (NYSE:LOCL) shares marched higher on Wednesday rising 17.09% as the release of several Form 4’s to the SEC for the stock sparked a flurry of buying activity. Worm...
how many jobs are available in real estate investment trusts

Well, there are 326,000 jobs available in the real estate investment trust. In addition, about 3.4 million indirectly related jobs are also available in the U.S. The demand has gradually risen in recent years and is projected to grow further. In this article, we will tell you about some of...
Shell – Profits Start To Shrink, But Shareholder Rewards Boosted

Shell PLC (LON:SHEL)’s third quarter underlying cash profits (EBITDA) fell 7% from the previous quarter to $21.5bn. This was mainly due to a 17% decline in Integrated Gas as supply constraints and operational issues offset higher prices. Reduced margins in chemicals and refining and a 7% increase in operating...
Small Stocks: When Cheap Isn’t Enough

This “behind the scenes” conversation is too good not to share…. I recently sat down with RiskHedge Chief Investment Officer Chris Wood. He’s the smartest guy I know when it comes to investing in early-stage disruptive companies. This Fund Manager Thinks ESG Has Failed, And Here’s Why...

