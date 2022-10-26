Read full article on original website
Update on 2023 Health Plan Contributions
Next Monday, we will begin the annual open enrollment process for employee benefit selections for 2023. Ahead of that, I am writing today to provide an update on how the University plans to address rising health care costs, and what you can expect with regard to employee contribution rates (the amount deducted from your paycheck for health coverage) for 2023.
New Tuition Grant Program Unveiled for First Responders
When Liz Green prepares for roll call next month in front of a precinct of City of Syracuse police officers, she plans to be a myth-buster—at least when it comes to higher education. On behalf of the College of Professional Studies, Green will be offering Syracuse police and firefighters an opportunity to advance their education and careers under a new grant program at the college.
Mark Your Calendar—Open Enrollment for Faculty and Staff Begins Oct. 31
Open Enrollment, the annual period when eligible employees reflect on their benefit options for the coming year, begins Monday, Oct. 31, and continues through Friday, Nov. 11. This is the one time of year when University faculty and staff may elect or change their coverage for many benefits, unless they experience a mid-year life event change.
All Saints Day Commemoration Planned Nov. 1 at Hendricks Chapel
A Catholic Mass is scheduled in Hendricks Chapel on Tuesday, Nov. 1, to commemorate the occasion of the Solemnity of All Saints. The Mass will take place at 11:45 a.m. in the chapel and all are welcome to attend. All Souls Day, or the commemoration of all the faithful departed,...
