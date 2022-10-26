ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 Best Mother-Daughter Getaways In The US

For a more laid-back escape filled with sights, history, and delicious eats, San Antonio, TX, is another option worth considering for any mother-daughter duo. For many travelers, the main attraction here is the Riverwalk in downtown San Antonio. Mother-daughter duos can book a Riverwalk boat cruise, enjoy a wide variety of restaurants that line the streets of this famed area, or simply do some light shopping and sightseeing. If you do opt to see the sights, don’t forget to check out The Alamo while you’re there.
10 Magical Christmas Vacation Ideas for Families

Christmas getaways represent a rare opportunity for families who like to travel. Whether your kids are toddlers, teens, or all grown up, you can usually count on some time off from school and work for everyone to gather in one place. And one of the great things about Christmas vacations is they don’t have to be spent at home for everyone to have quality family time together. In fact, some of the best Christmas vacations for families are the trips where everyone’s traveling to a new and exciting destination that goes all in on Christmas spirit.
Brackenridge Park Conservancy names new CEO

SAN ANTONIO – The Brackenridge Park Conservancy has recruited a new CEO, Talli Dolge, who will lead the organization’s ongoing pursuit of key improvements for some of San Antonio’s more significant midtown assets, including a $62 million plan unveiled more than a year ago to restore and expand Sunken Garden Theater.
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
GMSA Haunted Adventures: KSAT producers get a fright at Haunted Oaks

SAN ANTONIO – If you are looking for a last minute scare, you may want to check out Haunted Oaks at Rolling Oaks Mall. The spooky maze-like experience will take you on a creepy adventure that is sure to make your skin crawl. There are also several interactive self rooms that are sure to give you a fright.
