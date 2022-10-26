Read full article on original website
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
KENS 5
You can take photos with Stranger Things decorations at a San Antonio home
SAN ANTONIO — One local house may just be the coolest spot in town to take photos of this Halloween. Tessie Weaver reached out to KENS 5, sending us photos and video of her Stranger Things inspired Halloween house on 1611 Mason King on the north side. This isn't...
Downtown San Antonio's Golden Star Café celebrating 90th anniversary
Patriarch and café founder Papa Lim immigrated here 118 years ago in the hopes of living the American dream.
Viking Tavern, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
This week's most-read stories covered restaurant openings, a lawsuit and the potential sale of a North Main staple.
'The ducks got the biggest applause': Spiritlandia night parade visitors disappointed after lackluster event
SAN ANTONIO — Spiritlandia, San Antonio's newly rebranded celebration of Dia de los Muertos meant to help bring the city into the national spotlight this time of year, responded to visitor complaints about Thursday night's kickoff event: a river parade that ended up being delayed and with fewer floats than expected.
3 San Antonio restaurants will be featured in Netflix's 'Taco Chronicles'
We'll have to wait and see what episode features the San Antonio favorites.
Fort Worth-based chicken chain The Cookshack opens first San Antonio-area location
The new store in Selma is part of a rapid expansion by the company, which has included spots in Houston, McAllen and College Station.
KENS 5
8 meals for $8 and under: The restaurants to visit in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO — We've all had to be a bit more mindful with our money these past few months as the cost for gas, groceries and basic necessities has increased. But, many Texans take care of Texans, especially those who own small businesses. We spoke to several owners who...
Dia de los Muertos isn't just a tradition in San Antonio, it's marketable
Celebrating the dead might be the next big holiday.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Haunted Restaurants, Big Burgers & the Oldest Restaurant in San Antonio
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest. 📲 WATCH THE FULL EPISODE HERE. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes...
visitsanantonio.com
The 10 Best Mother-Daughter Getaways In The US
For a more laid-back escape filled with sights, history, and delicious eats, San Antonio, TX, is another option worth considering for any mother-daughter duo. For many travelers, the main attraction here is the Riverwalk in downtown San Antonio. Mother-daughter duos can book a Riverwalk boat cruise, enjoy a wide variety of restaurants that line the streets of this famed area, or simply do some light shopping and sightseeing. If you do opt to see the sights, don’t forget to check out The Alamo while you’re there.
KTSA
House destroyed, several pets die in fire on the Northwest side of San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are homeless and lost several of their pets in a fire Thursday night. The call came in at around 9:30 P.M. from a home in the 4800 block of Bucknell Street. It took just a few minutes to put the fire out but the flames had a pretty good head start and caused significant damage to the home.
19-Year-Old Kallista Hayley Moore Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner, a motor vehicle accident occurred in San Antonio on Thursday. The crash happened in the 4600 block of SW Loop 410 at around 7:30 p.m.
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In San Antonio
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
Mobile nail salon bringing convenience to customers all over San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — We go to the nail salon, but has the nail salon ever come to you?. One San Antonio business owner decided to make pampering convenient with her mobile nail salon truck. Owner Natalie Arrufat already owns two event-planning businesses and saw that there was a specific...
visitsanantonio.com
10 Magical Christmas Vacation Ideas for Families
Christmas getaways represent a rare opportunity for families who like to travel. Whether your kids are toddlers, teens, or all grown up, you can usually count on some time off from school and work for everyone to gather in one place. And one of the great things about Christmas vacations is they don’t have to be spent at home for everyone to have quality family time together. In fact, some of the best Christmas vacations for families are the trips where everyone’s traveling to a new and exciting destination that goes all in on Christmas spirit.
KSAT 12
Brackenridge Park Conservancy names new CEO
SAN ANTONIO – The Brackenridge Park Conservancy has recruited a new CEO, Talli Dolge, who will lead the organization’s ongoing pursuit of key improvements for some of San Antonio’s more significant midtown assets, including a $62 million plan unveiled more than a year ago to restore and expand Sunken Garden Theater.
Mysterious noises heard in Stone Oak at night
SAN ANTONIO — For the last several days, neighbors in and around Stone Oak have been trying to solve a mystery. What is the mysterious noise they're hearing late at night? Residents report the weird sounds happening between 10 p.m. and as early as 4:30 a.m. Unable to track...
KSAT 12
BOO-tiful newborns at Methodist Children’s Hospital celebrate first Halloween
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s smallest trick-or-treaters are dressing up for Halloween a few days early at Methodist Children’s Hospital. The newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit wore handmade costumes by nurses and volunteers with Threads of Love, a nonprofit organization. According to Methodist, staff members...
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
KSAT 12
GMSA Haunted Adventures: KSAT producers get a fright at Haunted Oaks
SAN ANTONIO – If you are looking for a last minute scare, you may want to check out Haunted Oaks at Rolling Oaks Mall. The spooky maze-like experience will take you on a creepy adventure that is sure to make your skin crawl. There are also several interactive self rooms that are sure to give you a fright.
