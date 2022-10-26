Read full article on original website
Related
‘Prey for the Devil’: Here’s Why Sister Ann, aka Jacqueline Byers, Looks So Familiar
'Prey for the Devil' actor Jacqueline Byers stars as Sister Ann in the Halloween horror film — and fans might be wondering why she looks so familiar.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
35K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0