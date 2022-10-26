Read full article on original website
franklincounty.news
CFO candidate pays visit to county
Adam Hattersley knows Chief Finance Officer Jimmy Patronis is popular in North Florida. Nonetheless, Patronis’ Democratic challenger is campaigning in the heart of the Panhandle and earlier this month he became the first statewide candidate to pay a visit to Franklin County this election season. The 44-year-old former state...
franklincounty.news
Long time coming
Finally, after repeated delays and diverted funding dating back nearly two decades, the long-awaited dredging of the Eastpoint Channel has met its start date and is ready to go. Earlier this month, the Army Corps of Engineers’ contractor on the project, Mike Hooks LLC out of Westlake, Louisiana, began staging...
WJHG-TV
Mother of missing woman in Franklin County holds press conference
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement officials have been searching for a missing woman on St. George Island for almost a week. Officials said that Staci Peterson went into the park on Thursday and never returned. The Franklin County Sheriff said they are continuing search and recovery efforts but...
Officials in Florida Share Grim News about Missing Saratoga County Woman
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith says that 33-year-old Staci Peterson from Saratoga County arrived in Florida alone last week and while on vacation, she hoped to spread the ashes of her beloved dogs into the waters of northwest Florida. Sadly, the Florida State graduate hasn't been seen or heard from...
floridapolitics.com
Leon Democrats snub FDP Chair Manny Diaz, back Kristin Dozier in Tallahassee Mayor race
FDP Chair Diaz endorsed Dailey on Wednesday. The local Democratic party is supporting his opponent. In another sign of the fight within the Democratic Party over the Tallahassee Mayor’s race, the Leon County Democratic Party is formally endorsing Kristin Dozier, going against the preference of Florida Democratic Party Chairman Manny Diaz, who is backing incumbent John Dailey.
Bay County Courthouse is making temporary changes.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Starting November first, the Bay County Courthouse will close most of its parking and change the main entrance. The parking should last only 60 to 90 days. Clerk of Court Bill Kinsaul said the Courthouse is re-doing the parking to put in storm drain and utilities. Parking will now be moved […]
travelawaits.com
My 9 Favorite Restaurants You’ll Love Near Port St. Joe, Florida
Port St. Joe, Florida, is a town known for fishing and incredible beauty. I have spent time in this community over the past few years and grown to love the local people. One thing that surprised me on my first visit was the variety of restaurants available in this small town. Each time I visit, I am in awe over the “out of this world” moments that surface from restaurant to restaurant. Port St. Joe, Florida, is home to fewer than 4,000 people and offers some of the highest quality food anywhere in the country.
WCTV
SPLC lawyers file appeal in discipline dispute involving FSUS first grader
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A high profile group is stepping into a disagreement over discipline at Florida State University Schools. The Southern Poverty Law Center is leading a parent’s appeal in the case. It involves an alleged incident in a physical education class a month ago. The mother of...
Mother of missing FSU alumnus speaking out as recovery efforts continue
"She brought love and light to all those people she touched," said Linda Peterson. She is asking for continued prayers for her daughter Staci as law enforcement works to try to bring her closure.
franklincounty.news
Little lawman
They don’t usually make uniforms for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in size 5s. But Blauer did, and Blue Line outfitted it with all the patches and enhancements, including Deputy K. Barnes right over the right pocket. And after Sheriff A.J. Smith put on the finishing touches, including...
WJHG-TV
PCB officials dedicate roadway in memory of Bill Buskell
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is honoring the life of a beloved community member by dedicating a portion of South Thomas Drive in his name. Bill Buskell was the owner of Pineapple Willy’s and Wicked Wheel. He passed away last year after suffering a heart attack. The long-time businessman was well-known and loved by many. Those who knew him best called him pine.
WESH
Florida law enforcement seeking help solving 1974 cold-case homicide
CROSS CITY, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents are seeking help solving the 1974 cold-case homicide of 24-year-old James Norris. Investigators believe people living in Citrus County, Panama City and Miami may have information that could help solve this case. Officials say Norris traveled to Miami from...
Some Tallahassee residents want changes to noise ordinance
Under the noise ordinance, TPD can complain and initiate a noise nuisance order instead of waiting for a call to come in.
WCTV
‘Very disturbing’: Neighbors react to body found along rural Leon County road
For the first time in more than 200 years, several descendants of those escaped slaves, also known as “maroons,” returned to Prospect Bluff where their ancestors found freedom. Lottery fever is spreading as are dreams of hitting it big. Killearn Lakes resident celebrates 25 years of transforming home...
Doctor found guilty in Calhoun County murder case
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Calhoun County juror found a German doctor guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his wife Friday. Daniel Belc allegedly shot and killed Judy Yoder Belc and put her body in the trunk of his car. The weeklong trial included harrowing evidence including Belc’s 911 call and testimony from […]
Former Bay commissioner, Panama City employee pleads no contest to bid fixing
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Panama City department head pled no contest to bid fixing on Monday. Keith Baker, who is also a former Bay County Commissioner, will serve 3 years of probation, pay a little more than $1,300 in fines and court costs and perform one hundred hours of community service. Baker […]
City of Tallahassee to begin planning phase of expanding water, utility services
The City of Tallahassee is looking to start the planning phase of expanding water and sewage utility services to areas in the Southside.
WCTV
Man in Leon County Jail for threatening people with a toy gun
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is in the Leon County Jail tonight after threatening people with a replica toy gun and running from police. Tallahassee police say it all started a little after 4 p.m. at Motel 6 on the 2700 block of Monroe Street. That’s when they say...
famunews.com
Miss FAMU, Mr. FAMU and Royal Court Celebrated at Homecoming Coronation Ceremony
Florida A&M University crowned the 116th Miss Florida A&M University and, the 23rd Mister Florida A&M University in Lee Hall auditorium on Sunday, October 23. The Student Body of FAMU convened and proclaimed Aliya Everett Miss Florida A&M University and Armani Jones Mister Florida A&M University. Coronation is a tradition...
floridapolitics.com
Tallahassee doctor says no second opinion needed, endorses Loranne Ausley in SD 3
Dr. A.J. Brickler says the incumbent Senator is his pick, not Corey Simon. A well-respected Tallahassee physician is endorsing Sen. Loranne Ausley for re-election, backing her for a record of ensuring care for North Florida’s children and communities. The endorsement from Dr. A.J. Brickler is the latest in a...
