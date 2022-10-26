ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, FL

franklincounty.news

CFO candidate pays visit to county

Adam Hattersley knows Chief Finance Officer Jimmy Patronis is popular in North Florida. Nonetheless, Patronis’ Democratic challenger is campaigning in the heart of the Panhandle and earlier this month he became the first statewide candidate to pay a visit to Franklin County this election season. The 44-year-old former state...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
franklincounty.news

Long time coming

Finally, after repeated delays and diverted funding dating back nearly two decades, the long-awaited dredging of the Eastpoint Channel has met its start date and is ready to go. Earlier this month, the Army Corps of Engineers’ contractor on the project, Mike Hooks LLC out of Westlake, Louisiana, began staging...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Mother of missing woman in Franklin County holds press conference

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement officials have been searching for a missing woman on St. George Island for almost a week. Officials said that Staci Peterson went into the park on Thursday and never returned. The Franklin County Sheriff said they are continuing search and recovery efforts but...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Leon Democrats snub FDP Chair Manny Diaz, back Kristin Dozier in Tallahassee Mayor race

FDP Chair Diaz endorsed Dailey on Wednesday. The local Democratic party is supporting his opponent. In another sign of the fight within the Democratic Party over the Tallahassee Mayor’s race, the Leon County Democratic Party is formally endorsing Kristin Dozier, going against the preference of Florida Democratic Party Chairman Manny Diaz, who is backing incumbent John Dailey.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Bay County Courthouse is making temporary changes.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Starting November first, the Bay County Courthouse will close most of its parking and change the main entrance. The parking should last only 60 to 90 days. Clerk of Court Bill Kinsaul said the Courthouse is re-doing the parking to put in storm drain and utilities. Parking will now be moved […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
travelawaits.com

My 9 Favorite Restaurants You’ll Love Near Port St. Joe, Florida

Port St. Joe, Florida, is a town known for fishing and incredible beauty. I have spent time in this community over the past few years and grown to love the local people. One thing that surprised me on my first visit was the variety of restaurants available in this small town. Each time I visit, I am in awe over the “out of this world” moments that surface from restaurant to restaurant. Port St. Joe, Florida, is home to fewer than 4,000 people and offers some of the highest quality food anywhere in the country.
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
franklincounty.news

Little lawman

They don’t usually make uniforms for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in size 5s. But Blauer did, and Blue Line outfitted it with all the patches and enhancements, including Deputy K. Barnes right over the right pocket. And after Sheriff A.J. Smith put on the finishing touches, including...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

PCB officials dedicate roadway in memory of Bill Buskell

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is honoring the life of a beloved community member by dedicating a portion of South Thomas Drive in his name. Bill Buskell was the owner of Pineapple Willy’s and Wicked Wheel. He passed away last year after suffering a heart attack. The long-time businessman was well-known and loved by many. Those who knew him best called him pine.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WESH

Florida law enforcement seeking help solving 1974 cold-case homicide

CROSS CITY, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents are seeking help solving the 1974 cold-case homicide of 24-year-old James Norris. Investigators believe people living in Citrus County, Panama City and Miami may have information that could help solve this case. Officials say Norris traveled to Miami from...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Doctor found guilty in Calhoun County murder case

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Calhoun County juror found a German doctor guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his wife Friday. Daniel Belc allegedly shot and killed Judy Yoder Belc and put her body in the trunk of his car. The weeklong trial included harrowing evidence including Belc’s 911 call and testimony from […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL

