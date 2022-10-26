Read full article on original website
Related
ValueWalk
McDonald’s – Dividend Up 10% In Line With Underlying Sales Growth
McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)’s total revenues in the third quarter fell 5% to $5.8bn in part held back by restaurant closures in the Ukraine and Russia. On a like for like basis revenue was up 9.5%, beating market expectations. In the US, growth of 6.1% was largely driven by menu price hikes. International Operated Markets saw growth of 8.5%, with territories where McDonald’s operates a licensing model up 16.7%.
ValueWalk
Local Bounti Rises As Insider Charles Schwab Backs PIPE Offering With Significant Equity
Discusses terms of the equity offering, insiders who participated and some additional analysis. Advanced local indoor produce grower Local Bounti’s (NYSE:LOCL) shares marched higher on Wednesday rising 17.09% as the release of several Form 4’s to the SEC for the stock sparked a flurry of buying activity. Worm...
ValueWalk
Shell – Profits Start To Shrink, But Shareholder Rewards Boosted
Shell PLC (LON:SHEL)’s third quarter underlying cash profits (EBITDA) fell 7% from the previous quarter to $21.5bn. This was mainly due to a 17% decline in Integrated Gas as supply constraints and operational issues offset higher prices. Reduced margins in chemicals and refining and a 7% increase in operating...
ValueWalk
Why Is Amazon Stock Falling? Is The Sell-Off Overdone?
Revenue was in line with estimates coming in at $127 billion versus the $127.5 billion projected by analysts. Net income declined to $2.8 billion versus $3.1 billion in the previous quarter. Earnings came in at 28 cents per share. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) came in better than expected for the third...
ValueWalk
Volatile UK Gilt Market Pressures BoE To Turn Hawkish
It’s been a rollercoaster month for the UK’s financial market following the bungled mini-budget on 23 September that sent equities spiralling, the pound plummeting to an all-time low against the dollar and bond yields soaring higher. In the first few days following Kwasi Kwarteng’s announcement of the mini-budget,...
ValueWalk
Here Are Some Ways Investors Can Calculate What A Cryptocurrency Is Worth
Institutional investors remain interested in cryptocurrencies despite the widespread selloff that has struck the sector this year. In fact, Fidelity’s fourth-annual Institutional Digital Assets Study found that more than half of respondents had invested in digital assets during the first six months of 2022. Nearly three-quarters of the institutional investors surveyed plan to invest in the future.
ValueWalk
Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock A Real Value
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) posted a modest gain after a double beat on earnings. The company continues to display strong fundamentals and a robust pipeline. Although growth investors may not be pleased, Bristol-Myers Squibb stock remains a strong value stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) posted a small gain after an earnings...
ValueWalk
A Recession Is Coming, But Gold Feeds on Fear
A recession is looming, but unless the Fed and people really fear it, gold won’t shine. The famous House Stark’s words are “Winter is coming”. House Economists’ words are “recession is coming”. I know that people can get fed up with recession warnings...
ValueWalk
These Are 10 Big Companies Issuing Earnings Next Week
About 20% of the S&P 500 companies have reported their earnings numbers for the third quarter 2022 as of last week. Of these, 72% have reported actual EPS above estimates, according to the data from Factset. Further, Factset notes that the S&P 500 is reporting its lowest earnings growth since the third quarter 2020 on a year-over-year basis.
ValueWalk
McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
McDonald’s stock has rocketed higher following its Q3 report. The outlook is good despite a growing FX-related headwind. The dividend is safe and just increased by 10%. Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) sizzle in the wake of its Q3 earnings report. It looks like shares could set a new all-time high very soon. The combination of business strength, dividend health, dividend growth and sell-side support have rocketed the company higher but also fire a strong technical signal as well.
ValueWalk
3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
Cash dividends help buffer market downturns and provide income that can be reinvested in cheaper shares. Sherwin-Williams’ price increase and cost reduction moves mean that it should see better quarterly performances. Ecolab’s products are in constant demand even during times of economic weakness. S&P Global Inc. is a...
ValueWalk
Boise Cascade Again Surprises Investors With 25% Quarterly Dividend Increase And $1 Special Dividend
Discusses the dividend upgrade, other high dividend stocks and gives a wider update on BCC. On Thursday afternoon post market close, wood product manufacturer Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) announced to investors that they would be increasing their quarterly dividend by 25% (3 cents) to 15 cents per share. This Fund Manager...
ValueWalk
Small Stocks: When Cheap Isn’t Enough
This “behind the scenes” conversation is too good not to share…. I recently sat down with RiskHedge Chief Investment Officer Chris Wood. He’s the smartest guy I know when it comes to investing in early-stage disruptive companies. This Fund Manager Thinks ESG Has Failed, And Here’s Why...
Comments / 0