Which NBA Stadium Has the Most Expensive Food?
Which NBA stadium has the most expensive food? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s no doubt that adding on a hot dog or beer can really enhance your experience at an NBA game. Enjoying the game with a delicious snack or buzz can certainly come with a hefty...
1-5 Nets Hold Players-Only Meeting After ‘Disaster' vs. Pacers
Nets hold players-only meeting six games into season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Is it already time to press the panic button on Brooklyn?. After falling to 1-5 with a 125-116 home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, Ben Simmons revealed the Nets held a players-only meeting. That's...
Report: Spurs Released Josh Primo Over Allegations of Exposing Himself to Women
More details have emerged surrounding the San Antonio Spurs' release of 2021 first-round pick Josh Primo. ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday night that the release stemmed from multiple alleged instances of Primo exposing himself to women. The Athletic's Shams Charania later reported that a former Spurs employee...
Buffalo Bills Release Renderings for New NFL Stadium, Could Open by 2026
Buffalo Bills release renderings for new NFL stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Buffalo Bills have played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park since 1973, but that could change in just a few years. On Thursday, the team released renderings for a new, state-of-the-art stadium that would be...
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva LIVE: Stream, latest updates and fight result tonight
Jake Paul stayed unbeaten in his professional boxing venture on Saturday night, outpointing UFC legend Anderson Silva after knocking down the Brazilian in the final round. Paul, 25, was a victor on all three judges’ scorecards after the full eight rounds (77-74, 78-73, 78-73), improving his record to 6-0 (4 knockouts).Prior to the cruiserweight main event in Arizona, the American had knocked out each opponent he had faced, including former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in his last fight – 10 months ago. Meanwhile, 47-year-old Silva entered the Desert Diamond Arena with a 3-1 pro boxing record and a points...
