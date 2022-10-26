ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Join Vice President Alicia Wilson for a fun virtual cooking class to support United Way

Each fall Johns Hopkins joins with United Way of Central Maryland to launch the JHU Employee Giving campaign. Your donation to and participation in this virtual cooking class will help raise funds and bring awareness to the campaign. Contributions to the campaign support local nonprofit organizations, build stronger neighborhoods, and enable Johns Hopkins to invest in the communities that surround our campuses.
Annual benefits enrollment ends today, Oct. 28

Friday, Oct. 28, is the last day you will be able to make your benefits elections for 2023. If you do not enroll, your current elections will carry over into the new plan year except your health care FSA, dependent care FSA, and health savings account contribution. The enrollment site...

