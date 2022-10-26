ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

sent-trib.com

Man convicted in Northwood hotel murder loses appeal

A Toledo man sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for murder has lost an appeal. Jerron Bryant, 21, requested the 6th District Court of Appeals that he be allowed to file a delayed appeal. A defendant has 30 days after being sentenced to file an appeal. Bryant was...
NORTHWOOD, OH
13abc.com

Man convicted of 1983 murder in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was convicted of a 1983 murder on Thursday. According to Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson, Kenneth Holmes was convicted by Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger for the August 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer. According to Prosecutor Dobson, Holmes pled...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Guilty plea in Wood County murder cold case

The 40-year-old murder of a Toledo woman in Wood County has been resolved with a guilty plea. Kenneth Holmes, 68, was convicted of murder by Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger for the August 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer, 30. Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson made the announcement on Friday.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Overnight double homicide under investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were killed, and two more were injured, in ashooting in central Toledo on Friday. Toledo Police were called to 742 Junction Ave. where the shooting took place late Friday - just before midnight. At the scene, police identified two adult victims, 67-year-old Gino Highsmith...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man sentenced in 1983 Wood County homicide

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 68-year-old man was convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday for the 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer, according to the Wood County Prosecutor's Office. Kenneth Holmes pled guilty to the single count and confessed to murdering Heer,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Fatal central Toledo shooting under investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating a fatal overnight shooting in central Toledo. Police were called to the corner of Elliott Avenue and Grand Avenue just before 4 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they found three victims who had been shot while sitting inside a car. One...
TOLEDO, OH
hollandsfj.us

Domestic violence round-up held in Lucas County

Lucas County Sheriff Michael Navarre released the results of a Domestic Violence Round-Up completed in Lucas County on October 19. A total of 42 individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants for the charge of domestic violence. Of these warrants, six were felony domestic violence charges, and 36 were misdemeanor domestic violence charges.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Person hospitalized in shooting on Elmdale Court

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Toledo on Thursday. TPD says police responded to the 400 block of Elmdale Court in Toledo around 4:43 p.m. for a person shot call. Once police arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. An unknown male, who was also shot, fled the scene but was later located by police.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Sylvania father pleads not guilty for the homicide of five-month-old

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Sylvania man pleaded not guilty on a slew of charges in relation to the death of a five-month-old baby on Wednesday. According to court documents, Anthony Genna pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter Aria Genna. His pretrial is set...
SYLVANIA, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police arrest man for domestic violence and felonious assault

A Bowling Green man was arrested after he reportedly hit a woman, knocking out two of her teeth. Airon Williams, 32, was charged with domestic violence and felonious assault, then taken to Wood County Jail. BG Police were called Thursday, close to midnight, to an apartment in the 1500 block...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
nbc24.com

Two dead, two others hurt following shooting late Friday night

Toledo, Ohio - Toledo Police are investigating after four people were shot in the 700-block of Junction Avenue at 11:53 p.m. Friday. Gino Highsmith, 67 and Dennis Washington, 50, were transported to Toledo Hospital where they later died from their injuries. The other two adult victims, who police have not identified, were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man arrested after apartment robbery in west Toledo Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was arrested for illegally taking items from an apartment in west Toledo on Tuesday. Toledo Police responded to a weapon call just before 3 p.m. at The Larchmont Estates on Slater Street. It was later determined to be a possible aggravated burglary in which the suspect was armed with a knife.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Highway pursuit ends in arrest of four after theft in Perrysburg Township

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Four people are in custody after allegedly stealing several items from a local Walmart on Thursday. According to the Perrysburg Township Police Department, an on-duty officer spotted three people fleeing the Walmart located on Fremont Pike with several items. The officer immediately responded and tried...
PERRYSBURG, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

6 charged for drug, gun, money laundering crimes in Detroit

DETROIT – A federal grand jury in Detroit has charged six people with drug, gun, and money laundering crimes. Four of the six defendants were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine between 2020 and 2022. Andre Pharr,...
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

Person shot along Airport Highway early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. A 35-year-old individual was taken to the hospital early Friday after an unknown suspect shot them several times. Toledo police said the person reported they were shot in the parking...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

One man shot and killed while sitting in a car, two others injured

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was shot and killed just before 4 Saturday morning at Elliot and Grand in Toledo. Two others were also injured in the shooting. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Ronald Thomas. Police say he and two others were shot while sitting in a car. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. The two people injured are expected to recover.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
