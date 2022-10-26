Read full article on original website
Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings's unsealed divorce file shows another domestic abuse accusation
Newly released court records show the ex-wife of powerful Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings accused him last year of elbowing her in the face in the presence of their small children and harassing, intimidating and threatening her in a series of text messages during their highly contentious divorce. The accusations...
View of what's at stake in the election, from Nevada and Ohio
Cleveland-based NBC senior national political reporter Henry Gomez and editor of the Nevada Independent Elizabeth Thompson join Here & Now hosts Deepa Fernandes and Celeste Headlee to discuss what is driving voters to the polls in tight races. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see...
State Week: Countdown to the election
With less than two weeks to go before the election, our panel looks at the latest poll numbers. Which way are voters leaning and how do they feel about the direction of the state? We also discuss disturbing allegations against two current Illinois lawmakers. Host Sean Crawford is joined by...
Illinois student test scores are in. They remain far below pre-pandemic levels in reading and math.
Illinois students continue to perform far below pre-pandemic levels on state reading and math exams for a second year, test results released Thursday show, offering another sign of the ongoing toll of COVID-19 and remote learning. Students performed at roughly the same level as last year, which is well below the last round of testing before the pandemic in 2019.
