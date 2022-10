Court records are shedding light on a multi-state meat theft heist that went through Grand Island and Lancaster County as three Miami, Florida men have been federally charged. Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, 38, Ledier Machin Andino, 37, and Delvis Lara Fuentes, 39, are all charged with one count of interstate transport of stolen goods.

LANCASTER COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO