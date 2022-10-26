Read full article on original website
Related
ValueWalk
5 Ways To Navigate Today’s Investing Challenges
Pandemic repercussions, a war in Europe, disrupted supply chains, the Great Resignation, rampant inflation, and a potential recession — there are many things threatening the ability to invest at the moment. With so many uncontrollable challenges, many investors are unsure how to proceed without putting their wealth at even greater risk in an uncertain future.
ValueWalk
Here Are Some Ways Investors Can Calculate What A Cryptocurrency Is Worth
Institutional investors remain interested in cryptocurrencies despite the widespread selloff that has struck the sector this year. In fact, Fidelity’s fourth-annual Institutional Digital Assets Study found that more than half of respondents had invested in digital assets during the first six months of 2022. Nearly three-quarters of the institutional investors surveyed plan to invest in the future.
Tech companies like Amazon and Meta are warning of tough times ahead — and only some are prepared
While Apple was a "bright spot" during a week of dismal earnings, Meta is on "shaky legs," analysts say. That could affect lots of things, including new products in the pipeline and jobs.
Ignore US government economic figures – base your decisions on actual data
Trying to figure out the future in the current climate is enough to give you a migraine. Where is the economy heading? Should you take risks or circle the wagons? Can you hire and spend or do you need to cut overhead and retract? People are relying on you to make the right decisions. But unfortunately, the data which most of us receive is not very helpful.
ValueWalk
McDonald’s – Dividend Up 10% In Line With Underlying Sales Growth
McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)’s total revenues in the third quarter fell 5% to $5.8bn in part held back by restaurant closures in the Ukraine and Russia. On a like for like basis revenue was up 9.5%, beating market expectations. In the US, growth of 6.1% was largely driven by menu price hikes. International Operated Markets saw growth of 8.5%, with territories where McDonald’s operates a licensing model up 16.7%.
ValueWalk
Energy Stocks Lead As Technology Stocks Falter
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Fed’s favorite inflation indicator is the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index. The Commerce Department on Friday announced that the PCE is running at an annual pace of 6.1% through September, which is unchanged from the August annual pace.
ValueWalk
Boise Cascade Again Surprises Investors With 25% Quarterly Dividend Increase And $1 Special Dividend
Discusses the dividend upgrade, other high dividend stocks and gives a wider update on BCC. On Thursday afternoon post market close, wood product manufacturer Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) announced to investors that they would be increasing their quarterly dividend by 25% (3 cents) to 15 cents per share. This Fund Manager...
ValueWalk
A Recession Is Coming, But Gold Feeds on Fear
A recession is looming, but unless the Fed and people really fear it, gold won’t shine. The famous House Stark’s words are “Winter is coming”. House Economists’ words are “recession is coming”. I know that people can get fed up with recession warnings...
ValueWalk
3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
Cash dividends help buffer market downturns and provide income that can be reinvested in cheaper shares. Sherwin-Williams’ price increase and cost reduction moves mean that it should see better quarterly performances. Ecolab’s products are in constant demand even during times of economic weakness. S&P Global Inc. is a...
ValueWalk
how many jobs are available in real estate investment trusts
Well, there are 326,000 jobs available in the real estate investment trust. In addition, about 3.4 million indirectly related jobs are also available in the U.S. The demand has gradually risen in recent years and is projected to grow further. In this article, we will tell you about some of...
Comments / 0