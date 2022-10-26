Read full article on original website
svinews.com
Evanston man identified in fatal ATV accident in Star Valley
An Evanston, Wyoming man lost his life in a four-wheeler accident on Monday, October 24. Lincoln County Sheriff Shane Johnson said the accident occurred in the Cole Canyon area of Star Valley. Sheriff Johnson stated that both the Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln County Search & Rescue responded to the scene...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming May Be Home For Up To Five More Nuclear Reactors
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. PacifiCorp and TerraPower are initiating a joint study to evaluate the feasibility of building five more Natrium reactors by 2035, in addition to a planned reactor in progress in Kemmerer. This is only a study, and the companies are still determining...
buckrail.com
Two men involved in hunting assault now in custody
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wyo. — Officials say that the two men who were charged for allegedly beating a local man were taken into custody yesterday, Oct. 26. Shea Patrice Sanchez, 30 of Green River, Wyo. is in custody in Lincoln County while Jared Michael Olguin, 35 of Elizabeth, Colo. was arrested in Colorado and will likely be extradited to Lincoln County.
svinews.com
One suspect in Greys River Assault turns himself in. Arrest Warrant is active for additional suspect.
One of the suspects involved in a fight that put a Jackson man in the hospital has turned himself into police. The second suspect remains at-large. Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred told SVI News that Shea Sanchez, 30, of Green River, Wyoming turned himself in Wednesday morning. He has been booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and battery as well as theft. According to Attorney Allred, an active arrest warrant has been issued for the second suspect, identified as Jared Olquin, 35, of Elizabeth, Colorado. Olquin faces the same charges as Sanchez.
svinews.com
Whitman pleads not guilty to aggravated assault, battery
PINEDALE (WNE) — Chett Logan Whitman, 25, on Thursday pleaded not guilty to the single felony count of aggravated assault and battery for the alleged July 9 attack of Chris Meeks. During the Oct. 27 arraignment in 9th District Court, Whitman’s attorney, Rives White, explained his client has an...
WyoPreps
