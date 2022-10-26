Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
syr.edu
Falk Exercise Science Professor Joon Young Kim Receives President’s Volunteer Service Award
When Joon Young Kim joined the Department of Exercise Science at Falk College in the fall of 2020, his primary work outside of the classroom focused on patient-oriented clinical research of pediatric obesity and type 2 diabetes. But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and Kim was unable to work directly...
syr.edu
Syracuse University to Play Key Role in Training Workforce of the Future, Supporting Veterans Initiatives for Micron’s Memory Megafab in Central New York
As part of Micron Technology’s $100 billion plan to transform the Central New York (CNY) community into the nation’s leading producer of semiconductor fabrications, Syracuse University has been tapped to play a key role in building and training the workforce of the future that will power Micron’s leading-edge memory megafab in Clay, New York, the largest facility of its kind in the United States.
syr.edu
New Tuition Grant Program Unveiled for First Responders
When Liz Green prepares for roll call next month in front of a precinct of City of Syracuse police officers, she plans to be a myth-buster—at least when it comes to higher education. On behalf of the College of Professional Studies, Green will be offering Syracuse police and firefighters an opportunity to advance their education and careers under a new grant program at the college.
syr.edu
Update on 2023 Health Plan Contributions
Next Monday, we will begin the annual open enrollment process for employee benefit selections for 2023. Ahead of that, I am writing today to provide an update on how the University plans to address rising health care costs, and what you can expect with regard to employee contribution rates (the amount deducted from your paycheck for health coverage) for 2023.
syr.edu
All Saints Day Commemoration Planned Nov. 1 at Hendricks Chapel
A Catholic Mass is scheduled in Hendricks Chapel on Tuesday, Nov. 1, to commemorate the occasion of the Solemnity of All Saints. The Mass will take place at 11:45 a.m. in the chapel and all are welcome to attend. All Souls Day, or the commemoration of all the faithful departed,...
Comments / 0